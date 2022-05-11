MStudioImages/E+ via Getty Images

I believe Advanced Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) is a stock to hold on to given the macroeconomic climate upon us. The stock is a safe hedge to cushion against inflation and high-interest rates, whilst simultaneously being exposed to substantial growth opportunities with the slowdown in car purchases. However, because this growth is tied in only to the present economic circumstances, and is not likely to sustain beyond these conditions, I believe AAP is not a buy and instead is a hold.

Company Overview

Advanced Auto Parts, Inc. is a US-based motor vehicles aftermarket parts provider, that has been publicly trading since 2002. Valued at over $12 billion in terms of market capitalization, and having over 41,000 full-time employees, AAP is amongst the largest automotive parts companies in the United States. The company holds a global presence with its core operating segments divided as follows:

Carquest US Carquest Canada Independents Worldpac

These have been segmentalized in this manner given the similar nature of stores, as well as similarities in economic and operational characteristics that are prevalent within them. Similarly, the target market that AAP is focused on, is bifurcated into the professional installers market segment, as well as the DIY market segment.

AAP has gone through several swings in recent years, with market participants reacting accordingly to wider scale market events. These trends are reflected in the AAP price trend indicated below:

TradingView

Like the wider stock market, AAP took a significant hit in early 2020 with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which rebounded shortly after, following which the stock took on a year-long bullish path that had seen minor dips along the way, each of which that was quickly reversed.

In February 2022, the stock had taken another significant hit, shedding nearly 17% in a mere 20 days, of which almost 15% had been recovered in the subsequent climb leading up to May 2022. Early May thereafter brought another significant hit to the stock, nearing the 10% mark. These market swings are primarily caused by concerns by the market that tie into global inflationary pressures, as well as indications by the federal reserve to aggressively drive up interest rates to levels not recorded in the last 20 years.

AAP and Wider Macroeconomic Shifts

There is understandably pressing concern amongst stock markets in general about the recent news, about record-high levels of inflation, and the subsequent responsive measures under consideration by the US Federal Reserve. Given the inflation impacting the automotive market in early 2022, the price of cars has climbed by nearly 12.5% in a mere 12-month time span, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

US Bureau of Statistics

The most severely hit segment in the automotive market is that of used cars, which continue to rise to record high price levels, as a result of the broader macroeconomic shifts. This problem is likely to be compounded by the recent move by the US federal reserve on the first week of May 2022, pushing up its benchmark by a further 0.5% mark, after the 0.25% increase brought in on March of the same year. This indicates a stark deviation in the policy of the Federal Reserve during the outbreak of the pandemic to ease the flow of money across the economy.

Interest rates typically bear a direct result on car purchases as it makes the loans to purchase cars far more costly. Although car purchases are typically cushioned against interest rate hikes through subsidized loans on the part of car manufacturers, record-high interest levels, as well as soaring inflation, are bound to have an impact on both new and used car market segments.

This brings in the market for auto parts, and more specifically the AAP stock. There is a direct correlation between these macroeconomic impacts on the car market, and projected performance in auto parts. Where economic conditions prevent individuals from purchasing new cars, there is a greater tendency to continue the use of vehicles already owned which are far more likely to undergo part replacement and maintenance. Simply put, the higher the volume of new cars in the market, the lower the demand for auto part products and services, and vice versa being true. Advanced Auto Parts, therefore, is faced with a significant business opportunity given current conditions, which will see a reduced volume of new car purchases, that will turn people to service their existing cars owned. Given the wide variety of vehicle part products the company holds, it is well-positioned to capture a significant portion of these gains. These range from standard motor vehicles (both domestic and internationally imported), to sport utility vehicles, as well as light and heavy-duty trucks. In light of this, I believe the market position AAP has established gives it a significant edge to thrive in these current conditions. I believe therefore that investors holding on to AAP in the upcoming period are sure to see their investment safeguarded against inflation and the interest rate hike.

My positive stance on AAP is further reinforced by the position of hedge funds on the stock. As recently as February 2022, at least 35 hedge funds with long positions on the stock, maintained a bullish stance, which reflected a 3% rise against the previous year's comparable quarter. Some of the biggest hedge fund shareholders were Citadel Investment Group, Millennium Management, Adage Capital Management, and Tensile Capital. An increase in hedge fund ownership of AAP despite inflationary concerns is a positive sign for the stock, which potentially indicates it as being a safe option to consider holding on to despite economic uncertainty.

Earnings and Performance Review

In its most recent earnings report for FY21, the company had succeeded in delivering stellar financial results. Advanced Auto Parts netted sales of $11.0 billion for 2021, which compared to $10.1 billion in 2020 and $9.7 billion in 2019. These figures are a clear indication that AAP is a growth engine, that did not stop during the industrial and economic climate of COVID-19, but merely slowed down. 2021 accelerated this growth to a substantial degree. Net income for 2021 rose by nearly 25% from $493 million in the prior year, to $616 million, which translated into a jump from an EPS of $7.17 to $9.62. These growth trends are a positive sign for those looking to buy the stock amidst growing market concerns about upcoming inflation and interest rate hikes.

What increases my confidence in my position about AAP is the degree to which it has continued to rise despite tumultuous macroeconomic conditions and surpassing the expectations of analysts. In 2021 alone, AAP had exceeded revenue expectations for the fourth continuous quarter of 2021. These metrics make it increasingly likely for the stock to survive through the upcoming macroeconomic disruptions that will impact wider markets.

Valuation

The following valuation metrics in the auto-part market are a signal as to why I believe AAP investors should hold on to the stock despite broader concerns.

Finviz

Based on the information laid out above, it is evident that AAP stands close to the industrial average in most metrics. Each of the stocks listed above is from the auto-parts industry and is thus exposed to a similar degree of potential opportunity in the upcoming macroeconomic climate.

Like most of the stocks listed above, AAP holds an impressive forward PE ratio of 12.91, indicating future growth in its share price is yet to be realized. However, its P/B ratio of 4.04 is the second-highest amongst its peers which indicates the stock as being significantly above its book value, which challenges the notion that the stock will rise extraordinarily high. The stock is still trading significantly beneath its target price of $262.50.

These figures collectively point to the unique circumstances that characterize AAP prospects. It is a stock that is not necessarily undervalued but is not overvalued either, in comparison to its peers. Based on these valuation metrics, I maintain my position that AAP is a great stock to hold for investors that are looking to hedge in the current and upcoming economic climate defined by high inflation and record-high interest rates.

Risks

Investors that are considering holding AAP to sail through the tough times ahead should take into consideration a critical risk that may influence their position on the stock. The auto-parts industry may not be completely immune to macroeconomic shifts, especially as wider industrial disruptions could result in delays and shortages of critical components. These outcomes are typical to be expected during times of economic slowdowns, which could potentially be further deteriorated as a result of higher interest rates imposed by the federal reserve. As a result, crucial suppliers may be unable to keep supply chains running smoothly to meet increasing demand. The inevitability of this risk for the company remains high.

Conclusion

Amidst increasing inflation and aggressively high-interest rates, I believe investors cannot go wrong holding AAP. It is a stock that is bound to survive, as the high-interest rates and high inflation prevent consumers from purchasing new vehicles. Auto-parts, therefore, holds necessary market demand, as repair and maintenance for existing cars would need to be undertaken. AAP in particular has survived through global shockwaves such as the COVID-19 outbreak and the economic impacts of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. AAP is therefore a great investment choice to sail through these wider shifts.