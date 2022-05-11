Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

About two and a half years ago I laid out my bearish investment thesis on Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a thought piece called: "Disney: A Trilogy Of Problems". At the time, the analysis became highly controversial as it was portraying a scenario that most retail investors saw as next to impossible.

Unfortunately, however, since then Disney's total return has amounted to a negative 25%, while at the same time the S&P 500 returned 36%.

Data by YCharts

One of the main arguments against my initial thesis would be that during this period, the pandemic happened which was an event that almost nobody could have predicted. Although this is true to an extent, there are two major problems with such claim. Firstly, while pandemic lockdowns had a significant impact on Disney's resorts and theme parks, they also provided a boost for the company's Direct-to-Consumer segment. Secondly, even if we take our starting point to be June of 2020 (when I wrote my follow up on the company), Disney still fell by 9% while the S&P 500 increased by 27%.

Red Flags That You Shouldn't Have Missed

The reason why Disney serves as a perfect case study on some important behavioural biases is fairly straightforward. To begin with, the company is arguably the highest quality media enterprise with a long history and best-in-class intellectual property. Moreover, Disney has a unique business model which allows it to monetize IP through the so-called flywheel. Last but not least, back in December of 2019, the company created an exciting narrative around its business potential in the DTC space. All that combined created a mantra among many retail investors that 'nothing could go wrong'.

Underneath the surface, however, red flags continued to mount and have now turned into three valuable lessons.

#1 beware of exciting narratives

As I recently showed with Amazon (AMZN), narrative driven stocks are rarely a good thing for long-term oriented investors. On the surface, there's nothing wrong with a company promoting its success and future potential to investors, however, when a strong narrative of potential future growth emerges, it is usually time to take that with a pinch of salt.

Back when I was first writing about Disney in 2019, the company's most recent investor presentation was essentially made of more than 200 slides trying to get investors onboard with the enormous potential of the direct-to-consumer platforms.

Disney Investor Presentation 2019

Although the potential was indeed enormous, the all-in approach also clearly showed that certain legacy businesses were also in trouble and investors needed to become comfortable with relying on assumptions about the future as opposed to high profit margins today.

#2 intensifying competition is never a good sign

Intensifying competition is quite often a trend that tends to get ignored by investors holding a position in the current leader of the given industry. After all, why should one worry about industry leaders which possess extremely hard to replicate competitive advantages?

However, as return on capital becomes excessively high in a given industry, this usually leads to a flurry of new competitors which slowly reduce the rates of return that leaders have enjoyed for very long. This does not necessarily mean that current industry leaders will be dethroned, but almost certainly means that future returns in the sector will be lower and with that most likely valuations as well.

In that regard, the media industry was the perfect example with the rise of Netflix (NFLX) and the entrance of new deep pocket peers, such as Apple (AAPL) and Amazon. In that process the wide moat that most media companies enjoyed for decades came under siege with emergence of streaming. While Disney has done a far better job at adapting to the new environment when compared to most of its traditional peers, that did not translate into outstanding shareholder returns.

#3 large M&A deals are also a red flag

The last point I would like to make is a rather controversial one, but it has its place on investors' checklist. Exceptionally large M&A deals or a strategy pivot to inorganic growth is very often a major red flag, especially when businesses are facing disruption and intensifying competition.

In that case, Disney's $71bn mega deal for 21st Century Fox was necessary for the successful launch of Disney's streaming service, however, it was also a sign of difficulties ahead. It highlighted just how important consolidation in the media industry has become in order to compete in this new environment.

prepared by the author, using data from Disney annual reports

Moving On

A negative 25% return over а period of two and a half years is surely a hard pill to swallow, especially if one was investing in Disney with expectations of performance more akin to a high quality company, i.e. high dividend yield and lower volatility.

However, past returns are a poor indicator of the future and this holds true for Disney as well. Since 2019, I have been warning that Disney's valuation appears stretched relative to its fundamentals, especially when future margins and return on capital were expected to decline in response to the intensifying competition.

As of today, Disney is still priced at a premium relative to its fundamentals, albeit the gap is far lower. In the graph below, we could see Disney's adjusted return on equity (excluding restructuring and impairment charges and other expenses) against the company's Price to Book ratio.

prepared by the author, using data from Disney annual and quarterly reports

At present, the company does not appear significantly overvalued relative to its adjusted ROE, however, we could see that 2022 TTM period is in the bottom left-hand corner of the chart, meaning that it is very far from its prime years during the 2014-2018 period.

When comparing operating margins versus price-to-sales multiples on a time series basis, the situation is similar (see graph below). Back in 2019, margins were already falling on the back of Disney's new strategy, while P/S multiple stood at near all-time highs.

prepared by the author, using data from Disney annual and quarterly reports

As of today, there is still a wide gap between the two variables, however, valuation has cooled-off significantly. Moreover, as pandemic lockdowns are hopefully behind us (not the case in China at the moment), Disney's parks and experiences business unit is expected to continue its recovery process.

Disney Q1 2022 10-Q SEC Filing

On a year-on-year basis, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products profitability will likely continue to improve for the next few quarters given the low comparable results during fiscal 2021.

prepared by the author, using data from Disney 10-Q SEC Filings

As a result, the gap between Disney's current operating margin and its P/S multiple we saw above should narrow down over the course of 2022. This dynamic, however, appears to be largely priced in the share price and makes Disney far more likely to perform at least at par with the broader market.

At the same time, there is still a significant risk overhang in the sector that recent woes at Netflix (NFLX) highlighted. These risks are largely associated with the intensified competition, the need for massive content spend increases and the long-term uncertainty around return on capital of DTC platforms. I go in further detail on all that in my previous analysis on Disney, which explains why retaining the storytelling crown does not mean high shareholder returns for Disney.

Conclusion

Following the disappointing two and a half years for Disney, many long-term shareholders are likely becoming tempted to take advantage of the low prices and increase their positions. Although such movement makes sense for anyone who believes in the long-term success of Disney, I remain cautious.

To begin with, DIS is now much cheaper than it was back in 2019 and on a much stronger footing in the streaming space. Moreover, the reopening of the theme parks and resorts will provide the much needed financing for Disney's increased content spend.

However, the uncertainty around the long-term return on capital in the streaming space remains, while competition will continue to put pressure on margins. In the meantime, Disney's share price is already pricing in a significant increase in the company's operating profit. All that makes it highly unlikely that DIS will outperform the broader market over the coming years.