Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) is a home furnishing stock that has seen major success with their unique, patented, and luxury sactionals. What makes these sactionals so unique is the ability to configurate the pieces of the sactional to match any desired setting. In addition, the covers are machine washable and the product is guaranteed for life. This product is undoubtedly a game-changer for the home furnishing industry and the sales growth over the past few years confirms this. The company has seen a four-year sales CAGR of 48.7%. Not only have they been growing, they have been innovating as well. Just last year they launched the StealthTech Sound + Charge Sactional. This upgraded Sactional has a built-in sound system along with a wireless charger on the armrests. While the jury is still out on the value over time, the reviews thus far have been reassuring.

We know by now that just because it's a good business, does not mean it is a good investment. Price movements YTD leaves investors wondering what the company is actually worth. Lovesac has a 52-week high of $95 and a 52-week low of $35 indicating extreme volatility. Based on my analysis of future growth drivers and declining freight rates, I believe Lovesac's stock is closer to its bottom and far from its top.

Growth, Past and Future

As previously mentioned, the company has seen stellar sales growth over the years. While the 4-year CAGR is 48.7%, FY22 sales were up 55.3% y/y. Their Q4 FY22 sales were up 51.3% y/y which marks 15 consecutive quarters of greater-than-25% growth. Since FY21, Lovesac's showroom count rose from 108 to 146. The locations of their showrooms range from high-end malls and lifestyle centers to kiosks and mobile concierge trucks. By increasing their showroom count by 35%, they were able to expand their reach and drive in more sales. Besides physical showrooms, Lovesac also looks to drive in revenue through their e-commerce channel. Internet sales for Lovesac provide higher margins than showrooms. However, Internet sales are practically even y/y. See figures below:

Sales Channel Figures

While growth in internet sales is preferable, it is unrealistic to expect high growth through that sales channel. After all, furniture, especially luxury furniture, is a tough sell through e-commerce channels. Therefore, showrooms will likely continue to be the main driver of growth, along with other creative channels. According to their most recent earnings call, management is targeting more than 25 showroom openings for FY23, 75% of them focused on off-mall locations. Not all showrooms are created equal; Lovesac has adopted 8 kiosks and 2 mobile concierge trucks (trucks that bring the showrooms to your front door). Lovesac is also able to host appointments for prospective buyers through these showrooms and they reported 3,200 appointments in Q4 FY22, up 25% from Q3 FY22. With an appointment conversion rate of 50%, Lovesac has shown that they only need the customer, a trained employee, and sufficient space to sell their products.

Other sales channels include a shop-in-shop partnership with Best Buy and online pop-up shops on Costco's website. Shop-in-shops are a great way for host stores to lower costs while providing a cheaper alternative when compared to standalone stores. In fact, last quarter Lovesac added 16 additional Best Buy shop-in-shops. While these creative channels have resulted in $48M in sales for the year, up 106% y/y, adding 16 more shop-in-shops should continue to expand their products' reach.

With 36 showroom openings and booming furniture demand from consumers, Lovesac paved the way for 55.3% sales growth y/y. Opening 13 showrooms, 8 kiosks, and 17 best-buy shop-in-shops, in the past two fiscal quarters alone, could definitely keep the momentum going in FY23. However, it is important to note that FY22 did not suffer the same pandemic headwinds as FY21, so expecting another 50%+ sales growth y/y is much too optimistic, in my opinion. While furniture sales are expected to continue to grow this year, the growth will likely not match 2021's sales growth numbers. That being said, Lovesac is a newer company with unique products and an increasing presence, both physically and digitally. Management has stated that they expect 39% net sales growth for Q1 FY23 and that aligns with the drivers discussed above. I believe that it is not unreasonable to expect FY23 growth to be somewhere between 30% and 40%.

Impact of Margin Pressure

While sales growth is important, margin pressure will likely offset high growth rates this year. As freight costs have risen to record levels over the past 3 quarters, any expansion in Lovesac's gross margins due to less promotional discounting and vendor negotiations has been offset by inbound/outbound freight costs. Below is a quote from management's Q4 FY22 earnings call discussing gross margins for FY23:

In a scenario where net sales growth is in the low 30% range, we expect gross margin rate to be approximately 300 basis points below fiscal 2022 levels driven by the continuation of higher inbound and outbound freight costs

While I have discussed above why growth could likely be around 30 to 40%, gross margins should still see a reduction if higher freight costs persist. If FY22 gross margins were 54.74%, we can expect FY23 gross margins to come in at around 52-53% (assuming the 30% to 40% growth scenario plays out but freight costs do not come down). Keep in mind this assumption is based on forecasts/guidance from management, which has been very conservative recently. For example, on their Q3 FY22 earnings call, they expected gross margins for the full year of around 50%, 54.74% was the reported number post-Q4 earnings. On their Q4 earnings call, they stated that Q4 gross margins exceeded guidance by approximately 760 bps. All this to say, it would not be surprising if gross margins come in better than management's initial expectations.

Now, if freight costs have had the biggest impact on margins, when will this problem go away? While inbound spot rates have seen a decline this past quarter, they are still at record highs. On the bright side, the carrier industry is ramping up capacity and schedule reliability is improving. This means that Lovesac should expect inbound freight costs to normalize by mid-2023. By that point, it would not be unreasonable to expect freight costs declining and higher net sales bringing gross margins up to the high 50s, and maybe even up to the low 60s. However, we still have roughly a year before that scenario starts to take shape.

Valuation

With 15 consecutive quarters of 25% growth being followed by new showroom and shop-in-shop openings, Lovesac's high growth streak is positioned to continue into FY23. On the other hand, we have the likelihood of gross margins taking a hit due to higher freight costs persisting until FY23, when freight costs are expected to normalize. In my opinion, the appropriate valuation metric for a growing company in a mature industry is the FWD P/E. Below is a chart of historic FWD P/E for Lovesac's industry peers:

Competitors Avg 5yr FWD Non-GAAP P/E Market Cap La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) 15.50 1.15B Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) 15.67 641M Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) 15.98 454.76M Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) 17.03 158.23M

Using a 15 FWD P/E multiple, I will conduct a scenario analysis illustrating what price target corresponds to various sales growth and gross margin combinations for FY23. Below are the assumptions used to derive FWD EPS:

44% SG&A as a % of Sales SG&A was 32.5% of net sales in FY22 and advertising/marketing was 13.1% of net sales. Management has stated that they expect to maintain advertising/marketing at 12% to 14% of net sales on an annual basis. Therefore, 44% is neither too bullish nor too conservative given last year's results and projected sales growth.

2% D&A as a % of Sales D&A is mostly associated with showroom renovations and has made up 1.58, 2.06, and 2.21 % of revenue in FY22, FY21, FY20, respectively.

6% effective tax rate Based on approx. $9.9M and $22.2M in NOL carryforwards available for federal and state income tax purposes as of Jan. 30, 2022. These NOL carryforwards allow Lovesac to reduce up to 80% of their future taxable income. Their effective tax rate in the first 3 quarters of FY22 was around 6%, so I stuck with that number.



Using these assumptions and the 15 FWD P/E multiple we get the following table:

FY23 Price Target Scenario Analysis

Based on the table above, if gross margins end up falling around 300 bps to 52% but sales growth hits my 35% midpoint y/y expectation, the fair value would be $38.29. This number is not far off from where the stock has been trading this past week. However, a 300bps reduction seems unlikely given the fact that freight costs have been declining YTD. Also, Lovesac's management, who have a history of being very conservative with their expectations, stated that this scenario might play out if FY23 growth is in the low 30s. If that were to be the case, a 30% growth rate combined with 52% gross margin would indicate a fair value of $36.87, based on the above table. This would result in a ~7.8% decline from the current $40 price per share the stock was recently hovering around. Using this single-period valuation metric is not necessarily inappropriate, but it neglects the likelihood of expanding margins in FY24. As previously discussed, there is a good chance, in my opinion, of freight costs normalizing by 2023. If that were the case, Lovesac's gross margin in 2023 could be anywhere from 56%-59%.

Using a conservative 30% sales growth assumption for FY23, an SG&A as a % of sales of 43% for FY24, and an effective tax rate of 10% for FY24, I built another scenario analysis. This time around, the gross margin/sales growth combinations follow prior year (FY23) sales growth of 30%, slightly improved SG&A margins due to this sales growth, and an adjusted effective tax rate to reflect new tax circumstances. Keeping the 15x FWD P/E multiple, we get the following table:

FY24 Price Target Scenario Analysis

Again, the purpose of this scenario analysis is to show the drastic difference in Lovesac's fair value given normalizing freight costs in FY24. Highlighted in yellow is a neutral, leaning bearish, growth scenario where sales only increase 20% from FY23 results, but gross margins improve to a range of 56% to 59%. Highlighted in blue is a bullish hypergrowth scenario where sales increase 40% from FY23 results. If we use the conservative 20% growth rate/56% gm combo, we get a fair value of $71.69. This is including the already conservative 30% growth rate used for FY23 in the scenario analysis. This would imply a ~79% return assuming you bought the shares at $40. I evaluate potential investments based on how large the margin of safety (potential gains vs potential losses) is. Lovesac has an appealing margin of safety given a high upside, derived from conservative assumptions, and a low floor, derived from a scenario where short-term headwinds have a full year effect on earnings.

Risks

Home furnishing market cools off drastically leading to slower growth for Lovesac

Due to more people staying at home during the pandemic, 2021 was a great year for furniture retailers. Although the trend is expected to continue, high inflation reports could dampen the strong demand shown in 2021. Rising interest rates could also slow down consumer spending.

Lovesac opens new showrooms in subpar locations

As Lovesac plans to open more showrooms and shop-in-shops, there is the possibility of opening in less than ideal locations. This would lead to rising SG&A margins due to lower than expected sales.

Conclusion

Overall, Lovesac has shown that they have a unique and desired product. Using trained employees and strategic high-traffic locations, they were able to grow sales at an astounding rate these past 15 quarters. Lovesac should see increased exposure as they adopt more creative sales channels, like kiosks and mobile concierge trucks. Prospective buyers and current shareholders should pay attention to not just upcoming net sales growth, but comparable sales growth as well. Lovesac has to prove that older locations still have room to run and that newer locations can pull their weight.

Due to various macroeconomic factors, this stock has taken a beating. Although near-term headwinds might affect earnings these next couple of quarters, my conservative models, based on a 15x FWD P/E valuation metric, predict high upside within a 2-year time horizon. Even in a less than ideal scenario of slower growth and low gross margins, my models indicate a high margin of safety. Therefore, I am bullish on Lovesac.