Introduction

It's time to talk about one of the most remarkable stocks on the market. Back in 2020 and big parts of 2021, it was all about tech and growth stocks. Now, with the market being close to bear market territory (20% down), investors who are overweight energy are in the best position.

On March 3, I wrote an article covering Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), which was my worst performer in 2020 (prior to the vaccine news). My article was titled "Valero: A Top 7 S&P 500 Dividend Stock?" Fast-forward a few months and Valero has become one of my best performers, with a triple-digit % return.

I'm not kidding when I say that I don't really care for the return. I'm not selling it anyway. What I care about is dividend growth and the company's ability to repair its balance sheet after a tough pandemic. In this article, I will update my thesis and explain why Valero is my favorite energy dividend stock. We've seen tremendous fundamental improvements lately and I'm incredibly excited to expand my position on weakness in the future.

So, let's look at the details!

Valero Stands For Value

The reason I'm called Growth & Value on Twitter is that I don't fit in a specific investment category. Just like I have never voted for the same political party twice, I like to see what comes my way and remain open to change. On the stock market, I have found that the best stocks offer a mix between value and growth. Value, in this case, refers to their ability to pay a sustainable dividend and maybe repurchase shares due to high free cash flow. Growth is their ability to also (you guessed it) grow their business. After all, I would hate to be overweight stocks that pay a good yield but that don't come with growth. That's where you want to be, close to, or in, retirement.

Year-to-date, value and dividend stocks have performed best according to a chart used by my friend Nicholas Glinsman:

Year-to-date, the S&P 500 is down 16%. Tech stocks are in a bear market while energy is performing much better. The energy ETF (XLE) is up 37% year-to-date. Valero is up 58%, which makes it the S&P 500's 2nd-best performer. Isn't that something?

As I already said in the intro, I don't really care about that. It's important that the stocks that I pick come with capital gains, but I won't be selling this stock soon anyway. I know the next recession (whenever that may be) will do a number on the stock and everyone planning to hold this stock long-term will go through multiple cycles.

What I care most about is balance sheet repair to pave the way for aggressive dividend growth and buybacks in the future. See, in 2020, Valero did NOT cut its dividend despite being in an absolute worst-case environment. Economic growth imploded, "nobody" used their cars and prices were at multi-decade lows. In 2020, I bought VLO at $57.46, which was far from the lowest point. Prior to the vaccine news, the position has shrunken so much that it didn't even matter to my portfolio if it were to drop further.

The graph below shows the problem. In 2020, the company generated roughly $950 million in operating cash flow. That's net income adjusted for non-cash operating items. Free cash flow is operating cash flow minus capital expenditures. FCF can be spent on dividends, buybacks, debt reduction, or be put in the bank (so to speak) for future purposes. In 2020, the company did not even have enough money to meet its capital expenditure demands, which includes maintenance and growth CapEx. In other words, the company had to borrow money just to sustain its ongoing operations - let alone pay a dividend.

So, Valero ended the horrible pandemic year of 2020 with $11.4 billion in net debt (gross debt minus cash).

As a result, the company suspended buybacks and it did not hike its dividend anymore. Prior to the pandemic, dividend growth had been very aggressive, which made investors a bit spoiled going into the recession. As a matter of fact, the 10-year average annual dividend growth rate of VLO is still 27% including zero growth in 2020, 2021, and 2022 (so far).

My message to investors who are disappointed that VLO didn't hike is that it's still a good situation to be in. If the company had cut by, i.e., 50% in 2020, we would have needed aggressive growth to come back to these levels. So, it's a bit of a tradeoff.

With that said, the single best thing about this year is that it provides the company with the opportunity to clean up its balance sheet.

Earlier this year, global refinery margins started to explode. The war in Ukraine on top of the longer-term supply/demand imbalance has caused inventories to drop. Global shortages caused refinery margins to fly as the graph below shows.

Commodity Context

On May 2, 2022, Morgan Stanley came out with a high conviction buy list, which included Valero. I was mainly interested in the bank's comments:

We are broadly constructive on the refining cycle, and VLO is the most 'pure play' large cap within the group. Its asset base is well-managed, and we think VLO will continue to execute and drive substantial earnings growth as the refining cycle advances.

Needless to say, I agree with the bank as VLO is in a terrific spot to benefit not only from high domestic demand but also shortages in other parts of the world. This is a comment in the company's 2021 10-K:

Our U.S. Gulf Coast refineries are well positioned to support export growth to Latin America and other countries around the world.

In 2021, the company generated 73% of its sales in the US, 12% in the UK and Ireland, 6% in Canada, and the remaining in other countries.

Add to this that domestic inventories of motor gasoline are close to the bottom of the 5-year range going into a higher-demand season. In other words, production needs to be much higher to replenish domestic inventories and higher export demand. I believe that Europe is in a very bad place right now, which means accelerated production overseas is unlikely.

EIA

The graph below shows the bigger picture, middle distillate inventories in the US, ARA (Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Antwerp), and Singapore.

Bloomberg

What I'm getting to here is that VLO is now expected to do much, much better than previously assumed. In my last article, I wrote that analysts were looking at $7.0 billion in 2022 and 2023 EBITDA and $3.7 billion in 2022 free cash flow ($3.9 billion in 2023). Now, estimates are $7.9 billion in 2023 EBITDA and at least $4.1 billion in free cash flow.

This could lower net debt to $6.4 billion next year, which is well below pre-pandemic levels and just 0.8x EBITDA.

And yes, this implies exactly what you're probably thinking right now: higher shareholder distributions!

If we assume that the company can maintain close to $4.0 billion in longer-term annual FCF because of sustained demand, higher export demand, and its biodiesel projects that come online, we're dealing with an implied free cash flow yield of 8.3% based on a $48.3 billion market cap, which is absolutely stunning. It means that the company could return 8.3% via dividends and buybacks. Even if the number is lower due to debt reduction, the company has a lot of room to boost dividends again.

Between December 31, 2014, and December 31, 2019, the company generated $12.7 billion in free cash flow. $14.1 of this (yes, more than 100%) went to dividends and buybacks. The overview below shows what that looked like. Note that it also shows the breakdown of sustaining and growth CapEx.

Valero Energy

The company targets an annual payout ratio of 40-50%. In the first quarter, $545 million was distributed to shareholders via buybacks and dividends (1.1% of the current market cap). $401 million of this consists of dividends.

$750 million went to debt reduction in the first quarter, which explains why buybacks were subdued.

The current dividend yield is 3.0%, which is now in line with pre-pandemic levels again.

So, what about the valuation?

Valuation

The company has a $48.3 billion market cap. Yet, I always use the enterprise value to incorporate debt. As I explained in this article, VLO is expected to lower its net debt to $6.5 billion next year. I think it's more than fair to use that number as it incorporates the company's debt reduction thanks to high free cash flow. The company also has close to $600 million in pension-related liabilities and $1.6 billion in minority interest that need to be incorporated. This gives us an enterprise value of $57.0 billion.

This is roughly 7.2x next year's EBITDA. I'm not using this year's $9.9 billion EBITDA estimate as that won't be sustainable going forward.

This valuation is far from overvalued as it leaves more upside. I believe that a fair value is close to $140 per share right now. The same goes for the implied free cash flow yield of 8.3%. Investors are still not overpaying for free cash flow, which is key in dividend (growth) investing. Moreover, the company's balance sheet is healthy again, which puts a greater emphasis on free cash flow as it can now be used again for shareholder distributions instead of being earmarked for debt reduction only.

I also believe that VLO will continue to outperform both its energy peers as displayed by the XLE ETF below and the S&P 500 on a long-term basis.

However, and I cannot mention this enough, only buy when you can stomach bigger sell-offs during weaker economic times. It's a fantastic long-term dividend play that comes with regular downturns. While I do not expect dividend cuts during "normal" recessions due to balance sheet health and steady CapEx, I don't want investors to encounter sell-offs they cannot stomach.

In the past 10 years, the company had regular 25% drawdowns. It didn't keep the stock from crushing the S&P 500, but it did cost people money who sold during these periods. So, please, keep that in mind. Maybe VLO is not the right stock for you if you prefer low volatility, and that's OK.

So, here are my final thoughts.

Takeaway

The title I picked isn't clickbait. Valero is my favorite energy investment. The company is a terrific dividend growth stock that has generated steady and consistent outperformance in the past due to high free cash flow, a healthy balance sheet, and buybacks that have accompanied dividend growth. Since 2020, the stock has struggled somewhat as dividend growth dropped to zero, buybacks ended, and investors preferred growth stocks.

Now, Valero is back. The stock is the second-best S&P 500 performer this year. Balance sheet health is about to exceed pre-pandemic levels thanks to a great expected business year in 2022. Valero benefits from a high crack spread, strong overseas and domestic demand, and its ability to turn this into high free cash flow.

Management has restarted buybacks, and, even after soaring close to 60% this year, I cannot make the case that Valero is overvalued.

Long story short, I continue to believe that Valero is a blessing for every long-term dividend growth portfolio. However, only buy the stock if you can stomach a regular drawdown of 20-25%. Unfortunately, Valero takes "no gain without pain" quite literally every now and then.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!