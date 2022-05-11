European High Yield: Credit Selection Is Back

Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

By Rob Simmons

We explore the importance of active management in the European high yield market.

In the first four months of the year, European high yield credit spreads widened 104 basis points, approximately 35%, to reach 465bps. The sector's underperformance to the more domestically skewed U.S. high yield market has been noteworthy, if not unsurprising, given the unfortunate events that have unfolded in Europe.

Reviewing spread performance on a sectoral basis, our analysis shows the limited divergence between pro-cyclical and non-cyclical sectors (38% widening vs. 34%, respectively) but, as ever, the devil is in the details.

Leisure and Retail, part of the pro-cyclical cohort, have been the best performers. Underlying their results has been robust consumer demand in "reopening" situations (pubs, restaurants, and airlines), despite a shift in sentiment tied to the "cost of living crisis."

Automotive has been one of the worst-performing sectors (75% spread widening). Despite strong order books and their ability to pass on cost increases, issuers have not been able to service demand due to supply chain issues, chip shortages, and low inventories. We expect the automotive sector to face further pressures as consumers reduce discretionary spending.

Some pro-cyclical sectors where companies have absorbed sharp input cost increases have performed poorly, including the Capital and Consumer Goods sectors. Food producers, although typically less cyclical, have had to contend with large raw material price increases in basics such as wheat and sunflower oil, with little sign of relief at present.

Counterintuitively, some Utility issuers have underperformed despite the large increase in energy prices. In France for instance, the government imposed energy price caps, which have helped consumers but hurt energy suppliers.

The Real Estate sector has materially underperformed this year, largely due to name-specific idiosyncratic factors. For instance, the sharp price decline in bonds issued by a prominent German real estate and development operator has been widely reported.

Overall, we expect recent market volatility to continue. At the start of the Russian invasion, there were large indiscriminate price decreases across the high yield space as investors flocked to traditional safe assets. More recently, bifurcation has increased, as growing sector and issuer performance deviations have highlighted the importance of credit selection.

At the beginning of the year, we favored higher-coupon, lower-duration instruments, particularly in non-cyclical sectors, in expectation of heightened spread volatility as central banks adjusted monetary policy to tackle inflation. Looking forward, we expect the heightened dispersion in returns to remain, but foresee opportunities in the Leisure, Support Services, and Paper and Packaging sectors.

