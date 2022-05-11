PKM1/E+ via Getty Images

Intro

If we look at a weekly chart of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF), we can see that shares are continuing their descent despite the excellent Q1 numbers which were announced roughly three weeks ago. The company reported Non-GAAP earnings of $1.71 per share and sales of $6 billion in the quarter, both numbers convincingly beat consensus estimates. Furthermore, the decision to increase the average expected selling price by management was due to bullish trends in fixed price renewals, higher spreads, as well as a more lucrative futures curve which point to better pricing.

CLF's share price however failed to ignite on the report and it certainly is a possibility now that the share price will test downside support which still is a considerable distance away. From a fundamental standpoint, the significant decline in the share price over the past 6 weeks or so might be seen as bewildering, to say the least. However, the chartist (believing the market is a future discounting mechanism) would argue that CLF's share price action on the technical chart is the result of its known fundamentals to date. Does this mean that the market is pricing in a more significant slowdown in the automotive space for example which is the big driver of the company's shipments? Will spot prices remain under pressure? Or like many other sectors, will CLF struggle from not being able to pass on price hikes on the front-end to its customers on the back-end?

These questions will be answered in time, but if shares were to drop and successfully test the $17.50 level (approx) in this present downswing, it would present a very attractive long-term buying opportunity for the following reasons.

CLF Technical Chart (Stockcharts.com)

Free Cash Flow

When a company is generating significant amounts of free cash flow irrespective of the state of the trading conditions in that market at that moment in time, it greatly reduces downside risk for a number of reasons. For one, management can refrain from raising capital through debt or equity raises plus also can refrain from selling off its assets. Simply being able to stay in the game much longer than competitors usually means market-share gains in these periods. This protects the balance sheet as well as shareholders' interests obviously. Secondly, if capital gets allocated well (which CLF management has been doing), this increases value in the company over time which over the long-term will be reflected in the share price.

CLF's trailing cash-flow multiple comes in at 3.13 whereas its forward cash-flow multiple comes in at an ultra-low 2.68. These multiples clearly show how cheap this company is from a cash perspective at present. Management expects to deliver a further free cash flow record in 2022 with Wall Street's estimate now coming in at approximately $2.9 billion for the year.

Free Cash Flow Yield

If we divide this number into the market cap of the company ($11.55 billion), we get a forward free cash flow yield of 25.1%. Therefore, as the share price finally finds a bottom here in the short-term (which may make some shareholders fret out), one needs to remind themselves of the size of the yield presented above. Why? Because when one invests their hard-earned money, they want to gain some insights on what type of gains are on offer. CLF's free cash flow yield at present remains well ahead of inflation which means patience is required here in the short term until the market comes to its senses.

Sales Growth

The combination of growing sales, as well as rising cash flow means shares should find a bottom here rather soon. Sales are expected to hit $24.23 billion this year which would be an 18% increase over fiscal 2021. From a bullish standpoint, the recent first quarter was the most encouraging three-month period in the automotive segment since problems emerged in this space. Although consensus revisions have been slowing on the sales side for CLF in recent months, there is simply too much innovation and pent-up demand happening in the EV space (where CLF remains a key steel supplier) for the market not to eventually take notice. Management will be hoping the momentum in this space continues in Q2 and beyond.

Conclusion

Although shares of Cleveland-Cliffs have been undergoing a downtrend for many weeks now, the combination of strong sales and free cash flow growth should move the share price much higher sooner rather than later. We look forward to continued coverage.