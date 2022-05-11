Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

I think that the list of public companies trading above 500% of their 52-week lows is a good place to find short-selling ideas as the fundamentals of some of them aren't good and there are red flags. However, I’ve found one such company that seems undervalued despite the significant share price appreciation - RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT).

The company recently released its Q1 FY22 results and revenues soared by 84% year-over-year to almost $82 million. EBITDA, in turn, more than quintupled to $9.3 million. These look good numbers for a business with a market valuation of less than $200 million and it seems that there were no one-time items in the quarter. Let’s review.

Overview of the business and financials

RCM Technologies was founded in 1971 and is a provider of business and technology solutions with three operating segments, namely engineering, life sciences and information technology, and specialty health care services. The company has been transitioning its business to more managed services and higher-margin work. Looking at the financial results for the thirteen-week period ended April 2, 2022, we can see that the majority of the growth in revenues and profitability is coming from the specialty health care division.

RCM Technologies

So, what does this division do exactly? Well, it provides long-term and short-term staffing, and permanent placement solutions for rehabilitation, nursing, health information management, and allied healthcare professionals. It serves hospitals, schools, and long-term care facilities, and it has over 2,000 active employees across the USA. There are a total of 18 offices nationwide that serve more than 400 clients.

RCM Technologies revealed during its Q1 FY22 earnings call that about 79% of its health care revenues come from school districts. It’s a heavily concentrated school business and the growth is coming from new services, new schools, and increased penetration of schools. The company said that a lot of the service offerings it has introduced are skewed towards the behavioral health end market, which includes special education teachers. In my view, it's possible that specialty health care spending in the USA is increasing due to the effects of COVID-19 on mental health. According to the World Health Organization, the pandemic has triggered a 25% increase in the prevalence of anxiety and depression worldwide.

Revenue from non-school clients also rose significantly – to $10.7 million from $7 million in Q1 FY21 and it seems that RCM Technologies is benefiting from the reopening of specialty healthcare school clients as well as strong demand for all healthcare professionals. Thanks to high demand, the gross profit margin of the specialty health care services segment rose to 28.7% compared to 23.8% a year earlier. The big question is whether this growth is sustainable, and RCM Technologies believes that it is. Yet it’s a market that is cyclical in nature and sensitive to economic changes. In my view, the company’s specialty health care services segment should continue to perform well as long as the labor market in the USA remains tight and it doesn’t seem this could change in 2022. The reason I say the US market is because this is where the vast majority of the revenues of RCM Technologies come from and this is also where the growth is.

RCM Technologies

Turning our attention to the balance sheet, we can see that RCM Technologies has $15.3 million of debt, but its cash position is small, with just $0.9 million in cash and cash equivalents as of April 2. Receivables account for almost 70% of the asset base and their sum has been growing rapidly.

RCM Technologies

While it’s normal for receivables to increase as revenues grow, I find it concerning that the net cash provided by operating activities in Q1 FY22 was just $2.5 million. RCM Technologies is highly active on the share buyback front and the lack of free cash flow means that it couldn’t purchase a large number of its own shares in the first three months of 2022. During that period, RCM Technologies bought back 406,480 of its shares for $2.78 million, or $6.84 per share.

As of April 2, the company had 7,018,702 shares in its treasury, which account for just over 41% of its shares outstanding. This is the highest percentage I’ve seen so far for a publicly-traded company and the market capitalization stands at $199.5 million as of the time of writing. Add the $14.4 million net debt and the enterprise value of RCM Technologies comes in at $213.9 million. If the remainder of FY22 is at least as good as Q1 FY22, then I think that EBITDA for the full year could surpass $20 million. If RCM Technologies continues to book strong growth in revenues and EBITDA, I think we could see the share price surpass $30 by the end of the year.

So, what are the risks for the bull case? In my view, the major one is a slowdown of the US labor market, particularly in the education sector. If this happens, RCM Technologies won’t see it right away as staffing at schools falls off in the summer months. In Q2 FY21, specialty health care revenues were $22.7 million and they came in at $19.3 million in Q3 FY21. Usually, Q1 and Q4 are the strongest quarters for the business. Yet, Q2 and Q3 FY22 results could still show where the company's results are going as revenues during these quarters more than doubled in FY21 compared to a year earlier.

Overall, RCM Technologies has a labor-intensive business and this means that if market conditions deteriorate in 2022, RCM Technologies could become unprofitable as it has invested significant resources over the past months in the growth of its team, particularly on the recruiting and sales front. In Q1 FY22, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses grew by 55% year-on-year to $14.1 million.

Investor takeaway

RCM Technologies posted strong financial results for Q1 FY22 and I think the reason behind this is the tight labor market in the USA. With that in mind, it seems that revenue and EBITDA growth are likely to remain strong over the remainder of the year. However, keep in mind that a lot of the revenue comes from schools, where staffing declines during the summer.

I expect receivables to stop growing over the coming months or even decrease, which should allow the company to increase the pace of its share buybacks. The interests of the management and shareholders seem aligned, considering CEO Bradley Vizi alone has 1,467,026 shares as of the time of writing.

Overall, I think that the share price could top $30 by the end of the year if quarterly results continue to impress investors.

