Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on May 4.

Since the start of the year Treasury bond yields have risen sharply on the back of persistent inflation and a more hawkish Fed. Corporate bond yields have been pushed even higher by higher credit spreads. Overall, high-yield corporate bond yields have moved from a near 4% yield level to well above 7%. In our view, this makes the sector quite attractive as it now provides pretty decent compensation for taking corporate credit risk.

In this article, we highlight the Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (NYSE:CIK) trading at an 8% discount and a 9.7% current yield. CIK has been the best or nearly best-performing fund in the sector across different time periods. In our view, this is the case for three reasons: 1) its unusually low fee structure which gives it a performance advantage versus other funds even before it gets out of bed, 2) its, what we call, cross-credit mandate that allows it to pursue a wider range of opportunities across a broader credit asset population such as bonds, loans, ABS and more, and 3) its clear and consistent profile of alpha generation.

We have added CIK to our High Income Portfolio. We used to hold the fund in 2020 but swapped out of it as it became fairly expensive. Now that it trades at a cheaper valuation relative to the sector we are back in.

An obvious question is that, with rates on a seemingly straight-line upward trajectory, does it really make any sense to hold assets with any duration? In our view yes for a few reasons. First, interest rates are unlikely to march higher at the same pace as they have been. Two, rates have normalized significantly if we go by real rates or the term premium metric. Three, high-yield corporate bonds have the lowest duration of any fixed-coupon asset class as the following table shows. Finally, a recession scenario where rates reverse their recent rise should allow bonds to outperform loans.

Nuveen

Fund Overview

CIK is a primarily high-yield corporate bond fund. About 2/3 of the portfolio is in corporate bonds, another 25% in loans and a smaller allocation in asset-backed securities.

About a quarter of the fund is allocated to BB-rated assets and another quarter to CCC-rated assets with the rest primarily in B-rated assets. This allocation profile is somewhat lower-quality (in rating terms) than the average CEF, particularly with respect to the CCC rating bucket.

The fund tends to run at a lower leverage level than the broader sector. The last shareholder report has its leverage at 24% which would have now risen to around 27% given the drop in total assets.

One unusual feature of the fund is its very low management fee. The fee structure is unusual in three ways, first, it is paid on the lower of its market value and net assets. Second, it is paid on the net rather than total asset figure. And third, the headline fee percentage is low.

The vast majority of CEFs charge not only a higher fee but also levy it on total assets. To illustrate the impact, we can compare the fund's fee on an apples-to-apples basis. If we use the typical high-yield bond CEF fee of 0.75% on total assets using the fund's last published leverage of 24% we get to a fee on net assets of 1.03%. Using the fund's own fee structure, we get to a fee of 0.47% on net assets. In short, the fund is able to deliver an additional 0.56% into investor pockets by virtue of a lower fee drag. As we discuss below, normally funds with very low fee structures tend to trade at more expensive valuations and this is true of CIK, however, it has recently dipped to trade cheaper to the sector average valuation after spending most of the last 18 months trading at a more expensive valuation.

This combination of strong performance, high underlying asset yields, lower fee drag and attractive valuation makes it an attractive hold.

Income Profile

At its current valuation and distribution, the fund's current yield is 9.68%.

Over the last two quarters (we like to use two quarters for bond funds as bonds tend to pay semi-annual coupons), the fund has generated a monthly EPS of $0.0183. This works out to a distribution coverage of 81%. This looks low however there are a few things to keep in mind.

First, 81% is exactly the average distribution coverage of the High-Yield bond sector. Two, the fund has not cut its distribution in around 7 years.

Three, the fund's underlying yield is above its yield-to-worst. This is because the average-price of high-yield corporate bonds is around $91. For example, while the current yield of one popular High-Yield corporate bond index (that underlies the popular ETF JNK) is 6.22% its yield-to-worst is 7.58%.

What this means is that the fund is not overdistributing relative to its yield-to-worst (a much more important yield metric for bonds) even if it is overdistributing on a current yield metric (basically, a useless metric for bond yield).

We don't know what the fund's actual portfolio yield-to-worst is, unfortunately, because CEFs don't make it a habit of disclosing this number. However, we can roughly estimate it by using the publicly available yield figures for a given rating bucket. This gives us a number of around 7.7% which we plot in the chart below over time.

This chart is useful because it shows that this yield level is pretty attractive particularly in a relatively "normal" environment. Admittedly, inflation is at an extreme level however it is expected to move back lower, through base effects, if nothing else.

Systematic Income

It's also worth pointing out three more effects. First, the fund's credit facility will become more expensive over time as it is floating-rate, as is common in credit funds. However, given the fund's relatively low leverage, CIK will be marginally less impacted.

Two, the fund's relatively low leverage does give it a bit more room to add income-generating assets over time.

And three, the fund's loan allocation will largely offset the rise in its leverage cost as the loan allocation is not miles off the size of the credit facility. This is not the case for nearly all other funds in the High-Yield CEF sector.

Performance Profile

Historically, the fund has put up very strong returns in the High-Yield corporate bond CEF sector.

It has the highest 3Y and 5Y total NAV returns and the second-highest 7Y total NAV return (only losing out to its sister fund).

Systematic Income

Its outperformance has also been relatively consistent, especially in the last 5-7 years.

Systematic Income

Its risk-adjusted return is also the highest in the sector so it's not the case that it has simply loaded up on more "risk" to generate outperformance.

Systematic Income

The fund's lower leverage profile has allowed it add assets during risk-off periods. For example, the fund added borrowings in the first half of 2020 as it bought assets at depressed prices. At the moment when other funds may be considering a forced deleveraging, CIK could very well add assets now to lock in higher yields for investors.

Valuation Profile

As of this writing CIK is trading at an 8% discount vs. a 7.2% average discount in the High Yield bond CEF sector.

Systematic Income CEF Tool

Although it has traded at a wider discount historically, the discount has widened significantly over the last few months after trading at a premium for much of 2021.

It is also very attractive on a relative value basis. Its discount sector spread percentile or DSSP is 42%. DSSP is a measure of the fund's discount relative to its sector. The figure of 42% means that the fund has only traded cheaper to the sector (i.e. at a wider discount differential to the sector) 42% of the time in the last 5 years. This puts it into cheap relative value territory.

And third, CEF fair-value discount valuations are largely a function of their fees and, less reliably, their alpha. All else equal, the lower the fee the tighter the discount or the higher the premium. CIK has, very likely, the lowest fee of any credit CEF and the highest alpha (and absolute returns) in the sector. This should put its valuation much higher than the rest of the sector and yet it trades at a cheaper level.

Takeaways

The recent run-up in interest rates makes longer-duration assets much more attractive than they were over 2021. The widening in credit spreads has also made credit assets worth a look as well. This combination, along with a relatively robust macro picture, makes high-yield corporate bonds decent choices in a diversified income portfolio. CIK is a fund that offers exposure to this sector at an unusual combination of very low fee structure, very strong historic performance and now attractive valuation as well.