All Cannabis Investors Need Is Just A Little Patience
Summary
- Patience, more institutional capital and more catalysts, but mostly patience as we wait for the industry to grow into a more mature sector.
- Matt Hawkins returns to discuss StateHouse/Harborside, the California cannabis market and the developing US picture.
- Advice to retail investors and why managing cash is key.
- Where the money will be made.
Matt Hawkins, who last came on a year ago, discusses Harborside/StateHouse (OTCQX:HBORF), investing in cannabis and the developing US picture. Onboarding and integrating recent acquisitions, focusing on things they can control despite not getting help from the markets. Institutional capital will come in and everyone will want in on an MSO or wanting to partner with an MSO. That's where the money is going to be made. Everybody's competing for the same small pool of money; managing cash is the most important factor for operators whether they're private or public, big or small.
