Introduction

Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF) reported its Q1 2022 earnings on Thursday. The headline numbers were good by themselves, but we need to dig deeper to have all the context. Remember that we already had a snippet of how a portion of the company was doing because Topicus reported one day earlier. We also wrote an article on Topicus' earnings (the order in which you read both articles doesn’t really matter).

Without further ado, let’s start by looking at the market’s reaction to earnings.

The market’s reaction

Constellation Software’s stock was down after earnings, although it wasn’t down too much considering how the market sold off. Nevertheless, the stock dropped by 1.8%:

YCharts

However, seeing the market environment that day, I would consider this drop still quite a good reaction of the market. Here’s Constellation Software’s stock performance vs. that of the Nasdaq (QQQ) and the S&P 500 (SPY):

YCharts

If we now zoom out a little bit, we can see that Constellation Software is trading in a range that is not very usual for the stock. It’s down more than 20% and that is one of the three largest drawdowns of the last decade:

YCharts

Of course, the drop has been mostly caused by the general market environment because the business remains as strong as ever. It’s also important to remember that overall market declines are positive for Constellation Software as its main activity is deploying capital in acquisitions. When valuations come down, opportunities increase.

Without further ado, let’s get on with the numbers!

The numbers

The headline numbers were good, although some things in the release might be somewhat confusing.

Revenue grew 22% Y/Y to $1.43 billion and net income came in at $111 million:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Similar to Topicus, net income is not comparable across the reporting periods as Constellation Software took a $263 million expense during Q1 from the redeemable preferred securities. The divergence is not as huge as in Topicus because Constellation Software's expense in Q1 2021 was 10 times smaller. However, we can already forget about this expense because it should not repeat going forward; it was a one-time event.

Revenue grew at a healthy clip, but I want to dig deeper into this metric because there are even more positives under the surface.

Digging deeper into revenue

Constellation Software has two sources of revenue growth: acquisitions and organic growth. As in most other quarters, acquisitions were responsible for most of this quarter's revenue growth. Organic growth remained low at 1%, although it suffered significant headwinds from foreign exchange rates. FX adjusted, organic growth was 3%:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Organic growth has come down sequentially, but this just seems to be a consequence of “tougher comps.” The three prior quarters to Q1 2022 faced negative comps, which made growth look high. Organic growth should normalize once it starts to face tougher comps.

Maintenance and recurring organic revenue grew 7% Y/Y (FX adjusted) and outpaced the rest of the revenue streams:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

It’s true that this metric was still facing somewhat “easy” comps because it only grew 3% Y/Y in the comparable period. However, the company managed to pull the highest organic growth rate in maintenance and recurring revenue in the last 9 quarters despite facing more difficult comps than the prior 3 quarters. In Q2, comps will get much harder, so we should expect this growth rate to decrease sequentially.

If we look at total revenue growth (organic + inorganic) per revenue stream, maintenance revenue also outpaced the rest and grew faster than overall revenue:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

This is great because maintenance and recurring is making up an increasing portion of total revenue, which should help Constellation Software have more “predictable” and recurrent cash flow streams that can later be deployed into more acquisitions.

Looking at the expense side

Operating expenses grew faster (+27% Y/Y) than revenue, so there was a slight margin contraction with respect to Q1 2021:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

This increase in expenses came from various sources, but I want to stop and point out one of them even though it wasn’t relevant to margin contraction: contingent consideration. This item increased from $0 in the comparable period to $10 million this quarter. So, what is contingent consideration? As per management:

The contingent consideration expense amounts recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2022 related to an increase in anticipated acquisition earnout payment accruals primarily as a result of increases to revenue forecasts for the associated acquisitions.

Source: Constellation Software MD&A

I interpret this as follows: if an acquisition does better than management expected, they have to pay a bit more.

So, it’s bad because the company has more expenses, but for us, it should serve as a confirmation that acquisitions are going better than expected on average. If we look at the sign of this expense over the years, we see that it has almost always been positive:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

We can interpret this as:

On average, acquisitions are proving to be better than expected.

However, this interpretation might be misleading for two reasons. First, it only considers those acquisitions that explicitly note in the acquisition terms that if certain targets are met, the acquisition price will increase. Secondly, this is only half of the story because Constellation Software also records impairments when acquisitions are not going as expected. However, impairments have not been huge in the past:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

If we net both metrics (contingent claims and impairments), we could argue that the M&A activity is going better than expected on average. But, of course, we have the limitation I discussed above because we don’t know if all the better-than-expected results are included in the contingent consideration. Still, all in all, it looks pretty good, and if anything, it might look better without this limitation.

Looking at cash flows, the key metric

Operating Cash Flow grew 1% Y/Y while FCFA2S grew 21% Y/Y:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

The first thing that stands out is the divergence between operating cash flow and FCFA2S (Free Cash Flow Available to Shareholders). This comes from two sources:

(1) The IRGA revaluation charge. This quarter, the revaluation charge was lower than in Q1 2021, so it positively affected FCFA2S. It’s a non-cash expense, but management decides to include it in cash flows nonetheless. If you don't know what the IRGA is, Constellation Software provides a detailed explanation in its MD&A which you can read here (Spoiler: it's pretty complex).

(2) Constellation Software’s NCI (non-controlling interest) was lower this quarter and is expected to continue being lower. Let’s go over this topic.

How much of Topicus does Constellation Software own?

Before the redeemable preferred shares converted to regular shares, Constellation Software owned around 30% of Topicus, so it took about 70% as NCI. After the conversion, the ownership structure has changed, and now Constellation Software owns approximately 60% of Topicus, so the NCI has decreased to 40%:

Constellation MD&A

As FCFA2S is the cash flow that belongs to Constellation Software’s shareholders, the company always deducts the cash flows that belong exclusively to Topicus’ shareholders (i.e., the cash flow that Constellation Software does not own). Now that a larger portion of Topicus’ cash flows belongs to Constellation Software (due to the ownership changes post-conversion), there’s an uplift in FCFA2S. Notice how, in the image below, the NCI charge is smaller this quarter despite the number from which it’s calculated being larger:

Constellation MD&A

There are several key points we must take from this. The main one is that, as Constellation Software’s shareholders, we now own more of Topicus without doing anything. This means that Constellation Software's shareholders have to pay more attention to what Topicus does.

Acquisitions

Constellation Software’s M&A activity remained strong during the quarter as the company deployed $273 million into acquisitions. Unfortunately, there’s not much we can conclude from this number, besides the fact that it was the third-largest amount deployed in any quarter of the last 9:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Remember that there’s plenty of volatility in capital deployed in any quarter because the timing of acquisitions is unknown. This volatility becomes evident if we look at what we should expect for Q2:

Subsequent to March 31, 2022, the Company completed or entered into agreements to acquire a number of additional businesses for aggregate cash consideration of $79 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $35 million resulting in total consideration of $113 million.

Source: Constellation Software Press Release

The $113 million that the company deployed in April doesn’t consider the Allscripts acquisition. However, if we extrapolate April to the rest of the quarter, Constellation Software should deploy around $339 million in Q2. Additionally, if we add the Allscripts acquisitions (which closed May 2nd) to this extrapolated number, capital deployed for Q2 should come around the one billion mark, which is pretty impressive considering that the company deployed $1.5 billion in 2021.

Dry powder for what’s to come and financing deals with debt

The future of capital deployment appears to be brighter when we have a peak on the balance sheet. Constellation Software ended the quarter with $996 million in cash, which after adjustments for the $113 million already spent in Q2, is around $883 million in dry powder. We don’t know if the Allscripts acquisition is yet to be paid, but around $330 million will be paid with cash, so the ending cash balance should be around $550 million, all things considered.

But wait a minute… if the Allscripts acquisition was around $700 million, why are we only deducting $330 million? Because Constellation Software has turned to a bit of leverage to finance it. Management did this to meet the hurdle rates, and during the AGM, they said they might use a bit of leverage for larger acquisitions. This means that the $550 million cash balance is no limitation to capital deployment, at least when it comes to larger M&A.

Conclusion

Constellation Software had a good quarter, but future quarters are looking even better. There was nothing exceptionally impressive about the results, but the reality is that Constellation Software's shareholders don't require anything special, we require good results for a long time, and that’s what we think Constellation Software can post. Good is perfect, but good and boring is even better.

