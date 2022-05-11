Erika Goldring/Getty Images Entertainment

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) cannot seem to deliver upon predictable results here, as shares are back to the lower end of the long term trading range. In September 2020, I concluded that the performance was impressive, with revenue growth bouncing back after an initial scare reaction to the pandemic. After reasonable momentum which followed, operating momentum cooled off again in the second half of 2021, casting a lot of pressure on the shares as well.

Back To Pandemic Times

In March 2020, Vera Bradley posted its fiscal 2020 results, which really coincided with the calendar year of 2019. The company grew sales by 19% to $495 million, almost entirely driven by the Pura Vida acquisition which closed roughly halfway during the year.

Operating earnings actually fell to $20 million, as net earnings of $17 million worked down to earnings of $0.47 per share, yet adjusted earnings of $0.82 per share came in meaningfully higher than that number. Moreover, a net cash position of $74 million worked down to a net cash position of just over $2 per share. Valuations were non-demanding at $9 per share ahead of the pandemic, certainly as the company guided for 2020 earnings around a dollar per share. This implies that operating assets, that is factoring out net cash, were equal to just around 7 times earnings.

In June, the company posted first quarter sales, and they were dreadful with sales down a quarter to $69 million, as a $25 million operating loss was posted in the seasonal soft first quarter. Note that without factoring in the Pura Vida deal, organic sales would be down some 50%. Shares fell to just $3 per share, resulting in a valuation of around $100 million, as net cash was down to $25 million at the time, as these valuations triggered me to take a position (actually at $4 already). As shares rallied to the $7 mark in June, I cut out of most of my position following a 70% return within the time frame of just a few weeks.

Second quarter sales were posted in August, and they were up 10% to $132 million, as operating earnings rose to $17 million, all while net cash balances improved to $47 million. With net cash equal to a dollar per share and shares trading at $8 at the time, valuations were still non-demanding, but earnings power was actually trending at less than a dollar per share based on the run rate, lower than the initial run rate before the pandemic.

What Happened?

Fast-forwarding between the summer of 2020 and nearly two years later, shares have seen a steady recovery through the remainder of 2020 and into the first half of 2021, with shares peaking at $13 in the summer of 2021. Ever since, we have seen continued disappointments as shares are down to $6 and change.

Early in 2021 it was evident that the 2020 results were a mixed bag. Full year revenues were down just 5% to $468 million, yet Pura Vida added some 10% on a year-over-year basis to this number on a net basis, as otherwise sales would be down by around 15%.

The company posted adjusted earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, but charges were plentiful during the year with GAAP earnings only coming in at $0.26 per share, still not a bad result given the terrible operating conditions. Comforting was that net cash rose further to $65 million. The company furthermore guided for (calendar) 2021 revenues to rise to $550-$575 million, with earnings seen close to a dollar per share.

2021 Softer Than Guided For, Still Challenges Ahead

After hiking the guidance following the first quarter earnings reported in the calendar year 2021, the company has been lowering the guidance throughout the year. Early in 2022 it was evident that full year sales were up just 15% to $540 million, mainly attributable to the Apple IDFA update, which hurt sales. The company posted GAAP earnings of $0.52 per share and adjusted earnings just five cents higher amidst this deleverage in sales and higher transportation and supply chain costs. So while sales fell a bit short, it was notably earnings which were disappointing.

The fiscal 2023 guidance has not been inspiring, with sales seen at a midpoint of $565 million, marking very modest year-over-year growth compared 2021 yet continued margin pressure is seen with adjusted earnings seen between $0.57 and $0.67 per share. While this marks a very modest improvement from the calendar year 2021 results, it comes in below the original guidance for the calendar year 2021.

The only bright factor is that net cash has risen to $88 million, equal to a net cash position of around $2.50 per share. With shares trading at $6 and change, the operating assets are valued at just around $4 per share, or just over $130 million here. This reveals that despite the suboptimal profitability, shares trade at just 6 times earnings power, as the market continues to treat Vera as if it can be wiped out any day here, as a strong net cash position provides a buffer.

The truth is that there are risks to the flattish guidance for the coming year, with discretionary spending likely under pressure amidst inflation, slower economic growth, and higher interest rates. Nonetheless, expectations are very low again. After I cut out of my remaining position around the $10 mark during the 2021 run higher, I am willing to commit small again. On the other hand, I am glad to acknowledge that the real quality and secular growth here is not impressive enough to hold a position with conviction.