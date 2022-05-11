Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) stockholders were in for a big surprise yesterday after the artificial intelligence lending company released earnings for 1Q-22 and cut its outlook for the current year.

In early-morning trading on Tuesday, Upstart's stock fell as much as 55% as investors reacted to the company's first-quarter results. A reduction in guidance is never good for a start-up company because they are primarily valued based on their sales growth prospects.

With that said, I believe investors are exaggerating, and Upstart's stock should not have received such a massive valuation cut.

Like most growth investors with exposure to technology stocks, I've been burned more than once recently. The tech rout is having a significant impact on valuations, and Upstart is just the most recent victim of indiscriminate selling. After the market closed yesterday, Upstart, which I previously argued offered investors strong revenue and earnings growth prospects in the credit industry due to the deployment of artificial intelligence solutions, released 1Q-22 earnings.

In 1Q-22, Upstart's revenues continued to grow at a breakneck pace: Revenue increased 156% YoY to $310 million, while net income increased 224% YoY to $32.7 million. Earnings per share more than tripled YoY to $0.34, while adjusted earnings per share increased 177% YoY to $0.61.

One of Upstart's distinguishing characteristics has been its ability to generate profitable growth, which not every start-up can claim. The fact that Upstart was soundly profitable while growing revenues and net income at triple-digit rates influenced my decision to invest in the AI-lending start-up last year.

Q1'22 Summary P&L and Non-GAAP metrics (Upstart Holdings)

The number of borrowers, which drives Upstart's growth in the personal lending market, also increased in the first quarter. The total number of borrowers served rose to 2.18 million, up from 1.82 million in 4Q-21 and 849K in 1Q-21.

Total Borrowers Served (Upstart Holdings)

Upstart began in the personal loan market, but it is actively expanding into other markets to expand its business. The auto loan market is one of Upstart's most appealing markets. According to the New York Federal Reserve, auto loans are the third-largest consumer credit market in the United States, with $1.4 trillion in auto loans outstanding at the end of 4Q-21.

Even though Upstart has an opportunity to expand its services and diversify its revenue streams, the market was only interested in the company's sales guidance for 2022.

Softer Outlook For 2022

Clouds are gathering on the horizon, which could spell trouble for Upstart's sales growth. According to the artificial intelligence lending company, recession risks are forcing it to reduce its sales forecast for 2022.

According to Upstart's new revenue guidance for 2022, the company expects $1.25 billion in revenue, down from $1.4 billion, representing a $150 million or 11% decrease. Upstart's 2Q-22 revenue is expected to range between $295 million and $305 million. According to the forecast for the next quarter, sales growth will slow to 55% YoY. That's still a fantastic growth rate, and I believe the market is overreacting right now.

Upstart's Low Earnings Multiple

Even with a discounted outlook, Upstart will remain a growth stock. The market expects earnings of $2.27 per share in 2022, a figure that will almost certainly be reduced once analysts have digested Upstart's new guidance.

Even with a lower revenue forecast, I believe Upstart could generate $2.00 per share in adjusted earnings this year. Upstart's stock is currently trading at 15.7x its current price of $31.40. At this multiple, Upstart's prospects appear to be underpriced to me.

Earnings Estimate (Upstart Holdings)

Why UPST Could See An Even Lower Stock Price

Upstart reduced its guidance due to concerns that the U.S. economy will enter a recession in 2022, and these concerns are not entirely unfounded. Given that the company has already reduced its revenue guidance for 2022, I would not be surprised if economic growth prospects deteriorated further.

My Conclusion

Start-ups that are valued primarily on their sales prospects are especially vulnerable to guidance revisions. However, Upstart's terrifying stock price drop appears exaggerated, as an 11% decrease in sales guidance should not have resulted in a 60% valuation haircut.

In addition, despite the risks of a recession, Upstart should remain profitable in 2022. Investors are currently succumbing to their fears.

Historically, this has been an excellent time to take a chance and buy. I'm becoming greedy, and perhaps you should be as well.