Why Stocks Are Getting Crushed

Executive Summary

It's the same theme over and over again. Countless stocks are getting crushed on the back of earnings.

I posit on the dynamics that got us here and what you as the investor can do about it.

Why Countless Stocks Keep Getting Hit to a Pulp

Here are a few names:

Above is a small selection of the names that I have covered in the last few weeks. And all these names are getting crushed.

And while it's silly of me to even try to lay claim to ''knowing'' what's happening in the market, I do follow a very large number of companies, which allows me to opine on certain dynamics.

I believe that there are several factors coming together. The characteristics that I mention here are not in order of significance. Indeed, it's not the order, but the confluence of these factors that's important.

Firstly, I have to highlight the most obvious characteristic. We have come off a period of abnormal stability that has led to too many investors unconsciously ''buying the dip,'' irrespective of any thought as to the near-term outcome of companies in 2022.

Since 2009, every single time stocks dipped they have bounced back.

Data by YCharts

More critically, we can see above that since 2016, no sell-off has lasted more than 90 days. The possible exception could be Q4 2018, which may have been slightly more than 90 days.

But for all intents and purposes, the right strategy has always been to buy the dip, and that has worked seriously well as an investment strategy.

It was a very easy action for all market participants. From hedge funds, family offices, institution money, and retail investors. This simply worked.

Buy the dip strategies have worked so well for so long that nobody spotted to think. Has the setup changed? I believe it has. And we'll come to why this has changed in a moment.

Secondly, lest we forget, we have come off a very favorable period where countless economies around the world were embracing globalization. This led to a massive pull forward in demand.

This was particularly evident in tech. Companies sought to ramp up their productivity, analytics, cloud infrastructure requirements and accompanying cyber security demands. This was met with a massive demand for digitalization that led to a surge in online advertising and consumer spending on online products. All these positive tailwinds helped tech.

Thirdly, and by no means less important, the US government had a very accommodating fiscal policy that at the time was necessary to allow the country to temporarily shut down to curb Coronavirus spreading.

It could be said that the COVID environment was the ''exclamation mark'' at the end of the long bull market.

All these factors are well known and well reported. What I personally find maddening is that since February 2021 there's been a widening crack happening between the mega-cap names and the smaller and mid-cap names which I personally invest in and recommend.

So Why Are We Seeing These Sell-Offs Now?

Up until now the big five names, Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon, Meta (FB), Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG), and Apple (AAPL), have remained unbreakable and carried the indices higher.

But these names are to a meaningful extent reliant on a strong global economy.

Back in mid April I wrote this on the public site, after I had first in March published to my Deep Value Returns Marketplace:

Why I Went From Tech To Commodities And You Should Too

I wrote a 2-part series called, Why I Went From Tech To Commodities And You Should Too. Part 1. Part 2.

Since I made public the above thesis, Amazon's stock is down approximately 30%.

So What's Changed?

Was it the de-globalization trends or the Russian war? Or perhaps the higher interest rate environment. Why does ''buy the dip'' no longer work?

The problem here is that there's a lot of gambling in the market right now. Platforms like Robinhood (HOOD) don't make much money on investors trading stocks. The business makes its money on options trading.

Robinhood Q1 2022

But it's not about Robinhood, per se. But when you get a lot of people addicted to the illusion of making easy money, betting on ''buy the dip'' strategies, with options, margin, and stop losses, you get a lot of high octane trading. It's not investing, as Charlie Munger says, it's a gambling parlor.

So, What Can You, the Investor, Do?

During Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B)(BRK.A) 2022 annual meeting, Warren Buffett described it to be to Berkshire's advantage if market participants are gambling and basing their decisions on emotion rather than rational long-term considerations.

Consequently, my own best advice is to try not to look to the market for direction on what to do.

Buffett calls this taking orders from Mr. Market. And it sounds like such a cliche, that for many investors, it's a ''non-value'' add.

However, given that Buffett is once again outperforming the S&P 500, I'm reminded that this message is at the cornerstone of his investment strategy.

Buffett has recently bought into Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Chevron (CVX). Companies that are going to make solid free cash flows this year. While I don't own these two names, I do own smaller players in this space. But the idea is the same, buying businesses priced at low multiples to free cash flows works. Welcome to the revenge of the old economy.

Thank you for reading!