Bank of Guam (OTCPK:BKGM), a regional Guam bank (US territory) has announced a proposal for its 2022 annual shareholders' meeting to approve a 1-500 reverse stock split for common shares. Each shareholder would receive $14.75/share in cash for each pre-split share, subject to US income taxes. Assuming one is able to buy 499 shares, the total upside from the position would be $664.

Notable Transactional Points:

The meeting, which will be held on the 27th of June, seems to be a formality, as a simple majority is needed for the reverse-split vote to pass whilst 54% of shareholders are already in support;

Regulatory pushback is very unlikely;

Management noted the reverse split would commence as soon as possible post-shareholder approval;

No service charge, brokerage commission, or transfer tax will be payable by a shareholder of fewer than 500 shares in connection with the cash out of shares in the reverse stock split;

The company expects after this reverse split the number of shareholders holding the common will be reduced to a number below 1200 which will permit the company to deregister its shares;

The record date is not yet announced.

Overall, management argues that there is little reason to continue operating as a public company. A substantial number of shareholders' holdings are valued at less than $7k in addition to limited liquidity for shareholders to exit their position without incurring price slippage are included as management's arguments for this offer. If the transaction is implemented, annual cost savings are expected to be $674-695k.

Proxy filing

Risks

The most notable risk is the possibility for the offer to get canceled as management has left themselves the option to abandon the reverse stock split before or after it is approved by shareholders. The main reason why I think cancellation is unlikely is that the liquidity is so low that a large increase of odd-lot accounts is virtually impossible. On most days the whole daily volume traded wouldn't be enough to fill even one odd-lot account.

Another risk would be management amending the offer (see similar split-off cases where management had amended the conditions).

In case the offer gets canceled, the downside is difficult to estimate. The current downside to pre-announcement is around 15% or $950 for a full 499 share position, but one has to take into account limited liquidity, which might result in the actual downside being higher due to price slippage.

Bank of Guam

BKGM was organized as a regional Guam (a US territory) bank in 1972. The bank provides a variety of financial services to individuals, businesses, and government entities throughout its 17 branches, including seven in Guam and one in San Francisco. Gross loans represented 47.3% of total assets at the end of 2021 vs 61% in 2020 mostly due to PPP loan forgiveness.

Around 75% of the total portfolio is commercial loans (including loans to governments), primarily commercial real estate, multifamily rentals, hotels, and gas stations. At the end of 2021, 65% of the total loan portfolio was secured by various forms of real estate, including residential and commercial real estate (concentrated in Guam and San Francisco).

Exposure to commercial mortgage loans, which was nearly 53% and 48% of total gross loans in 2021 and 2020 accordingly faces a risk for the bank if the housing market starts contracting. The delinquencies of these commercial mortgage loans account for 1% vs 7% in 2020 whilst residential mortgage delinquencies account for 3% vs 6% in 2020. Despite the rise in delinquencies during the pandemic, total nonperforming loans were stable at 1.3% for 2021 vs 1% for 2020. Another risk is loan concentration as the 10 largest borrowers total 26% of the total gross loans.

Annual Report

The bank has a market cap. of $110m. Using 2021 financials, the bank trades at around 0.6x tangible book value, at 5.4x earnings, and generates 11% ROE and 0.4% ROA. Despite having limited ability for peer comparisons as peers are much larger and operate in different locations, the bank still looks inexpensive.

Financial Summary (Annual Reports)

Substantial shareholders combined own 75%. I was not able to find any connection with fraudulent activities and the substantial shareholding from a public figure gives some confidence in the bank.

Lourdes A. Leon Guerrero - 41% (Guamanian politician and banker);

Eugenia A. Leon Guerrero - 18.5%;

Ada's Trust & Investment - 6%;

Management owns around 9.5%.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that these reverse-stock split transactions provide low-risk returns assuming they do not get canceled or amended. An amendment or cancellation seems unlikely due to limited stock liquidity and the overall strategic rationale of the move. On the other hand, the liquidity sword cuts both ways, and initiating a full/fractional position may be difficult, but worth the effort. Even if the offer gets canceled the bank looks inexpensive despite having substantial exposure to the overall housing market.