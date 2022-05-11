Leon Neal/Getty Images News

So far, 2022 is looking to be an awful year for investors in cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN). After a few great years, the company has started to experience some pain. This pain has been driven by plunging cryptocurrency prices and the reduced fees that come from lower trading volume. Though many investors had high hopes for this financial technology firm, recent performance has revealed just how volatile the company's fundamentals will be moving forward and how risky the enterprise is in the grand scheme of things. Despite seeing shares of the business plunge this year, it is likely that the stock will fall further. Due to this, investors should be very cautious about buying into the business right now. Because even as management is working to diversify the company's revenue stream, it is still overly reliant on what is a volatile market, not to mention a market that likely has limited intrinsic value in the long run.

An ugly year for COIN

By pretty much any objective measure, Coinbase Global is failing to create true value for its investors. This much can be seen by looking at the share price of the company in recent months. On May 10th, shares of the company plunged by 12.6%. After the market closed, an earnings release sent the stock down a further 16%. If that aftermarket decline holds, it will translate to a year-to-date drop in the company's share price of 75.7%. This performance stands in stark contrast to how the company has fared in the time leading up to 2022. As an example, we need only look at a few different metrics of fundamental success.

The first of these would be revenue. In 2019, the business generated revenue of just $533.7 million. By 2021, this had grown to $7.84 billion. This surge in revenue came as a result of a couple of different factors. For starters, the number of verified users on the company's platform jumped, rising from 32 million in 2019 to 89 million at the end of last year. This brought with it a rise in MTUs, or what management calls Monthly Transacting Users. This is defined as any retail user who either actively or passively transacts in one or more of the company's products on its platform over the course of one month. Back in 2019, this number was just one million. By 2021, it had grown to 11.4 million. A rise in the number of transacting users brought with it additional transaction fees. This can be reflected in the fact that the trading volume for the company also surged, rising from $80 billion in 2019 to $1.67 trillion in 2021. And total assets on the company's platform also grew, climbing from $17 billion to $278 billion. Running the math, the company saw its asset turnover rise from 4.7 to 6 during this timeframe.

Bottom-line performance for the company has also been robust. The company went from generating a net loss of $30.4 million in 2019 to generating a profit of $3.62 billion last year. Another profitability metric to pay attention to is operating cash flow. This rose from $80.59 million in 2019 to $10.73 billion last year (though adjusted for changes in working capital, it would have risen from $19.7 million to $3.90 billion). Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company also grew, climbing from $24 million in 2019 to an impressive $4.09 billion last year. Given this kind of performance, it may be shocking to see just how much the company has fallen. But just as its rise was fueled by extreme enthusiasm in the cryptocurrency space, its recent decline has been driven by deflating of that enthusiasm.

To see what I mean, we need only look at performance covering the first quarter of the company's 2022 results. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.17 billion. This compares to the $1.80 billion reported one year earlier. By comparison, analysts expected the company to report revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Interestingly, this actually came at a time when the number of verified users on its platform group, with that number ultimately climbing to 98 million. That compares to the 54 million seen one year earlier. MTUs also increased, rising from 6.1 million to 9.2 million. Analysts expected this number to be 11.4 million.

Despite the plunge in cryptocurrency prices this year, with Bitcoin (BTC-USD), as an example, dropping by 34%, total assets on Coinbase Global’s system grew, rising from $223 billion in the first quarter last year to $256 billion this year. But of course, this does still mark a decline from the $278 billion seen at the end of 2021. What really hurt the company was a decline in trading volume on its platform. This number came in at $309 billion. That's down from the $335 billion seen one year earlier. Interestingly, this drop was not across the board. Trading volume for institutional clients rose, climbing from $215 billion last year to $235 billion this year. But on the retail side, we saw a significant drop from $120 billion to just $74 billion. As a result of all of this, the monthly transaction revenue per user on the company's platform came in at just $35. That compares to the $64 the company reported for 2021 and the $45 reported for 2020.

The company suffered in other ways as well. It went from generating a net profit of $387.7 million in the first quarter of last year to a loss of $429.7 million the same time this year. on a per-share basis, the company lost $1.98. That compares to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 per share for a profit. Operating cash flow fared even worse, going from a positive $3.41 billion to a negative $830.1 million. Even if we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have declined from $826.6 million to a negative $17.1 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company also declined, dropping from $1.12 billion to a paltry $19.7 million. This is not to say that everything was horrible for the company. One growth area for the firm involves its subscription and service revenues. This came in during the latest quarter at $151.9 million. That compares to the $56.4 million seen one year earlier. But even with this, it accounted for just 13% of the company's sales during the latest quarter.

To make matters worse, management still has a disappointing view of what the near-term future for the company will look like. Because of uncertainty in the broader economy, the company still anticipates MTUs for 2022 to come in at between 5 million and 15 million. This is so large a range that the company might as well just not have any guidance on this at all. Furthermore, they are targeting full-year EBITDA losses of around $500 million. At present, the company does have cash in excess of debt of $2.76 billion. So it does have some capacity to burn through that cash before getting in significant trouble. But when you also factor in that the company's entire business model is centered around a faux currency with really no intrinsic value in most cases, it becomes clear that the picture could become very bad very quickly.

Takeaway

Based on all the data provided, Coinbase Global does seem to be in a rather difficult spot. Though the company may have a strong balance sheet at this time, it doesn't have much else going for it. Activity on this platform is showing signs of weakness and it's difficult to justify transaction fees when cryptocurrency is declining in price. Though it is possible the company could surprise and rebound from here, I do believe that the fundamental picture for it is far from excellent. And because of that, investors would be wise to steer clear of this prospect unless they fashion themselves speculators as opposed to investors. Because while the company may generate short-term profits for speculators, it's likely to be a nightmare moving forward for investors.