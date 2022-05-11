Wachiwit/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a fundamentally strong company and is still growing rapidly despite its massive size. Although the tech sector has been experiencing major losses recently and supply chain issues continue to cause trouble, Microsoft is still innovating and plans to release new products and additions to Edge. However, the company's stock may be overvalued and set for a steep pullback.

Microsoft Has Exceptional Fundamentals and Continues to Grow

Microsoft has very few flaws with its fundamentals and is still growing rapidly, despite already being worth about $2 trillion. The company is able to generate revenue and earnings effectively, manage its assets well, and handle cash efficiently.

Revenue and Earnings Continue to Grow

In the past 5 years, Microsoft has been able to increase its revenue from $96.57 billion to about $168.09 billion, calculating to an average annual growth rate of 14.87%. The gross margin is even more impressive, sitting at about 66.48%. The profit margin drops off from here but still is an impressive 28%. This decrease comes from high SG&A and R&D costs, both sitting at about $20 billion each.

It is important to mention the company's 3 major segments. The first is More Personal Computing and includes Windows, Xbox, and more. This segment accounts for about 32.2% of revenue. The next segment is Productivity & Business Processes and is primarily made of Office. This segment makes up 32.1% of revenue. The final segment is Intelligent Cloud and includes server products and Azure. This segment is growing rapidly and makes up about 35.7% of revenue.

In the company's most recent earnings report, Intelligent Cloud impressed investors. This segment was able to increase revenues massively, with Azure and other cloud services standing out by increasing by 46%. Overall, the company's income statement is in great health.

A Strong Balance Sheet Gives a Great Cushion

Microsoft's balance sheet tells the same story as its income statement. The company has a current ratio of 2.0, and its current assets is mainly comprised of cash with about $104.69 billion. It is also important to mention the $32.61 billion in receivables.

As for the debt, it may seem high at first at $64.47 billion. However, the net debt is great and sits at -$26.68 billion. This gives Microsoft a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of -0.3, showing healthy management of debt.

With many investors predicting that a recession is soon to come, Microsoft's strong balance sheet can help protect itself from economic issues and continue to innovate and create new products.

Impressive Cash Flows and Stock Buybacks

In the past 5 years, Microsoft has been able to almost double its operating cash flows from $39.51 billion to $76.74 billion. This is mainly due to its high net income as the starting line combined with consistently high depreciation being added back. The capital expenditures for the company are also increasing, but still low compared to operating cash flows. In the past 5 years, the company's capex has increased from $8.13 billion to $20.62 billion.

Microsoft is also retiring both stock and debt but has a much larger focus on stock. In the company's most recent report, $8.35 billion of stock was retired, as well as $4.2 billion of debt. This allows investors to see increased value in their investment, as well as serve as a good way to use the company's huge stockpile of cash.

The Tech Sector is in Trouble and isn't Getting Better

The tech sector has been seeing major losses recently and isn't showing signs of getting any better. The Nasdaq is down about 25% YTD, and large players are down even more. Companies like Zoom (ZM) and Spotify (SPOT) are down over 60% in the past 6 months, and even Netflix (NFLX) is down over 70%.

A large issue that is culminating in the sector is the problem of overstaffing. Recently, Meta (FB) said the company is going to cut back on hiring due to lower revenue caused by Apple's (AAPL) privacy changes. Amazon (AMZN) continued with this theme by saying the company is overstaffed. Furthermore, companies that prospered during the pandemic, such as Zoom and Robinhood (HOOD), will likely have to cut back on hiring because the demand for their products is now decreasing as the pandemic fades. In fact, Robinhood has already laid off about 9% of its workforce.

Since many tech companies are massively overvalued, an even further correction could occur. A great example is Tesla (TSLA), which is worth over 6 times the combined value of Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) combined. If things don't start to get better for the sector, tech companies (including Microsoft) could see even worse losses than they are currently.

Xbox TV and Additions to Edge Could Lead to Higher Revenue

Microsoft is doing a great job innovating and creating new products. It was recently revealed that the company plans to launch a new product, Xbox TV, in 2023. This product is going to be a competitor to the Amazon Fire Stick and Roku Streaming Stick (ROKU). However, this product has a unique advantage to its competitors. Not only can an individual watch shows and movies with the apps on the device, but they can also play games by using Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. To even further strengthen the product, Microsoft is partnering with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) to help develop the streaming apps on the device, allowing Samsung Smart TV owners to use the app without having to purchase the device.

Another product expansion is the addition of a free built-in VPN for Edge. Recently, Edge surpassed Safari to become the second most used Desktop browser worldwide, only behind Google Chrome (GOOG).

Desktop Browser Market Share Worldwide (GlobalStats, chart by author)

This free VPN is an effort to further cause Edge to become more popular for users and eat away at Google's huge market share. Opera is the only other browser with a similar free VPN. While Firefox and Chrome do have VPNs, they must be paid for.

The Supply Chain Issues are Still Roaring

Supply chain issues continue to be a continuing theme in the market. China's zero-tolerance policy can cause factory shutdowns and even further worsen the chip shortage. This chip shortage has been causing issues with PC and Xbox production and hurts the company's More Personal Computer segment. That being said, it is important to note that not all of Microsoft's segments rely on chips. The Productivity & Business Processes and Intelligent Cloud segments do not rely heavily on chip production, meaning they are fairly resistant to the supply chain issues. With these two segments making up about 67.8% of revenue, combined with the previously mentioned fact that the Intelligent Cloud segment is growing rapidly, and one could conclude that worse supply chain problems may not be detrimental to Microsoft.

Valuation

The valuation of Microsoft's stock is one of the only unfavorable aspects of the company. When calculating a DCF of the company with its WACC of about 9.37% as the discount rate, a fair value of about $172.93 per share can be found. This means that Microsoft's stock could be overvalued by about 34.64%.

A relative valuation does not point to better signs. When using FY23 estimates for revenue, EBITDA, and earnings and combining them with industry median ratios, a fair value of $147.41 can be calculated. This would mean that the stock is overvalued by about 44.29%. No matter how you look at it, it is clear that Microsoft (as well as the entire tech sector) is currently severely overvalued.

Relative Valuation of Microsoft (Created by Author)

What Should Investors Do?

Although Microsoft is a fundamentally excellent company and can fairly defend itself from current tech sector problems and supply chain disruptions, the value of the company's stock may be too overvalued for some to handle. If predictions from banks that a recession is coming and stocks pull back even further, Microsoft may see huge drops in share price but with little effect to the underlying business. This leads to me believe that it may be best to wait for Microsoft's share price to fall before buying, and apply a Hold rating for now.