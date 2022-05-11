All Cannabis Investors Need Is Just A Little Patience

Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Matt Hawkins, who last came on a year ago, discusses Harborside/StateHouse (OTCQX:HBORF), investing in cannabis and the developing US picture. Onboarding and integrating recent acquisitions, focusing on things they can control despite not getting help from the markets. Institutional capital will come in and everyone will want in on an MSO or wanting to partner with an MSO. That's where the money is going to be made. Everybody's competing for the same small pool of money; managing cash is the most important factor for operators whether they're private or public, big or small.