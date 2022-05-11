gesrey/iStock via Getty Images

Stocks bounced modestly after three days of intense selling pressure, while the 10-year Treasury yield dipped back below 3%, which gave the technology sector a boost. The yield peaked last week at 3.16%, which is very close to the peak of 3.25% we saw in the fourth quarter of 2018 that instigated a 19% decline in the S&P 500 index. If long-term rates can stabilize at current levels, it would go a long way in supporting risk assets. That will depend largely on whether today’s Consumer Price Index report shows that the peak rate of inflation is behind us. That was my assertion last month with the 8.5% print for March.

Finviz

This morning’s report is expected to show a 0.3% increase for the month of April and an 8.1% increase over the past year. The core rate, which excludes food and energy, is expected to increase 0.4% for the month and 6.3% for the year. Both would be declines from last month and suggest that the peak rate is behind us. The rate of inflation is still much too high for the Fed to moderate its plans for tightening monetary policy, but if the consensus of investors believe that the rate of change is moving in the right direction, it could swing sentiment, stabilize long-term interest rates, and further the bottoming process for the major market averages. That is my expectation.

Bloomberg

Critical to seeing the rate of inflation decline this year will be a pullback in commodity prices, which made a torrid run this year after Russia invaded Ukraine. Investment flows in futures markets fueled a massive increase in everything from crude oil to wheat to soybeans. Yet the peak for most key commodities occurred in March or April and prices have started to level off.

Last month, I noted that the Invesco Commodity Index Track Fund (DBC) was trading 29% above its 200-day moving average at $28.75, which was extremely extended. According to Dow Jones market data going back to 2006, when the index rises this far above its 200-day moving average, it falls 15% over the following three months and 41% over the following six months. Since the April peak it has declined 6.5% and is now testing its 50-day moving average for the first time this year. If this basket follows its historical pattern, it should continue to drift lower, as speculators take profits from the huge run up that occurred since the beginning of the year.

Stockcharts

In my view, speculative investment flows have more to do with the direction of commodity prices in the short term than real world supply and demand. The first time this was brought to light was in June 2008 when crude oil prices soared to $147 per barrel during what the consensus had yet to realize was a global recession. Prices can swing dramatically based on what investors perceive supply and demand will be in the future. I am not suggesting that we are in or headed for a global recession, but that commodity prices can drop meaningfully in the months ahead based on nothing more than a change in investor sentiment.

Determining when this correction or bear market (depending on the index) will be over is now being hotly debated, and you know which side I am standing on. There are persuasive arguments on both sides, but I still think the majority of the damage has been done. It has long been said that major market declines start with the lowest quality and most speculative names, in other words the soldiers on the front lines, and end when investors finally take down the generals. If you take a look at the performance of the 10 largest generals in the S&P 500 on a year-to-date basis, they are down an average of 31.28%. Does that qualify?

Bespoke

If we are in the early innings of an extended bear market that is leading up to a deep recession, then probably not. But if the valuation adjustments we have seen to date are simply a function of normalizing monetary policy whereby real interest rates move back into positive territory, the Fed is no longer printing money, and the cost of capital no longer encourages rampant speculation, then this may be enough.

Today’s inflation report is critical. If it can persuade the consensus of investors that the peak rate is behind us, we may start to see more stability in stock and bond markets, as well as see consumer and investor sentiment improve from historically low levels. That is my expectation.