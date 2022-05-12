Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) is a leading telehealth company that has seen its shares get wrecked in recent months on the back of weaker-than-expected business growth and overall macro tailwinds for (unprofitable) growth stocks.

Telehealth is an industry with considerable growth tailwinds, and Teladoc could grow considerably in the coming months. But its moat is not too large, there is the risk of strong tech companies entering the space, and the fact that TDOC is not profitable despite massive pandemic tailwinds in recent years is an issue as well. Overall, TDOC could promise strong total returns if the company executes well and if market sentiment for companies such as Teladoc improves. But TDOC is a risky investment at the same time, which is why I continue to stay on the sidelines here.

Why Did Teladoc Stock Drop In April?

Teladoc plunged by 61% since the beginning of April, easily destroying more than half of shareholders' investments in little more than a month. There are several reasons for that, the most important one being Teladoc Health's weak quarterly earnings report that saw the company miss on both the top and bottom lines, and that further included a reduction for the company's 2022 guidance:

Seeking Alpha

The earnings miss was primarily caused by intangible asset write-offs. Even though those reflect poorly on management's decision to acquire Livongo at a too-high price, the one-time nature of this write-off makes it somewhat excusable. The revenue miss and the reduced revenue guidance indicate that growth is weaker than expected and that the company is not as good at growing its business as previously thought. That naturally is poison for a growth stock, and even more so for one that isn't even profitable -- when growth disappoints, there's not a lot else to ease investors' worries.

On top of that, Teladoc also faces a harsh macro environment. Steeply rising interest rates hurt growth stocks especially hard, and the recovery from the pandemic means that tailwinds such as the "everything online" environments are waning. This does not only hurt Teladoc, but also other pandemic favorites such as Netflix (NFLX), Zoom Video (ZM), etc.

All in all, these issues have made Teladoc drop more than 60% in a little more than a month, with the stock falling almost 80% over the last year. Relative to the highs of early 2021, Teladoc Health has now dropped by around 90% -- this means that those that bought at the highs would have to see a 900% share price increase from current levels just to break even.

TDOC Key Metrics

As a growth company, Teladoc Health has mostly been valued based on its user growth, revenue growth, and similar metrics in the past. But with monetary conditions tightening, more focus is put on Teladoc's profitability and cash flows today. On that front, the most recent quarterly report wasn't overly encouraging.

Even when we back out the aforementioned one-time asset write-off, profitability at Teladoc was rather bad. Adjusted EBITDA actually declined compared to the previous year's quarter, which shouldn't happen for a growth company -- revenue growth and margin expansion due to operating leverage should result in meaningful EBITDA growth in theory, at least as long as everything goes alright. EBITDA growth did not only lag behind revenue growth (25%) but was actually negative. Margins compressed quite meaningfully both on a year-over-year basis as well as in comparison to the previous quarter:

Seeking Alpha

Gross margins were at the lowest level in the last year, and gross margins dropped by ~300 basis points year over year and by more than 400 basis points sequentially. It's not easy to find a good/benign explanation for that. Inflationary pressures shouldn't be too much of a concern for Teladoc, as it doesn't have meaningful commodity price exposure. Wages are trending up over time due to inflation, but that alone doesn't justify a 400+ basis points EBITDA margin drop compared to Q4 2021.

Looking into the company's statements of operations, we see that the most relevant cost driver was a huge increase in Teladoc's advertising and marketing expenses. Those rose from $90 million one year ago to more than $130 million in Q1, which represents a ~45% increase. At the same time, revenue rose by only 25%, however. This indicates that Teladoc's marketing is either not very impactful relative to the high expenses it causes, or that the macro environment is hurting Teladoc quite a lot. That could be the case, I believe -- during the pandemic, telemedicine experienced huge tailwinds, and not a lot of marketing spending was needed to generate strong growth. Today, with the pandemic waning, it's a lot harder to add new users and increase the visits from existing users, which is why a lot of marketing dollars are needed to generate any business growth at all. If that is the case, then investors might want to expect that margins will remain lower compared to 2021 throughout the remainder of 2022, as the pandemic tailwinds for Teladoc will continue to wane, which would then mean that high marketing spending will have to continue in order to generate business growth.

Teladoc's guidance for the current year indicates that this could be true. Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted at ~$250 million, whereas revenue is forecasted at $2.45 billion. That makes for an adjusted EBITDA margin of just above 10%, which is lower than the ~13% we saw last year. That's not necessarily a disaster, but a structurally less profitable business due to more costly marketing relative to the pandemic baseline is an issue, of course.

When talking about Teladoc's profitability, it is also worth mentioning that TDOC's adjusted EBITDA is backing out stock-based compensation expenses. Those are a real cost from investors' viewpoints, however, as they dilute shareholders over time. During Q1, SBC totaled $60 million, which is more than the adjusted EBITDA that was generated in that period. Actual EBITDA (without adjustments) thus was negative, which isn't a great look. It should be noted that SBC declined compared to the previous year's quarter, which is good, of course. If SBC continues to slow down over the coming quarters and years, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA will close their gap over time, and a slower pace of dilution naturally also is a good thing for investors -- although they will still get diluted.

What Is The Prediction For Teladoc Stock?

Seeking Alpha's authors are moderately bullish on Teladoc Health, showcased by an average 3.6 rating (1 being the lowest, 5 being the highest). This is basically in line with the Wall Street consensus rating, as Wall Street has a 3.5 average rating on Teladoc today.

The target price average for Wall Street analysts can be seen here:

Data by YCharts

A $53 price target implies an upside potential of more than 70%, which is quite a lot. On the other hand, we can clearly see that TDOC's price target has been cut as the stock fell over the last year, thus further downward revisions seem likely to me. I would thus not put too much into the relatively high price target for now.

Is TDOC Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

I'm less bullish on Teladoc than the average analyst, seeing it as a stock that has to prove itself before I would want to enter a position. Telehealth is a growth market of course, but it is not clear whether Teladoc's moat is as large as some investors hoped it would be. The fact that TDOC has to grow its marketing spending at a steep pace in order to keep the business growing is an issue, and non-existent GAAP profitability is another issue. Deep-pocketed players from the tech industry, such as Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), etc. could enter this industry in the future, which would possibly compress margins further.

Until Teladoc has proven it can scale up its operations efficiently and that it is able to generate solid margins, I think staying on the sidelines could be the better idea. At around 2.5x forward revenue, Teladoc isn't expensive on a revenue basis -- but if those revenues aren't profitable, they aren't worth much. With the macro environment remaining rather hostile for unprofitable growth stocks such as Teladoc, I don't think that it is time to buy yet.