imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

BRC Hangs On A Balance

Brady Corporation's (NYSE:BRC) near-term outlook has weakened after some key economic indicators lost steam over months. One of the critical margin headwinds for the company is to tame the cost hikes led by the supply chain disruption. Therefore, the company will implement price rises, improve the structural efficiencies and refine the business segments to boost its operating margin. BRC's current strategies also include acquiring companies that serve the fast-growing end markets and investing in building new product line-ups.

BRC's cash flows have diminished because of an inventory buildup following the supply chain disruption. Given its robust liquidity, the company may continue to repurchase shares and return funds to its shareholders. The stock is reasonably valued versus its peers at this level. So, I think investors would want to hold the stock at this level.

The Strategy And Forecast

Company Filings

Over the past few years, BRC has been investing in R&D, marketing, automation, and its websites. It also used its balance sheet strength to acquire Code, Nordic ID, and Magicard in Q4 2021, serving in the fast-growing end markets. Please read my previous article to understand how its strategies have evolved. As a result, it changed from modest organic growth to building a base that exceeds the GDP growth and has substantial sales growth potential.

It has also been removing structural inefficiencies and simplifying the business. As a result, it brought down SG&A expense from over 36% of sales a few years ago to ~29% in Q2 2022. I expect the company's new product line-up, investments, and efficiency gains to generate strong organic sales growth with a healthy margin in 2022. However, following the supply chain challenges, the cost hike has caused the gross margin to decline. Because of the increased material costs and expensive air freight originating in Asia, it has revised its diluted EPS guidance (excluding amortization) from the original range of $3.12-$3.32 per share down to the new range of $3-$3.15 per share. However, the new guidance for FY2022 is still higher than the FY2021 earnings per share. To offset the cost hike, it plans to implement additional price increases to protect its margin.

Industry Drivers Are Not Steady

tradingeconomics.com

The US unemployment rate declined to 3.6% in April, much lower than a year ago (6.0%). However, in the same month, the ISM Manufacturing PMI went down to 55.4 or a sharp fall compared to the July 2021-high, which indicates a slowdown in production, new orders, and employment. Compared to the previous month, the new privately-owned housing units remained nearly unchanged in March 2022. So, the prevailing uncertainties over the geopolitical tension in Ukraine have caused the indicators to stay mixed.

Analyzing The Q2 2022 Performance

Seeking Alpha

The company's WPS (Workplace Safety) segment sales in Q2 2022 increased by 2% compared to a year ago, while the segment operating margin improved by 120 basis points. Despite such moderate growth, the overall topline for the company increased at a faster clip, primarily due to the ID Solutions business's robust growth. Organic sales growth (16% up) drove the segment topline during the quarter. Regionally, organic sales in Asia have been consistently outperforming many other regions. However, this quarter, the US and EMEA regions have been strong.

Year-over-year, BRC's overall gross profit margin (47%) deflated (by 170 basis points) due mainly to the effect of cost inflation. Also, the SG&A costs were high, too, in Q2. To nullify higher costs, the management plans to execute selective price increases and efficiency gains across many product lines.

R&D Spend Is On The Rise

Investor Presentation

BRC typically invests in RFID scanners, printers, high-quality materials, and barcode scanners. In 1H 2022, its R&D expenditure increased by 36% compared to a year ago. In the future, the company plans to launch new products, including upgrading its line of Wraptor printers and i3300 industrial label printers, which will propel it to above GDP sales growth.

Dividend And Dividend Yield

Brady pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share or a 1.98% forward dividend yield. In comparison, MSA Safety's (MSA) forward dividend yield is 1.50% for a yearly dividend of $1.84.

Cash Flows And Liquidity

In 1H 2022, BRC's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $24 million, 75% lower than a year ago. Free cash flow (or FCF) dipped by 91% in the past year. Despite an 18% revenue rise, an inventory buildup to ensure raw materials supply for customers' future needs following the supply chain disruption led to the fall of the CFO.

The company has a low debt structure. Its debt-to-equity (0.09x) is much lower than its competitors (MSA, RRD, and DOV). Plus, with $463 million of liquidity, the financial risks are nearly absent. During 1H 2022, it returned $45 million to the shareholders. During Q3, it has already repurchased another $9 million worth of shares. The management expects to continue repurchasing shares and returning funds to its shareholders.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

Author created, Seeking Alpha, and FRED Economic Research

Based on the historical relationship between the key industry & economic indicators (unemployment rate, US GDP, and Industrial Production Index) and BRC's revenues for the past seven years and the previous four-quarters, I expect revenues to increase in the next 12-months (or NTM 2023). However, it can decrease in the following year.

Author created and Seeking Alpha

Based on the regression model using the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to improve sharply in NTM 2023 and increase at a more modest rate in NTM 2024.

Target Price And Relative Valuation

Author created and Seeking Alpha

Returns potential using BRC's forward multiple (10.5x) is lower (6% downside) than the returns potential using the past five-year average (12% upside). According to the sell-side analysts, the stock has nearly 38% upside potential in the next year.

BRC's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is less steep than peers because the company's EBITDA is expected to increase less sharply than the peers in the next four quarters. This is typically reflected in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (MSA, CMPR, and DOV) average of 14.8x. So, the stock is reasonably valued versus its peers.

What's The Take On BRC?

Seeking Alpha

Some industry and economic indicators have turned wobbly in 2022 after a solid finish in 2021. Because BRC's topline is unlikely to ramp up quickly, the company is removing structural inefficiencies and simplifying the business to boost its operating margin. The cost hikes due to the supply chain disruption would hold back any possibility of margin expansion. So, the company will implement price rises to mitigate the adverse effects.

BRC has low leverage and robust liquidity. However, the company's cash flows have diminished because of an inventory buildup following the supply chain disruption. So, the stock underperformed SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) in the past year. Relative valuation-wise, there is limited upside in the short term, and therefore, it would be prudent to hold the stock.