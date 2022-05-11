marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Since its crash in 2020, the mREIT industry gradually recovered until the mid of 2021. Since then, it has been declining amid high inflation and rising interest rates, significantly underperforming the market. The total returns of the New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) have been lagging behind the mREIT industry at almost a 23% loss in the previous 52-weeks.

The significant price drop has caused the company's yield to rise and reach almost 12.6%, 314 basis points above the mREIT sector average, attracting income investors. However, the recent undepreciated loss per share of $0.17, a 46% YoY decline in mortgage origination volume, 6% book value decline, and the overall underperformance of the company's financial statements have spooked the market.

The overall macroeconomic conditions with high inflation and rising interest rates are particularly unfavorable for the mREIT sector. They are likely to result in significant volatility around the sector, causing further disrupted earnings reports and financial underperformance.

Potential investors would be better off investing in an industry with better opportunities amid the current circumstances, such as the energy sector. In contrast, current investors would benefit from holding on to their investments to ride out the situation and enjoy the yield.

The Culprit for the Plunge: Macroeconomics

NYMT is an mREIT that primarily deals in mortgages related to single and multi-family residential assets, with most of its capital allocated towards single-family residential loans. The trust has a total investment portfolio of $4.1 billion and a market cap of $1.15 billion.

Like the rest of the market, especially the REIT industry, the firm's share price plummeted when the pandemic hit. It set out on a rebound course until mid-2021, but has since descended to its lowest point amid consecutive analyst earnings expectations misses.

This may not entirely be due to the management's incompetence, but instead largely attributed to unfavorable macroeconomic conditions, particularly the rising interest rate and high inflation environment. Note that mREITs with different portfolio consistencies have all been underperforming the market.

As I have previously stated in my write-ups, contrary to equity REITs, mREITs are one of the worst-performing investments during times of high inflation and rising interest rates. As inflation rises, their coupon payments generally become less valuable, resulting in higher yields and share price depreciation. Amid the falling price and rising yield, the short interest in the firm declined substantially in April, signaling a better future than it did a month ago.

Testament to the Macroeconomic Disruption

Pertinent to the macroeconomic conditions, the trust's YoY Net Interest Income (NII) decreased by 1.52% to $29.9 million as a result of its interest expense shooting up by 45.3%. This rise in interest expenses directly resulted from a 23-fold increase in mortgages payable on real estate from $311 thousand in Q1 2021 to over $7 million in Q1 2022. This increase in mortgages payable on real estate primarily stems from the full-quarter impact of multifamily joint venture investments made in Q4 2021.

Down the line, the major factor for the firm to incur a GAAP loss of $0.22 per share was the unrealized loss of almost $84 million, consequent to the asset value depreciation of its credit assets, offsetting the non-interest income of $36.9 million. Comparatively, the trust recorded unrealized gains of $55.3 million for December 2021.

Assets Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Change Residential loans (63,299) 18,677 (81,976) Consolidated SLST (15,279) 9,225 (24,504) Preferred equity & mezzanine loan investments (455) 105 (560) Investment securities (4,626) 1,841 (2,785) Total unrealized gains/losses (83,659) 26,166 (109,825)

Source: Table data extracted from NYMT's form 10-Q

With the unrealized loss on the books, the firm is unlikely to record such a disappointing result. However, even a normalized expected EPS of $0.08 would be an over 27% YoY decline.

The trust listed multiple positive factors in its Q1 earnings call for the near future, which may improve its position. Still, an mREIT investment is primarily a high-yielding investment rather than one focused on capital appreciation. So, a short-term stock price rebound is unlikely to be the primary investor motivator when the firm faces high risks of further significant asset value depreciation amid an aggressive increase in interest rates by the Fed and the looming threat of an upcoming recession.

Distributions

The company's Q1 dividend of $0.10 per share yields over 13% at today's price, but it is likely to be cut down in the near future, given the current performance metrics. Its cash from operation per share is entirely consumed by the dividend payments, meaning that its growth in the current quarter is dependent on cash raised from financing activities, which are getting more and more expensive by the quarter.

However, the company has substantially grown its investment portfolio within the past year, with almost $534 million worth of net portfolio increase in Q1 2022. Its mark-to-market repurchase agreement financing is down by 78% from 2019 levels, and sustainable non-mark-to-market financing arrangements raised proceeds of $509.6 million, used to repay about $316.7 million outstanding debt.

NYMT

This shows a progressive approach by the management to improve its metrics during this harsh environment, but the effects of the arrangements are yet to be quantifiably seen. Since the integral reason for investors to buy into the company is the high yield, scenarios that might result in dividend cuts should be considered in their entirety.

Conclusion

Despite an attractive yield, my reservations for an imminent investment in NYMT stem from the unfavorable macroeconomic conditions rather than the trust itself. The low price tag appears extremely cheap and desirable for long-term income investors. Still, in my opinion, the headwinds caused by rising interest rates and high inflation may cause even further declines in the share prices as they detrimentally affect the trust's earnings and balance sheet.

In that case, the trust may be forced to cut its dividends, wiping out the upside embossed in the current high-yielding price tag. As such, an investment in an mREIT, such as NYMT, will likely be viable once the fog of uncertainty regarding upcoming macroeconomic conditions is lifted.