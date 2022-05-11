Reptile8488/E+ via Getty Images

Shares Down 30%, but Fundamentals Unchanged

Please refer to my first article on Repligen, here, for a more detailed company profile. To summarize, Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) provides a wide range of services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to develop and manufacture biologics: vaccines, proteins, gene therapies, antibodies, and more. Thankfully, these are all areas of medicine that are seeing tremendous growth, rather than the typical small molecule, easy to produce drugs. While improving patient health, the level of complication required to produce these medicines has allowed Repligen to rise at a rapid pace thanks to their IP.

While it seems extraordinary that a company has been able to grow revenues 35% per year for 10 years, it has been thanks to these abnormal, but favorable, tailwinds. Also, this allows one to expect favorable conditions moving forward, albeit without as much COVID-related stimulus. Further, COVID remains a nuisance across the world as new variants or under-vaccinated regions hold on to cases. Even the US has cases trending upward as of the writing of this article (May 2022). Further, the major revenue segment, monoclonal antibodies at 61% of revenues, has tremendous growth expectations after celebrating 100 FDA approvals in 2021. Lastly, tremendous profitability allows the company to reinvest into production expansion, tangential growth R&D, and acquisitions to provide innovative new growth paths. The lack of reliance on old technologies is important.

While I laid out my bullish thesis last summer, I have since been met with a declining and pessimistic stock market as keywords such as "inflation" and "interest rates" float about. While retirees and day traders have much to fuss about, young folks like myself have little reason to worry, if investing in the right assets. I believe looking at the price chart differences from last summer to this spring makes it clear what I mean. Notice how the current down trend looks oddly familiar to what happened in 2016? Typically, any time a fast-growing stock falls below the 200 DMA it can be an opportune time to invest. Although, considering that performance in 2022 is stronger than in 2014-16, it seems that outside factors are having more influence.

Before

The share price chart as of my last article, when the 50 SMA crossed the 200 SMA.

After

While there was an initial jump in price as expected, a new bear market has formed, albeit without the poor performance as in 2015.

Financials

Thankfully, Repligen has been in business since the 90s, and offers amazing transparency into performance in a variety of economic scenarios. I think the most important takeaway from their revenue chart is the volatile, but largely up, growth trend through periods such as the GFC in 2008-2010. A slowdown in 2014 also corresponded with a great time to invest, with share price performance reaching over 1000% from lows during that period. Over the past few years, revenue growth has remained above 20% per year on average, with the pandemic and plenty of fiscal stimulus in 2020-21 providing a huge surge in revenues. Although tapering off from this period I find it hard to believe growth will average out below the 14% annual rate I placed on the chart below.

Along with a long history of revenues growth, the company also has exhibited strong profitability over the past decade. While net income was rare prior to the GFC, the company has been able to provide upward earnings momentum along with revenues. In fact, over the past 10 years, earnings such as net income have grown faster than revenues, on an annual basis. However, those who shy away from volatility may find the ever-shifting percentages below to be too much. Although, I would say that this pattern has been left in the past, and the age of biologics is just in the early stages of growth. Both revenues and profitability should come hand-in-hand moving forward.

I am sure that most readers are wondering at what cost these swiftly rising revenues and earnings come at. The major detrimental factor would be dilution, as shares outstanding have risen from around 30 million to 55 million over about five years. While diluted EPS metrics are still extremely strong, this pattern cannot continue into the future as growth plateaus. Therefore, more shareholder friendly long-term debt has been issued, albeit remaining below cash levels. While I personally find that leverage is unnecessary with current growth and market outlook, I will be watching debt to be efficiently managed. With steadily rising FCF offering increased safety every year, I find there is little balance sheet issue to worry about moving forward, but it will be important to keep an eye on things.

Any place of potential weakness is in Repligen's valuation. However, as performance reaches a peak, in terms of profitability, the company's price to earnings ratio has reached multi-year lows, around 55x LTM earnings. Remember, earnings have exponentially increased as of late, so it is difficult to compare to the historical valuation. Meanwhile, the price to sales ratio is closing in on close to 5-10 year lows, basically under 10x. This is very fair considering both the 30%+ average revenue growth and close to 20% net income margin, but who knows in the current market. In my last article, I recommended just adding to your position slowly to take advantage of this bear market.

Conclusion

While I was overly bullish on RGEN last year, as I believed any reductions in valuation would come at a measured pace along with rising interest rates, the significant rise in inflation has caused a sharp decline in valuation. While 25% CAGR is now no longer expected, I find that 12.5-15% returns per year to be possible at a minimum thanks to historical growth patterns and valuations, along with an incredible biologics market moat. While the company was once in the fringe regions of innovative medicine manufacturing, these technologies are now the norm and Repligen can take full advantage of this current age of medicines.

Before, I said one can sleep well at night if you set recurring investment, but I am sure this current market is not helping. However, be thankful that performance remains strong, guidance points to continued growth (even as COVID revenues tail off), and the potential for improved shareholder activities such as share buybacks or acquisitions all allow one to remain optimistic. Therefore, I will continue to add occasionally to my shares when I can, regardless of the short-term noise. I hope this article on RGEN provides a meaningful update to performance and indicates a pattern of success even in prior periods of economic weakness.

