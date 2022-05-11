Oselote/iStock via Getty Images

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is one of Cathie Wood's top 10 holdings. However, since the company's IPO-approximately a year ago-PATH is down -80%. Is now the time to be a buyer?

I initiate my coverage on PATH with a Hold/Underweight recommendation and a target price of $14.39. My calculation is supported by a residual earnings model based on analyst EPS consensus estimates, a WACC of 9% and a 2028E terminal value growth rate equal to nominal GDP growth of 3.25%. While I do believe that UiPath has an interesting business model with a unique positioning, I feel the company's valuation still incorporates a lot of speculation. In addition, investors should note the slowing macro-economic outlook, rising real yields, and a highly unfavorable market sentiment for growth assets.

UiPath - An Overview

UiPath is a leading enterprise automation software company focused on helping customers automate business processes-also commonly known as Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The company was founded in 2005 in Romania and quickly scaled to become a global player, attracting interest from leading growth investors such as Sequoia, Softbank, and Ark Invest. UiPath developed a platform for automation, combining robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities in the context of digital transformation. Daniel Dines, the CEO of UiPath describes the company very simply and to the point:

Bill Gates used to talk at Microsoft about a computer in every home. I want a robot for every person."

The benefits of RPA, aiming to eliminate the need for employees to execute low-value manual tasks and freeing up time to focus on more meaningful, strategic work can have multiple benefits for enterprises, including: 1) increased professional fulfillment and job satisfaction, 2) improved creativity and innovation, 3), higher productivity, and 4) more human collaboration and interactions.

As of early 2022, UiPath has more than 10.000 customers, generates ARR of approximately $1 billion. UiPath defines ARR as the "annualized invoiced amounts per solution SKU from subscription licenses and maintenance obligations assuming no increases or reductions in the subscriptions". The company has established partnerships with leading cloud software companies such as Amazon Web Services, SAP, Microsoft, ServiceNow, Tableau.

UiPath Investor Presentation

Market opportunity

UiPath is operating in a dynamic and fast-growing industry. The market for intelligent Process Automation is estimated to be currently valued at approximately $20 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 15% in the next 3 years to reach $30 billion by 2025. And the growth is likely to continue well into the 2030s. In fact, UiPath management estimates the total addressable market for RPA to triple until 2030, reaching a market size of $60 billion. The International Data Corporation, or IDC, confirms these estimates, while a research report by Bain & Company is even more bullish on the RPA market: estimating a 2030 market size between $65 billion and $80 billion. The market size is supported by strong structural forces. Forrester, a global research firm, estimated that there were 1.69 billion knowledge workers globally as of February 2021. Personally, I believe that within the coming decade every company will employ RPA in one form or another.

UiPath Investor Presentation

There are currently 4 main competitors in the RPA space with a focus on process mining, process discovery, and low-code development tools: UiPath, Microsoft, Automation Anywhere, and Blue Prism. Forrester names UiPath as the current market leader as defined by a ranking of the of three categories: Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence.

Latest Business Developments

The past FY was quite successful for UiPath. Topline revenues increased 47% year-over year to a total of $892.3 million. In addition, the company added net new ARR of $344.8 million, up 51% year-over-year. Profitability, however, showed mixed results. While GAAP gross margin remained strong at 81%, the company's adjusted free cash flow was negative -$21.5 million. Looking at UiPath's financial statements, the company's Research & Development accounting caught my attention: For the past FY, UiPath expensed $64.4 million in R&D-less than 10% as a share of revenue, which I feel is very low for a high-growth company in the software/tech industry.

The balance sheet is healthy: As of early 2022, UiPath had $1.87 billion in cash and $49.84 million in debt, giving a net cash position of $1.82 billion or $3.33 per share.

UiPath Investor Presentation

Outlook for the FY2023 was announced to be less bullish than expected:

Revenue in the range of $1,075 million to $1,085 million

ARR in the range of $1,200 million to $1,210 million as of January 31, 2023

Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $0 to $10 million

While we must acknowledge the macro-economic headwinds including rising real yields (1), China Covid lockdowns (2) and slowing consumer demand (3), I deem a growth forecast of 13% year-over-year for such a growth asset as UiPath as highly disappointing. This soft outlook, combined with the low levels of R&D investment, makes me doubt that UiPath is a high-growth company (statement is open for discussion; would love to engage with your thoughts in the comments).

PATH Stock Valuation

I value UiPath with the Residual Earnings framework (R-E). I prefer to use the R-E valuation over the DCF framework, as I consider the R-E to be more reliable for loss-writing growth assets with considerable cash-outflows for investment. For my valuation model, please note the following assumptions:

As my own insights into the business fundamentals might be biased, I decide to base my EPS estimates on the analyst consensus forecasts--based on more than 10 analysts.

I use the CAPM model to calculate the cost of equity and as a second step derive the WACC (9%) according to the business leverage.

With regards to the terminal growth rate, I think growth equal to the estimated nominal long-term GDP growth (3.25%) is adequate as a base-case scenario.

My calculation returns a fair price per share of $14.39, which implies an overvaluation of approximately 16% from current levels.

Source: Analyst Consensus, Author's Calculations

However, investors should acknowledge that there is considerable uncertainty in forecasting a growth company multiple years into the future. Thus, let us consider different scenarios, based on different assumptions. Enclosed you will find a sensitivity analysis based on different combinations of TV growth and WACC. (For reference: red scenarios imply overvaluation, green scenarios undervaluation). Feel free to select the scenario you deem most appropriate.

Source: Analyst Consensus, Author's Calculations

Finally, based on a 9% WACC, I have reverse-engineered the implied growth rate that UiPath would need to achieve post FY 2028 in order to justify the current share price and derived an implied terminal growth rate of 4.39%, which is approximately 1% above estimated GDP growth. Is this a reasonable long-term growth expectation for UiPath? Perhaps. However, it is not a speculation that I would pay for, since the Revenue and EPS run-rate to 2028 is already based on a perfect execution on growth.

Risks/Catalysts

I see a few relevant investment risks that I would like to highlight: First, UiPath has a history of loss-making operations. There is no guarantee that the company will achieve significant profitability in the next few years, if ever. Second, competition is likely to intensify as big tech companies such as Microsoft (e.g., Power Automate) are aiming to increase their market share in automation software. Can UiPath compete with Microsoft's human capital, distribution network, balance sheet and R&D spending? Third, with rising riel yields growth assets have experienced strong selling pressure. Although PATH stock is down significantly (-80%) since the IPO in April 2021, there is still a lot of speculation built into the current valuation. The selling party might not yet be over.

As potential upside catalysts I see three major factors: stronger top-line revenue growth than expected, likely due to strengthening macro-economic outlook; the cost of human capital increases further (see inflation), which accelerates the evolution towards the fully automated enterprise, and sentiment towards growth assets improves.

Conclusion

Generally speaking, when something is -80% from ATH, I like to be a buyer. UiPath's valuation, however, has been inflated so strongly in early 2021 that even at current levels the risk/reward for buying the stock doesn't look favorable to me. To justify PATH's current share price, UiPath management would need to deliver perfect execution well into the early 2030s. For me, such a speculation is too farfetched. Besides, after the latest market sell-off there might be better bargains to shop (Roblox, Coinbase, Meta and Warner Media Discovery are my favorites). That said, I calculate a base-case fair value per PATH share of $14.39/share. If the stock drops below this level, I will likely be a buyer. For the moment however, I will wait.