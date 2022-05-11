Harvesting Machine - New Holland PavloBaliukh/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Trading near its 52-week low, CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is one of the best stock to play the agriculture and farm machinery sector.

The Company was under the radar in the past years, once it announced the spin off of the Off-Highway machinery unit from the On-Highway one, now under Iveco Group (OTC:IVCGF).

The benefits of the demerger will greatly affect CNH Industrial, making it a more profitable company in a market that is traditionally less volatile than the global manufacturing market and that presents high margins compared to the On-Highway business.

The Industry

In its annual report, CNH Industrial describes the key factors that influence sales of agricultural equipment, highlighting that a clear driver of the market is the level of net farm income.

Net farm income is primarily impacted by the volume of acreage planted, commodity and/or livestock prices and stock levels, the impacts of fuel ethanol demand, crop yields, farm operating expenses (including fuel and fertilizer costs), fluctuations in currency exchange rates, government subsidies, tax incentives and trade policies.

There are other factors that we have to recall about the context this industry is in. We must consider that we live in a world where three great trends are taking place:

increasing world population scarcity of land as the urbanization process goes on scarcity of labor force

The combination of these three factors leads to a predictable growing demand for farming that has to be done on less land and with fewer workers. This situation will be extremely profitable for companies that produce agriculture machinery that can increase production per acre and be less and less dependent from the physical human presence of workers. In other words, the big game is about autonomous agriculture machinery. We will see how CNH Industrial is entering this new page of the industry.

Regarding the construction machinery business, CNH Industrial clarifies that it consists of two main segments: heavy and light construction equipment. This business

tends to decrease during periods of economic stagnation or recession, [however,] the aftersales market is historically less volatile than the new equipment market and, therefore, helps limit the impact of declines in new equipment sales on the operating results of full-line manufacturers,

such as CNH Industrial Construction division is.

A General View of CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial owns brands such as Steyr, New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, Case Construction Equipment, New Holland Construction.

It is one of the largest companies in the agriculture and construction machinery industry and it has large market shares in most regions around the world. In Europe, it is the market leader, while in North and South America it is among the top three players for agriculture machinery. In the last annual report, CNH Industrial reported the following net revenues by regions, which show, on one side, that more than half of its revenue comes from the aforementioned markets and, on the other side, that the Asian and the African regions can still be consistently expanded. This will be a key factor for CNH Industrial, since both continents, in different ways, see agriculture as one of the main drivers of their economies.

($ million) Net revenue in 2021 (% on total) Europe 5,317 (27.31%) North America 7,804 (40.07%) South America 3,132 (16.08%) Rest of the world 3,221(16.54%) Total 19,474

CNH Industrial acquired 100% of the capital stock of the U.S. based Raven Industries, Inc., a former strategic supplier for the company. This move expands CNH Industrial's portfolio of precision agriculture technology offerings and is meant to accelerate the development of machine automation and autonomous agriculture technology, key drivers of the future markets. CNH Industrial funded the operation with its available cash paying $58 a share (around $2.2 billion). This acquisition was then followed by a divestiture from Raven Engineered Films Division, that was sold to Industrial Opportunities Partners for $350 million. Thus, the net cash outflow for this M&A that sets CNH Industrial in a favorable position to play the autonomous agriculture revolution is $1.85 billion. CNH Industrial did pay a 33.6% market premium in this acquisition, but, if we factor in the divestiture, CNH Industrial made back around 16% of the investment thus paying $48.7 a share to retain the Raven Industries Agriculture Technology, resulting in a market premium of around 12%.

On the construction side, which is the smaller branch of the company and the one most needing improvements, CNH Industrial completed another smaller but significant acquisition, purchasing 90% of the capital stock of the Italian construction equipment company Sampierana S.p.A. for $82 million.

CNH Industrial's Financials: Marginality is the Key (and the Risk)

When we consider the new CNH Industrial and we compare it to the previous years in order to understand how the business is developing, we have to read the previous annual reports considering only the agriculture and construction divisions of the previous CNH Industrial.

To get an idea of the size of the business, I put together the net revenues found in the Annual Reports from 2015 to 2021.

($ million) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Agriculture 11,025 10,120 11,130 11,786 10,958 10,916 14,754 Construction 2,542 2,304 2,626 3,021 2,768 2,170 3,081

We can notice that net revenues of the agriculture division stayed pretty much flat from 2015 to 2020, while the construction division's declined by 14.6%. Not very attractive. Unfortunately, not in every FY Results presentation from 2015 to 2020 CNH Industrial declared the EBIT of each single division of its former business. However, CNH Industrial reported that in 2015 the Agriculture unit reached an EBIT of $348 million (11.7% adj EBIT margin) and that in 2016 it dipped to $272 (9,6% adj. EBIT margin). We can take these numbers as a reference point to understand what happened in the past and where CNH Industrial is heading towards.

Now, we see that from 2020 to 2021 things changed disruptively. Revenue was up 35% in the agriculture business and 41% in the construction business. In the 2021 Annual Report, we see that the 2021 full year EBIT was $1,763 billion (from $856 million in 2020) with an adj. EBIT margin of 12.2% (up from 7.8%) for agriculture and an EBIT of $83 million (from -$193 million in 2020) with 2.7% adj. EBIT margin (up from -8.9% in 2020) for construction.

In the report, CNH Industrial declares this geographic net revenues breakdown. This table regards agriculture:

($ million) 2020 2021 Europe 3,854 4,715 North America 3,794 5,123 South America 1,479 2,383 Rest of the world 1,789 2,533 Total 10,916 14,754

This second table shows the construction unit's net revenues breakdown:

($ million) 2020 2021 Europe 417 570 North America 961 1,439 South America 321 501 Rest of the world 471 571 Total 2,170 3,081

We see that CNH Industrial relies heavily on Europe and North America. Until a few months ago, we could have considered this like a weak point. However, with the new geopolitical situation, even though it is clear that the company could and should grow more especially in Asia, we have to consider that we may be heading towards a stronger division of the world into big blocks. In this case, CNH Industrial clearly relies on the West as its main source of revenue and is consequently well positioned to operate in this possible geopolitical division.

In the presentation of the 1Q 2022 results, adj. EBIT margins improve: the agriculture division reached 12.6% and the construction 4.0%.

One of the main factors of interest in CNH Industrial is that it can improve a lot its marginality, thus becoming more profitable. With the demerger, CNH Industrial kept the high margin activity, while spinning off the low margin one. However, a lot can still be done, both in the agriculture unit and in the construction one. So far we can see that from 2015 CNH Industrial has increased its marginality by 1%. However, in 2015 the company wasn't as clearly focused on agriculture and construction as it is now. To improve marginality, there are two main things that can be done: increase prices and keeping costs low.

We have to look at CNH Industrial's consolidated income statement to understand how the company is managing its costs.

CNH Industrial Consolidated Income Statement (CNH Industrial 2021 Annual Report)

As net revenues increased 32% YoY, the cost of sales shot up by 23%, moving down from weighing 83.6% on the net revenue to 78.2%. Selling, general and administrative costs increased as well by 19%, but, instead of being 8.1% of the net revenue, they came down to 7.3%. Part of this healthy percentage decrease is due to the fact that the higher the revenue, the lighter the impact of fixed costs. The other side of this is that, in the post-pandemic inflationary environment, companies have stronger pricing power and can increase prices. This leads me to an obvious conclusion: in order to take the path of better marginality CNH Industrial needs to keep its net revenue above $19.5 billion per year and to grow it YoY by the mid-single digits. The question is: can the company achieve this?

1Q 2022 results were encouraging. During the earnings call, Scott Wine, CNH Industrial CEO, declared that agriculture pricing was up 12%, more than offsetting rising costs, and that order books are strong, up 40% YoY, and that construction pricing increased by the high single digits, thus slightly beating inflation. Net revenue was $4.65 billion, barely missing estimates by $25.69 million. However, supply chain problems led to an increase in inventories that should be dealt with over the next quarters as deliveries are expected to normalize. From here we can forecast that CNH Industrial can reach $20 billion in net revenue this year which equals to a 4% growth.

In the last quarter, the company as a whole reached an EBIT margin of 10.3%.

During the earnings call, Mr. Wine noted something that is worth reporting:

the current environment really dictates that availability is the sole driver of market share movement. [...] It really is strictly around availability right now. And I don't think that's a sustainable way for us to look at it. So it's really the investments in new product offerings and the value that we can create with our precision offering that I think is going to be the long-term contributors to market share.

Mr. Wine notices two things: right now, product availability is the sole driver. That is, whoever needs agriculture or construction equipment doesn't look anymore at brand or price. The need of machines is so high that customers only care about getting one, no matter who the manufacturer is. This situation gives strong pricing power not only to premium brands, but also to every other manufacturer. The agriculture and farm machinery industry's market leader and premium brand is Deere & Company (DE). Usually, a market leader has stronger pricing power in every environment. But when things become so tightened like right now and the big driver becomes availability, every other manufacturer has a greater advantage as it can catch up to the market leader either in pricing power or in market share. I expect this situation to benefit greatly CNH Industrial's marginality for the next year or two.

However, as Mr. Wine states, this situation is not the way to build a sustainable growth in market share. Things are expected to get back to normal and then competition will be once again about products and value. Here comes into play CNH Industrial strategic Raven Industries acquisition. The fact that, for at least a year or maybe more, the driver will be availability gives CNH Industrial the great opportunity to plan the integration of the new purchase in order to play a major role in precision agriculture.

CNH Industrial, alongside with the challenge to increase margins, has a weak side in its construction unit. On one hand, a unit that has a net revenue of $3 billion is too small to be spun off. On the other, it is clearly too small to compete with peers such as Caterpillar (CAT). The Sampierana acquisition, though small, shows us that CNH Industrial is aware of the problem and that, whatever the future developments of the unit may be, it wants to make it grow in size and profitability. Investors should watch out carefully this side of the company during this year to understand if it will be able to contribute positively to the growth of the whole group. As of now, we know that the most recent quarter was the most successful in a decade for the construction unit and that further growth is clearly ahead (all production slots in North America are sold out for the rest of 2022).

Peer Comparison

Let's compare CNH Industrial's latest marginality to the one of its main competitors. In the last quarter John Deere & Company reported for its agriculture division the following outlook.

DE sales and margins (John Deere & Co. 1Q 2022 Results Presentation)

Deere & Co. had in 2021 a 20.2% margin which should improve by another 1-2% during this year. This is about 10 percentage points higher than where CNH Industrial is at right now. Even the construction and forestry segment of Deere & Co. clearly beats CNH Industrial's.

DE construction sales and margin (John Deere & Co. 1Q 2022 Results Presentation))

Here we see an operating margin of more than 13%, a lot better than CNH Industrial's 4%.

Let's look at other two competitors. In the agriculture machinery industry, we have to consider AGCO Corporation (AGCO).

AGCO sales and margins (AGCO 1Q 2022 Results Presentation)

AGCO is smaller than CNH Industrial, with a revenue that is about $2 billion lower in 1Q and a lower operating margin of 9%, coming behind CNH Industrial.

Let's take a look at Caterpillar's results in order to compare CNH Industrial' construction division to another major player.

Caterpillar's Construction Segment's sales and profit (Caterpillar 1Q 2022 Results Presentation)

The construction business of Caterpillar alone has a higher revenue than the whole CNH Industrial with a margin that is expected to decrease from 19.1% to 17.3% due to higher manufacturing costs. Even though Caterpillar will decrease its margins while increase total sales, we can barely compare it to CNH Industrial's 4% margin in this segment.

We can give a quick look at Kubota (OTCPK:KUBTY), the Japanese manufacturer of farming and construction equipment. The Company, as a whole, reports an EBIT margin of 11.03%, beating by about 1 percentage point CNH Industrial.

From this comparison I think we can understand two things:

In the agriculture and farm machinery, CNH Industrial will benefit of the current situation by being able to increase prices and close a bit of the gap that separates it from the market leader. The construction division is lagging well behind its peers and will need a lot of work to improve. Investors should look carefully at the developments of this segment, quarter after quarter.

Debt and Liquidity

On January 4, 2022, as a consequence of the demerger, Fitch Ratings raised its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating on CNH Industrial N.V. to 'BBB+' from 'BBB-', with stable outlook.

Let's take a look at the company's net debt.

CNH Industrial net debt (CNH Industrial 2021 Annual Report)

CNH Industrial has a net debt of $17.32 billion. However, its cash position is quite similar to Deere and Co's, which was $7 billion at the end of 2021 with a debt of $47.79 billion. Since CNH Industrial's revenue's size is less than half than Deere and Co's, it means that it has a stronger cash position than Deere and Co's. This enabled CNH Industrial to make the acquisitions we already talked about without raising any new debt. Caterpillar, too, is not very far from this situation, having $6.48 billion in cash and a debt of $37.58 billion.

One of the strengths CNH Industrial has in its industry is its liquidity.

This will enable the company to make more acquisitions or to fund new investments for further technological developments. This is what makes me think that CNH Industrial has the strength to improve its marginality by 2-3 percentage points by 2024 and help it becoming the established second major player in the industry.

Valuation

CNH Industrial, though not the best in class of the industry, has a Quant valuation grade of B+. In fact, it trades at very low multiples that may be excessively discounting the difference between the company and the whole sector. It trades at a P/E of 11 with a -42% difference to the sector average P/E and a 45% difference with John Deere's.

Its EV is at $38.16 billion compared to a $19.48 billion market cap, suggesting that we may be either before a mispricing or before a situation where investors are heavily discounting other aspects. If we look at the EV/sales ratio, very interesting to use since it considers the value and the debt a company will have to repay in the future, we see a very low 1.21 compared to Deere and Co's 3.60, showing that CNH Industrial is valued by the market less than half Deere and Co's is.

Its price to sales too is discounted by 59% compared to the sector, being a 0.57 and its price to cash flow discounts a 57% to the sector average (6.9 compared to 16.33).

With a marginality that will increase to 15%, CNH Industrial will have a marginality around 30% lower than Deere & Co. Thus, share price should reflect this in the ratios given above, which should come closer to the sector average.

In my DCF Model, I expect CNH Industrial to grow in the next 5 years at CAGR of 5% to then come down to a perpetual growth rate of 3%. As a discount rate I used 7%, considering that today the risk-free rate is around 3% and risk premium of 4%. With these parameters I reach a price target of almost $17, which is a possible 25% upside from today's price of $13.66, which would result in a 12.9 PE still well below the industry average. This is why, at the moment, CNH Industrial is receiving the highest Quant valuation grade among its main peers.

Conclusion

We have seen that CNH Industrial will benefit greatly from the demerger it just underwent, being able to concentrate on growing its margins. This will be helped for sure by the fact that its major market is in North America, where margins are the highest. If we consider also the general market drivers of increasing population and new need not to rely too heavily on imported food, we see that there will be space enough for CNH Industrial to grow and to prove itself as the real second major player in the industry. This is why I see it as the best investment in the industry at the moment, judging it a buy.