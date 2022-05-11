Mulling Over Magnite, Inc.
Summary
- Today, we take a look at Adtech concern Magnite, Inc. which was the result of a merger back in the first half of 2020.
- The shares have plummeted during the recent bear market that has descended upon equities in 2022.
- Can the stock rally from current levels? A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
Today, we take our first look at Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI). Like so many names in the Adtech space, the shares have been pummeled by the bear market in 2022. Can the stock rebound? We attempt to answer that question via the analysis below.
Company Overview
Magnite Inc. was formed after The Rubicon Project (RUBI) completed its merger with Telaria (TLRA) in the spring of 2020. The company has since acquired SpotX and SpringServe, which made it the largest Sell-Side Platform in CTV (connected TV), also known as streaming. The company is headquartered in NYC.
The company operates an independent sell-side advertising platform that offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory. Magnite also provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory. With the big recent decline in the shares, the stock trades at around $9.50 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $1.3 billion.
First Quarter Results
The company posted first quarter numbers early this month. Magnite had non-GAAP earnings of eight cents a share in the opening quarter of 2022, in line with the analyst consensus. Revenues rose 94% on a year-over-year basis, more than $10 million above expectations. Adjusted EBITDA came in just a tad under $29 million, more than tripling year-ago levels. Operational cash flow was just over $20 million for the quarter. Recent acquisitions and growth in the space really help CTV revenues which were up over 250% on a year-over-year basis and now account for roughly 40% (and growing) of overall revenues.
Management also provided the following guidance. Of which, a couple of items stick out to me besides revenue projections:
- Maintain that free cash flow(6) for the full year 2022, after capital expenditures and cash interest payments, to exceed $100 million.
- Maintain that total capital expenditures for 2022 to be approximately $40 million to $45 million.
Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet
So far in 2022, five analyst firms including Needham and RBC Capital have reissued Buy or Outperform ratings on the stock, albeit two of them also contained downward price target revisions. Price targets proffered ranged from $22 to $25 a share. Both JP Morgan ($5 price target) and Evercore ISI ($15 price target) have chosen to maintain Hold or Neutral ratings on the stock this year.
Three insiders have sold approximately $350,000 worth of stock in aggregate so far in 2022. One director purchased $32,000 early in March. Approximately eight percent of the overall float in the shares is currently held short. The company ended the first quarter with just over $200 million in cash and marketable securities against approximately $720 million in long-term debt.
Verdict
The analyst consensus has the company making approximately 80 cents (estimates between 60 cents to 95 cents a share) in FY2022 as revenues rise more than 25% to just over $530 million. Given growth projections, the stock is reasonably valued on a P/E basis after its massive decline. Overall debt is a concern, but leverage has been coming down nicely over the past year. Also, advertising spending could take a significant hit if the country goes into recession, which seems a likely scenario. That said, I have taken a small 'watch item' position in MGNI using covered call orders.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MGNI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum.