jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

With or without a recession, the world will continue to progress toward a sustainable planet. As World Environment Day approaches, where individuals around the globe come together and take action to protect the environment, having a skin in the paper packaging industry is one way to support and raise awareness to this year's theme, "Only One Earth".

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of high-quality, innovative packaging solutions, used by leading medical and consumer brands. AMCR operates mainly in the US and Europe, where most of their revenue comes from these regions and employs around 46,000 employees around the world.

AMCR continues to invest heavily in new technologies to improve its operational efficiency and reduce its environmental footprint. In fact, the company entered a partnership with Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) to provide them with leading recycling technology to increase their portfolio servicing both the healthcare and food industry.

AMCR has a strong profitability where its revenue is expected to grow $14.32 billion by analysts, it maintains a liquid balance sheet, and has a strong total shareholder return catalyst; this stock is a buy on its potential pullback.

Amcor's 2025 Pledge

Amcor has a solid track record of innovations toward sustainable packaging, in fact, the company recently launched AMFiber, their latest paper-based packaging product. This shows their strong commitment to drive 100% of their product portfolio to be recyclable or reusable by 2025. As consumers become more aware of climate change, demand for AMCR's products will increase as they continue to be a part of consumers' daily lives, whether for food or medicine.

AMCR: Annual Consensus Total Revenue Estimates (Source: SeekingAlpha.com)

It is a no-brainer to see that the majority of analysts covering AMCR have a positive outlook on its future potential, as shown in the image above.

A Sustainable AMCR

AMCR: More Growth To Unlock (Source: Amcor's Q3 2022 Investor Presentation)

On top of its innovations, AMCR boasted an improving capacity in its global operation translating to 15.62% YoY growth in its Q3 2022 amounting to $3,708 million compared to $3,207 million in the same quarter last year. Additionally, the management reassures that they don't see shortages related to their organic growth and will continue to invest in improving their global capacity.

…We've been stepping up CapEx by around 15% per year including in the current 2022 fiscal year, as Michael mentioned and we expect this will take our CapEx to sales ratio from the 3% to 4% range historically to 4% to 5% on an ongoing basis. We have a number of projects already underway or nearing completion, which will generate attractive returns and drive organic growth going forward and this slide showcases a few examples. In Brazil and in the United Kingdom, we're adding multilayer film capacity to serve growth in the priority health care and meat segments. In Ireland, we're adding new state-of-the-art thermoforming capabilities to strengthen our leadership position in medical packaging. …in Italy, we're adding production capacity for one of our global product platforms AmLite Heatflex. And since launching this recycle-ready pouch for retortable applications we've seen significant interest from a long list of customers and the majority of this new capacity is already sold out. Source: Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Controlled Margin

AMCR continues to unlock value-adding catalysts with its improving margin, thanks to its effective hedging strategy and synergies. This FY2022, the management expects that their 2019 Bemis Integration Plan will start producing more than $180 million pre-tax savings, better than what they expected during FY2019.

AMCR: Growing Commodity Futures Contracts (Source: Q3 2022)

Additionally, the company successfully hedged their two major raw materials, reducing some capacity and rising input cost risks. I believe this is reassuring and on point during these uncertain times.

Still Fundamentally Intact

AMCR: Company Valuation (Source: Prepared by InvestOhTrader)

Another value-adding catalyst for AMCR is it has a solid cash flow potential and is well-positioned to shine out today's bearish market. The company is undervalued at its trailing P/E ratio of 20.34x versus its 24.76x 5 years average. Although it seems overvalued compared to its 14.42x sector's P/E ratio median, AMCR generates faster revenue growth (5yr) at 8.85%, better than International Paper Company (IP) with 0.50% and WestRock Company (WRK) with 7.18%. I believe it is still cheap at today's price, especially while looking at its intrinsic value of $17ish derived from my DCF and simple relative valuation.

AMCR: DCF Model (Source: Data from Seeking Alpha and Yahoo! Finance. Prepared by InvestOhTrader)

I completed my DCF model using experts' projections and continue to project a conservative 2.2% in FY2025 and FY2026. Despite the optimistic outlook for its operating margin, I started a declining figure of 10.8% down from its 11.2% in FY2021 and projected a conservative growing figure aligned with its improved synergies. I also assumed a higher CAPEX investment and higher discount rate of 5.5% compared to its calculated WACC of 4.5%. To sum it up, with all other assumptions depicted in the image above, I arrived at a conservative ~$17 intrinsic value.

Q3 2022 Key Financial Performance

AMCR's total revenue totalled $3,708 million this quarter, up from $3,207 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Looking at a trailing 12-month basis, the company generated a greater figure of $14,089 million than the $12,861 million recorded in FY2021 and its $12,468 million in FY2020.

In today's challenging environment, it is surprising to see a company have positive growth in its gross profit. AMCR posted a higher gross profit of $731 million, up from the same quarter last year. However, looking at a percentage basis, the company's gross margin decreased from 21.27% in Q3 2021 compared to its 19.71% in Q3 2022. This is due to its bloated cost of revenue; however, I believe its hedge materials will help control its margins if worse comes to worse.

On top of this, it snowballed to its operating income where we see a positive growth on a dollar basis from $350 million in Q3 2021 to $404 million this quarter, however, resulted as well to a declining operating margin of 10.90% this quarter, down to 10.91% in the same quarter last year. If you will notice, the decline is not that material compared to its gross margin and this is because of its efficiency on its selling and general expenses. Additionally, with over $180 million in its cost synergies, we can assume a growing or at least controlled margin in its future financial reports.

Investigating AMCR's net income, it rose to $269 million compared to $267 million in the same quarter last year. In addition to its high P/E multiple, which may look unattractive for some value investors, its slowing margin puts significant risk this quarter. In fact, AMCR produced a slowing net margin as well of 7.25%, down to 8.35% the same quarter last year.

Lastly, due to a growing net income on a dollar basis, AMCR generated a growing earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 this quarter from $0.17 recorded in the same quarter of 2021. In another perspective, the company's trailing EPS is already at $0.62 which is higher than the $0.6 recorded last fiscal year and the $0.38 in FY2020.

All-Time High at Today's Bearish Market?

AMCR: Weekly Chart (Source: TradingView.com)

Recently, AMCR managed to create a new 52-week high at around $13.18 after the release of its positive Q3 2022 earnings. However, despite its strong quarter, it got rejected and is trading lower as of this writing. What does this mean for AMCR's investors? With a dividend yield of 3.75%, any decline, especially after 10%, not only improves the company's dividend yield but also provides investors with a better entry point for averaging down. Price remains above its simple moving average, indicating bullish price action. This is confluence with its MACD trading above the zero line, telling the same sentiment with its moving average indicator.

Final Key Takeaways

AMCR enjoys a strong outlook from the management, where they see its adjusted EPS to grow between 9.5% to 11% this FY2022. If you take a look at the quoted transcript from the management below, you will notice how material the war between Russia and Ukraine may affect AMCR's operation in both its income statement and balance sheet.

As a reminder, the four sites in Ukraine and Russia combined represent approximately 2% to 3% of Amcor's annual sales, approximately 4% to 5% of annual EBIT and approximately US$200 million to US$300 million on the balance sheet. Source: Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Despite this, the management provided a strong catalyst which the market overlooked on top of this double-digit growth in its EPS. According to them, these figures already exclude earnings from its Ukraine operations.

It is also important to note our fiscal 2022 guidance assumes no further earnings from the business in Ukraine in the final quarter and takes into account a range of possible outcomes in Russia. Source: Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

AMCR has a strong buyback catalyst where $423 million worth of stocks has been repurchased and were cancelled upon repurchase. Additionally, the management expects a total of $600 million this FY 2022 on top of its growing quarterly dividend of $0.12, up from last year's $0.1175.

Even though AMCR remains liquid and has a sustainable dividend, its growing total debt of $7,762 million affects its D/E ratio of 1.72x, compared to 1.52x in Q3 2021, and its debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.60x, which is unfavorable compared to 3.49x in Q3 2021. Despite increasing interest payments, the company's interest coverage ratio set a new record of 9.92x.

Its growing EPS, strong cash flow generation, sustainable dividend, and strong buybacks on top of its hedged raw materials, which can potentially support another year of the company's operations, are stronger than its slowing margin and negative sentiment from a bearish broad macro-environment exacerbated by the Russia and Ukraine war. At today's weakness, Amcor is a buy.

Thank you for reading and good luck to us all!