Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's been a very ugly couple of weeks for shareholders in retail and internet giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shares have continued to tumble after the company's Q1 report featured weak current quarter guidance, and falling markets and inflation fears have certainly not helped. Today, I'd like to look at a few items that could help find Amazon shares find a bottom.

Perhaps the most important item for investors currently is how the business itself is doing. Since the company's Q4 2021 report earlier this year, the average revenue estimate for the quarter we are in now has dropped from $129.26 billion (14.31% growth) to $120.01 billion (6.13% growth). The current expectation represents the lowest year-over-year quarterly growth rate for the company's top line in several years. Earnings per share, excluding any gains/losses from the Rivian (RIVN) investment, are forecast to drop by 80% over the prior year period.

The crown jewel, Amazon Web Services, continues to grow in the high 30s percentage wise, and that's important as it becomes a larger part of the overall revenue mix. That will help Amazon's overall top line growth rate, but the company still needs its retail sales to do well. With US gasoline prices seeing new highs around $4.35 or so a gallon, interest rates soaring, and fears over a recession, consumer spending just isn't there. Amazon has issued disappointing guidance for four straight earnings reports, so that trend needs to end for sentiment to really improve. Investors want to see rising estimates, not the three and six month trend negativity seen in the graphic below.

Amazon Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha Estimates Page)

One item that's hurting all international companies, including Amazon, is the stronger US dollar. The heavily Euro weighted Dollar Currency Index is up about 8% so far this year, recently hitting its highest level in about 20 years. Last year, a weaker dollar was providing a tailwind to Amazon's top line numbers by a couple of percent, but now that number has gone in the other direction. With Amazon revenues well over $100 billion a quarter now, a two percentage point hit from currencies can mean a revenue hit of about $2.5 billion in the quarter.

I also think we need to see a bit more realistic tone from analysts moving forward. As I mentioned in my previous article, the average price target on the stock was $4,055 going into this report, and it hasn't even dropped $400 since, despite all those estimate cuts. The street still sees 70% upside currently and I don't see how that's justified in the current market environment. If the average target was $3,000 right now, I'd be a lot more happy. Amazon went about two and a half years without a single sell rating on the stock, so it seemed that there was only room for disappointment with everyone on the street so bullish.

Another major item investors need to see over the next couple of quarters is a stabilizing financial structure. I mentioned in my earnings wrap up that free cash flow metrics had weakened significantly in recent quarters and have actually gone negative now. A lot of that has to do with Amazon increasing its trailing twelve month capital expenditures in a major way as seen in the graphic below. Yes, these are investments to support the growing business, especially on the AWS side, but they can't last at this level forever. The company may need to take on more debt in the near term if it keeps spending at a very high level, which only hurts the profitability picture even more as interest rates continue to rise. Burning through cash also means not as much money can be spent on the buyback, which itself could be a positive catalyst for shares if it was large enough.

Amazon Capex Chart (Amazon Quarterly Reports)

One thing that I believe could be a catalyst, if even only for the short term, is Amazon's upcoming stock split. This is Amazon's first split in more than 20 years, and it will make the stock more appealing to investors who don't want to spend more than $2,000 on a single share. Distributions from the stock split will be made to Amazon shareholders at the close of business on June 3, and trading will begin on a split-adjusted basis on June 6. We've seen in recent years how investors have celebrated stock splits from the likes of Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA), so the split could provide a boost in late May and into early June.

Of course, the one thing that could help Amazon shares find a bottom very quickly is if US markets ended this recent rout. Wednesday wasn't off to a good start after US inflation data, although lower than the prior month on the year over year numbers came in a bit hotter than expected on both the headline and core. Until these inflation numbers backtrack in a major way, investors are concerned that the Federal Reserve will have to be very aggressive with interest rate hikes and balance sheet reduction plans. Going to a very tight monetary policy in a short time frame is especially not good for perceived growth names, of which Amazon fits in.

Investors in Amazon are hoping that the stock can put in a bottom rather soon, as the name hit a new 52-week low this week. After a dismal earnings report a few weeks ago, analysts have cut estimates and price targets, although I'm not sure if those numbers have come down enough yet. With inflation data running hotter than expected, consumer spending isn't as strong as hoped. Throw in Amazon's aggressive spending plans and a tough market, and the stock is trying to avoid losing the $2,000 level. Perhaps the upcoming stock split will help sentiment a little, but if the overall market doesn't improve in the short term, Amazon won't be able to bottom quite yet.