andresr/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) is supposed to be a growth company, however, its fastest revenue growth days are now in the rearview mirror.

Last month, I issued a sell call on this name. Including the after-hours rally on the stock, the stock is still down substantially.

Author coverage of Matterport

Typically, if a stock is down 40% in a month, the value investor in me would be willing to reconsider my stance. After all, like you, I'm a bargain hunter.

But when I look through the company's Q1 results and guidance, there's very little here to make me change my mind about the sell rating.

Matterport's Revenue Growth Rates Expected to Pick Up

Matterport revenue growth rates

Matterport expects to grow this year by 22%. This is a meaningful step down from 2020 when Matterport's revenues increased by 87% y/y. It's also a step down from 2021 when its revenues grew by 29% y/y.

Even if Matterport somehow manages to end up growing in 2022 by 23% to 25% CAGR, it's still at least 400 basis point deceleration in 12 months.

This may not sound like much, but when you are trying to forecast a young company's outlook into next year, this level of revenue growth rate compression doesn't inspire a lot of confidence.

Matterport's Near-Term Prospects

Matterport is the maker of three-dimensional cameras and spatial data software. Matterport is moving its business away from being strictly focused on selling cameras, to selling subscriptions to its platforms.

For companies that need to manage real estate assets online, Matterport provides technology for digitizing, accessing, and managing buildings online.

Yesterday, Matterport made a huge headline by beating estimates and reporting its strongest increase in subscriber growth, see here.

Matterport Q1 2022

So, let's dig into this subscriber number.

Matterport 10-K

As you can see above, of Matterport's total subscriber numbers, only 11% were paying subscribers as of Q4 2021.

Matterport Q1 2022

And for Q1 2022, Matterport's paid subscriber number was down slightly to 10% of total subscribers.

Hence, I believe that Matterport's challenge continues to be in its ability to convert subscribers using its freemium platform to paying members.

Next, I'm going to highlight why I'm still bearish on this stock.

The Bear Thesis: Losses Continue to Mount

Matterport Q1 2022 results

Do you see the arrows above? It shows Matterport's path to profitability. For Matterport to grow its top line by 6% y/y, it has to meaningfully incur losses.

The simple truth here is that Matterport's business model isn't gaining positive traction.

Matterport Q1 2022

You can see the same dynamics at play above, in Matterport's cash flows from operations.

Matterport's guidance for Q2 2021 points to a negative $0.13 per share on a non-GAAP basis. Keep in mind, we don't have a comparable figure because Matterport came public via a SPAC in Q3 2021.

Matterport Q2 2021

However, I'm very much inclined to believe that when we get Matterport's Q2 2022, operating profits, the losses will be substantially bigger than $6 million.

In fact, remember, Q1 saw operating losses of $85 million.

MTTR Stock Valuation - Still Overvalued

Matterport is priced at 9x this year's revenues. In the current market conditions, it makes no sense to pay 9x forward sales for Matterport. It's commonsense.

You have a business that's struggling to stabilize its bottom line while reporting lackluster growth rates.

When would anyone want to pay this high a multiple for this stock?

The Bottom Line

Matterport delights investors by reporting Q1 results that saw a strong beat to its top and bottom line. However, when we take in the context of its results, I am still very bearish on this name.

The problem for Matterport is that stocks don't trade in a vacuum. If they did, with Matterport down so significantly in the past month, this would be a bargain opportunity.

But given that there are so many stocks out there that are now so cheaply valued, with better risk rewards, it makes the bull case for Matterport strenuous at best. Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing.