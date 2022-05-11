SeregaSibTravel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I have been in and out of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) stock a couple of times in the last four years, and as members of Leads From Gurus know, we have remained on the sidelines for just over a year after booking a 30% return from our Carnival investment in April 2021. If you are a trader looking for short-term opportunities, I'm sure you would have loved Carnival stock over the last few months given how the stock has bounced nicely around the $15 mark. As a long-term oriented investor, my focus is not on identifying trading patterns but on opportunities that arise due to inefficient market pricing.

Founded in 1972, Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company and is the largest cruise operator in the world. Its 87 ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises, and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. The company’s cruise itineraries are primarily sold through travel agents, tour operators, vacation planners, and websites. Carnival operates in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia, and is expanding across the rest of the world to make the most of the growing demand for cruise travel. Although the company might not benefit from identifiable competitive advantages, I believe Carnival is on the right track to grow for many years, making it an attractive company for any growth investor. Before jumping to conclusions, however, an investor needs to evaluate many other factors, which we will do in this analysis.

Recent booking trends

The booking volumes have turned out to be quite encouraging as the pandemic eases. Bookings were negatively affected in the initial days of Q1 2022 due to the Omicron variant, but the weekly booking volumes for future sailings have improved in the last few weeks. The cumulative advance bookings for the second half of 2022 are at the lower end of the historical range, while cumulative advanced bookings for the first half of 2023 are at the higher end of the historical range in comparison to 2019 levels. Carnival requires an initial deposit from customers to reserve a booking and the total customer deposits as of February stood at $3.7 billion compared to $3.5 billion in November. The sustained price and the comparable itinerary offerings seem to have contributed to the recent uptick in booking volumes in addition to encouraging health trends. Prevailing geopolitical tensions may harm booking trends in the future, which is something we need to closely monitor.

Can Carnival survive its massive debt pile?

Loss of business over the last two years resulted in massive negative cash flows as well as an accumulation of debt to compensate for the losses. At the end of February, the company’s total long-term debt stood close to $30 billion in comparison to just $9.6 billion in November 2019. Carnival had no option but to dilute shareholders by issuing new equity and deteriorate its balance-sheet strength by accumulating debt ever since the first outbreak of the pandemic, and at this point, it does not make sense to look at how Carnival ended up with so much debt. What matters, on the contrary, is to determine whether the company can successfully come out of its struggles.

Carnival ended the last quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $6.9 billion compared with $9.1 billion in the previous quarter. The average cash burn rate was around $700 million in the quarter. Even at this current rate, Carnival certainly can survive many months with zero cash inflows, which suggests short-term liquidity concerns are overblown. The gradual increase in bookings and the continued recovery of business should help Carnival strengthen its liquidity position further. In addition, mandatory safety measures that were introduced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic are also unlikely to drag beyond this year (according to experts), and the eventual easing of health precautions should help Carnival reduce operating costs. Based on these assumptions and developments, I believe the liquidity position is only going to improve in the short to medium term.

Considering Carnival is the largest and historically the most profitable cruise operator in the world and its well-diversified geographic footprint, I believe Carnival will be one of the first in the cruise industry to fully recover as the demand for cruise travel accelerates. On the other hand, the company’s scale allows it to reduce per-unit costs compared to smaller peers, which is something that will come in handy in the next few quarters as the recovery gains momentum.

Carnival has been experiencing ticket price improvements amid robust bookings for North America, Europe, Australia and Asia (EAA), and Caribbean markets. The company recently introduced the transformational new ocean experience platform, featuring Ocean Medallion, a guest experience platform, PlayOcean, a mobile gaming portfolio, and OceanView, a digital streaming network. These innovations will contribute to enhancing the guest experience, thus increasing demand.

At the end of the last quarter, Carnival had retired 19 less efficient ships since 2019 with the hope of replacing these with more efficient ships. Going forward, the company anticipates 50% of its capacity to comprise newly delivered, larger, and more efficient ships, which should lead to operating efficiencies in the long run. The more balcony cabins a cruise ship has the better the pricing advantage for the company. The fleet optimization initiatives of the company are focused on increasing premium-priced balcony cabins, which I believe is a prudent strategy to enhance margins further in the recovery phase.

Given the expected volatility of fuel prices, the introduction of Liquefied Natural Gas-facilitated ships is likely to cushion the negative impact on the company’s bottom line, and it’s reasonable to view this as another long-term strategy that could yield operating efficiencies.

In the final quarter of 2021, Carnival announced the addition of its new ship Enchanted Princess to its global fleet of Princess Cruises and this was the first ship that was completed and delivered amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The ship is equipped with luxury Sky suites, entertainment venues, pools, and whirlpool hot tubs. It also comes with an ‘OceanMedallion’ wearable device that offers personalized services and touchless interactive entertainment and offers WiFi coverage for the entire cruise. In the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the company announced the addition of Costa Toscana, AIDAcosma, and Discovery Princess to its fleet of efficient ships. This addition of ships, coupled with the removal of less efficient ships, is expected to result in a 4% reduction in ship level unit costs in the future, thereby enhancing the profitability of the company.

It is too early to quantify whether Carnival will indeed come out of this crisis as a strong company from a balance sheet perspective because of many unforeseen variables, but from the data available today, it seems reasonable to conclude that Carnival is moving in the right direction to achieve this objective.

The outlook for cruise travel in the post-pandemic era

Many investors, including yours truly, were expecting the cruise market to recover in 2021. Unfortunately, it did not turn out to be the case as the world went into second and third lockdowns during the year. Many cruise companies had to retire ships as well, which was not surprising. The cruise industry welcomed 13.9 million passengers last year, a 96% YoY growth but it was nowhere near the pre-pandemic levels of over 27 million passengers. Many countries are reopening their borders and travel stocks have taken off but cruise stocks seem to be lagging compared to airline stocks. But this does not mean the cruise industry is not recovering from its trough in 2020.

Figure 1: Worldwide cruise passenger count

Cruise Market Watch

Source: Cruise Market Watch

Figure 2: Source region of passengers

Cruise Market Watch

Source: Cruise Market Watch

The North American market has ample growth potential and so does the international segment. The fact that at the end of 2021, only 53% of the target North American market, in other words, 24% of the entire U.S. population, had experienced an ocean cruise, is a clear indication that the cruise industry has a long runway for growth considering how the rising middle class is showing a keen interest in cruising.

Cruise ships use either gas turbines, diesel, or electric power while diesel is the preferred source of energy for traditional ships. The Russia-Ukraine war has had detrimental effects on both the top and bottom lines of cruise operators resulting from a decline in demand and also rising fuel prices.

Figure 3: Diesel prices (USD per gallon)

Energy Information Administration

Source: U.S Energy Information Administration

As a result of bilateral border restrictions, cruise operators are compelled to impose operating restrictions. For instance, Carnival has decided to withdraw all activity in Russia which represents 4.6% of capacity for the remaining year. These challenges are likely to dampen the outlook for the cruise industry in the second half of this year, but the good news is these geopolitical tensions are highly unlikely to be a challenge to the industry’s growth in the long run.

Despite short-term challenges, I believe the cruise industry is well-positioned to grow in the next decade due to many favorable developments such as the rising middle-class in populous nations, the increased work flexibility offered by companies to high-income earners, and the exponential growth of freelancing.

Takeaway

Carnival Corporation is the largest cruise operator in the world. After surviving the pandemic which led the company to the most difficult circumstances it has ever seen, booking trends are gradually rising, suggesting the recovery is gaining traction. With a long-term view, I find Carnival stock attractively priced today especially given the stock is trading meaningfully below my target price of just over $30.