Matterport: Don't Buy This Stock
Summary
- Matterport reported Q1 results that on the surface look very attractive, but as always with Matterport, the devil is in the detail.
- Matterport is becoming increasingly unprofitable as it continues its mission to gain market share.
- As Matterport turns its focus away from selling cameras to a subscription business model, it forces the company to incur growing losses.
- Having to pay 9x this year's revenues for MTTR is still too high a multiple.
- As always, happy to discuss my thesis further in the comments section.
Investment Thesis
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) is supposed to be a growth company, however, its fastest revenue growth days are now in the rearview mirror.
Last month, I issued a sell call on this name. Including the after-hours rally on the stock, the stock is still down substantially.
Typically, if a stock is down 40% in a month, the value investor in me would be willing to reconsider my stance. After all, like you, I'm a bargain hunter.
But when I look through the company's Q1 results and guidance, there's very little here to make me change my mind about the sell rating.
Matterport's Revenue Growth Rates Expected to Pick Up
Matterport expects to grow this year by 22%. This is a meaningful step down from 2020 when Matterport's revenues increased by 87% y/y. It's also a step down from 2021 when its revenues grew by 29% y/y.
Even if Matterport somehow manages to end up growing in 2022 by 23% to 25% CAGR, it's still at least 400 basis point deceleration in 12 months.
This may not sound like much, but when you are trying to forecast a young company's outlook into next year, this level of revenue growth rate compression doesn't inspire a lot of confidence.
Matterport's Near-Term Prospects
Matterport is the maker of three-dimensional cameras and spatial data software. Matterport is moving its business away from being strictly focused on selling cameras, to selling subscriptions to its platforms.
For companies that need to manage real estate assets online, Matterport provides technology for digitizing, accessing, and managing buildings online.
Yesterday, Matterport made a huge headline by beating estimates and reporting its strongest increase in subscriber growth, see here.
So, let's dig into this subscriber number.
As you can see above, of Matterport's total subscriber numbers, only 11% were paying subscribers as of Q4 2021.
And for Q1 2022, Matterport's paid subscriber number was down slightly to 10% of total subscribers.
Hence, I believe that Matterport's challenge continues to be in its ability to convert subscribers using its freemium platform to paying members.
Next, I'm going to highlight why I'm still bearish on this stock.
The Bear Thesis: Losses Continue to Mount
Do you see the arrows above? It shows Matterport's path to profitability. For Matterport to grow its top line by 6% y/y, it has to meaningfully incur losses.
The simple truth here is that Matterport's business model isn't gaining positive traction.
You can see the same dynamics at play above, in Matterport's cash flows from operations.
Matterport's guidance for Q2 2021 points to a negative $0.13 per share on a non-GAAP basis. Keep in mind, we don't have a comparable figure because Matterport came public via a SPAC in Q3 2021.
However, I'm very much inclined to believe that when we get Matterport's Q2 2022, operating profits, the losses will be substantially bigger than $6 million.
In fact, remember, Q1 saw operating losses of $85 million.
MTTR Stock Valuation - Still Overvalued
Matterport is priced at 9x this year's revenues. In the current market conditions, it makes no sense to pay 9x forward sales for Matterport. It's commonsense.
You have a business that's struggling to stabilize its bottom line while reporting lackluster growth rates.
When would anyone want to pay this high a multiple for this stock?
The Bottom Line
Matterport delights investors by reporting Q1 results that saw a strong beat to its top and bottom line. However, when we take in the context of its results, I am still very bearish on this name.
The problem for Matterport is that stocks don't trade in a vacuum. If they did, with Matterport down so significantly in the past month, this would be a bargain opportunity.
But given that there are so many stocks out there that are now so cheaply valued, with better risk rewards, it makes the bull case for Matterport strenuous at best. Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing.
This article was written by
DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. There are no gimmicks and no place to hide because all I care about is delivering high performance against the S&P500.
WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.