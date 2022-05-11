Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images Entertainment

Some people read my stuff very regularly. Whenever I contemplate this, I'm very surprised. I want to ask "what are you people doing here?" but I'm too polite to do that as you may have inferred. Anyway, it might come as no shock to my regular readers that I've been rather down on Hasbro (HAS) for most of 2022. That said, I'm hoping that the shares drop sufficiently in price for them to be "put" to me in July, because I think a net $78.70 would be a great entry price.

I was mulling over that potential when it struck me that I've never reviewed Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). I was comfortable with this state of affairs because I'm lazy, and analysing businesses is work, and so you see my dilemma. Then it hit me like a proverbial thunderbolt. I remember that a reader asked me to review this name months ago, and I've so far failed to deliver. I care so very deeply for the desires of my readers that I need to overcome my inertia and offer an opinion on this stock. This will be painful for me, but my pain is a small price to pay to satisfy you people and your curiosity about this stock. It's time to look under the hood of this turnaround story, and decide whether or not it makes sense to buy. I'll make that determination by looking at the financial history, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. Me being me, I'm going to review put options, too, because I think it would be helpful to remind investors that these tools enhance returns while reducing risk.

It's a strange fact of modern life that we feel more busy than ever, in spite of the fact that we're swimming in various productivity enhancing, and time saving tools. I know that better than many, and I assume that you also feel the stress of "never enough time." Because I'm absolutely obsessed with doing whatever I can to improve the lives of my readers, I'm going to offer you people the essence of my argument in a single handy, and dandy paragraph. I do this to save you time, and potentially save you the trauma induced by reading my stuff. I'm of the view that Mattel's financial performance was good during the most recent quarter, but when we dig below the surface a bit we realise that it's not as dramatic a turnaround as it at first appears. That's not the problem, though, because I think the turnaround is intact. The problem is the valuation. The market "knows" the company has improved as evidenced by the fact that the shares have advanced in price. I may sound didactic, and I may sound pompous, and anyone who knows me in so-called "real life" knows that I'm totally comfortable doing so, but I need to make this point. Stock investing returns don't come from finding a company that is growing sales or earnings. Stock investing returns come from spotting discrepancies between the expectations embedded in the current price and subsequent reality. If the company has improved, but the stock price has risen dramatically, there's not much future upside in my view. That said, I think it's possible to earn a decent, very low risk return from selling puts, so that's what I'm going to do and I recommend readers who are comfortable with selling puts do similarly.

Financial Snapshot

I think the most recent quarter has been quite good relative to the same periods in each of the past two years. Specifically, revenue in Q1 of 2022 was about 19% higher this period than it was in the previous year, and an eye-popping 75% higher than it was in the first quarter of 2020. Net income, too, is up dramatically. Specifically, it's gone from a loss of ~$112.4 million in Q1 of 2021 to a profit of $21.5 million. The improvement from 2020 is even more dramatic, with net income fully $232 million higher during the most recent quarter relative to the same period in 2020. The reason for the improvement relates mostly to the collapse in net interest expense from $129.6 million in Q1 of 2021 to $31.85 million during the most recent quarter.

Speaking of the massive reduction in interest expense, it's time for me to turn into even more of a "downer" than usual. I've reviewed the scheduled contractual obligations the company has over the next several years, and I noticed that the scale of interest expenses don't really change much from year to year, per the following plucked from page 40 of the 2019 10-K for your enjoyment and edification.

Mattel's future obligations as expressed in the 2019 10-K (Mattel's 2019 10-K)

We see the same consistency of interest obligations per page 39 of the most recent 10-K, shown below:

Mattel's future obligations as expressed in the 2021 10-K (Mattel's 2021 10-K)

This prompts an obvious question: if interest obligations are so constant, how was Q1 2022's interest expense so much lower than the same period in 2021? The answer to that question can be found on page 13 of the latest 10-Q, where the company points out that $83.2 million of Q1 2021s interest expense related to a loss on extinguishment of debt. Because we're obsessed with only ever comparing apples to apples, we need to take this into account. Fully 63.75% of 2021's Q1 interest expense of $130.5 million related to an accrual loss. Thus, stripping out this extraordinary event, the interest expense in 2022 was "only" ~$14 million lower than Q1 of 2021. This means that the swing in income is far less dramatic than it first appears. "Less dramatic" is still "dramatic", though, and I think it would be worthwhile buying this stock if it's trading at a significant enough discount.

Mattel's financial history (Mattel investor relations)

The Stock

If you thought I was being a "downer" earlier when I reduced the relative performance from 2021 to 2022, you ain't seen nothin' yet. When I write about stocks, I become downright "watermelancholic" as the "youngins" say. It's in this section where I remind investors that a company that generates decent income, or is in a turnaround situation like this one, can be a terrible investment at the wrong price. This point becomes obvious when we recognise the distinction between "companies" and "stocks." In the final analysis, all companies are basically the same. A company takes a number of inputs, adds value to them, and tries to sell the various products and services it added value to at a profit. At their core, that's what all companies are. Stocks, on the other hand, are supposed proxies that reflect the changing fortunes of the company. In reality, they move based on the crowd's long term perspective about a given company's future. Since the stock price changes much more rapidly than the company, we can infer that the crowd's pretty capricious.

I was going to write, "I hope you don't mind, but I'm going to belabour this point." That would have been a lie. What I really mean is "I'm going to belabour this point, whether you like it or not." I'll drive this point home by using Mattel stock itself as an example. The company released its latest quarterly results on April 27th. If you bought the shares that day, you're up about 0.6% as of now. If you waited for the company to post results formally with the SEC on May 3rd, you're down about 2.8%. In my view, not enough changed at the firm to warrant a near 3.5% variance in returns in such a short span of time. The difference in returns, and whether this stock was a "good" or "bad" investment came down entirely to the price paid. The person who bought the shares relatively more cheaply did better. This is why I'm obsessed with not overpaying.

My regular readers know that I measure the cheapness of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, free cash flow, and the like. These simple ratios are a handy starting place in my view. I like to see a company trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market. Sadly, Mattel shares are trading at a multi year high on a price to sales basis, per the following:

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

It's also trading at a near one year high on a price to free cash basis, per the following:

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

It would seem that the company is in the process of turning around. Unsurprisingly, the market is aware of this, and has driven the shares higher. Please recall that the more an investor pays for a stock, the lower will be their subsequent returns.

In addition to simple ratios, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "assuming" about the future of this company. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply the magic of high school algebra to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in a fairly standard finance formula. Applying this approach to Mattel at the moment suggests the market is assuming that this company will grow at a rate of about 3.7% over the long term. While this isn't a very optimistic forecast, it is hardly pessimistic. Given that the shares aren't objectively cheap, I'm going to take a pass on them at the moment.

In order to buy, I'll need to see some combination of continued improvement at the company, a reinstated dividend, or a dramatically lower stock price.

Options As An Alternative

Just because I don't want to buy at the current price, doesn't mean I think there's no way to make money here. Given its recent performance and great momentum, I'd be happy to buy Mattel at the right price. I have a choice in how I might do this. I can wait for the shares to fall in price. Not only is this boring, but the shares may never fall sufficiently in price. Alternatively, I can generate some income today by selling put options with strike prices that I'd be willing to pay. I've characterised these as "win-win" trades because the outcome is great no matter what happens. If the shares remain above the strike, I'll simply pocket the premium, which is never a hardship. If the shares fall, I'll be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that I determined to be a good one. Additionally, I'll be "less badly off" than the people who bought at today's market price, which is also a decent outcome.

In terms of specifics, I like the October short put with a strike of $17. I'd be happy to buy at this level, because it lines up with a more typical price to sales ratio. These are currently bid at $0.40. So, if the shares don't happen to drop 32% over the next five months, I'll pocket this premium. If the shares fall below $17, I'll be obliged to buy, but will do so at a net price of $16.60. Holding all else constant, this lines up with an entry price of ~1 times sales. This is also a very positive outcome in my view. This is why I characterise these as "win-win" trades.

It's that time again. Welcome to the point in the article where I get to indulge in my semi-sadistic tendency to spoil people's moods by pointing out that the phrase "win-win" is really just a bit of rhetoric. This trade, like all others, comes with risk. I consider the risks associated with these instruments to fall into two broad categories: the economic and the emotional.

Starting with the economic risks, I'd say that the short puts I advocate are a small subset of the total number of put options out there. I'm only ever willing to sell puts on companies I'd be willing to buy, and at prices I'd be willing to pay. So, I would never advocate that people simply sell puts with the highest premia. In my view, that strategy would lead to disastrous results. So my first bit of advice is to only ever sell puts on companies you want to own at (strike) prices you'd be willing to pay. Take my word on this one, as it's informed by painful history.

The two other risks associated with my short puts strategy are both emotional in nature. The first involves the emotional pain some people feel from missing out on upside. To use this trade as an example, let's assume that Mattel's stock price goes parabolic and hits $100 per share between now and the third Friday of October 2022. Obviously my puts will expire worthless, which is a great outcome in some ways. I will not catch any of the upside in the stock price, though. So, short put returns are capped by the premium received. This is emotionally painful for some more hopeful souls than me. Thankfully for me, my expectations have been lowered dramatically over the decades, so this isn't really an emotional hardship for me.

Secondly, it can be emotionally painful when the shares crash below your strike price. So far whenever this has happened to me, things have worked out well over the long term, because I insist on only ever writing puts at "screaming buy" strike prices. That said, it has been emotionally stressful in the short term on occasion. If you're going to sell puts, please be aware of this phenomenon.

If you understand these risks, and can tolerate them, I would recommend that you sell puts. I think short puts offer at least some risk adjusted return here, and so we should sell them.

Conclusion

I think Mattel's a decent business that is finally showing signs of turning around. My problem relates to the fact that the market seems to know this already, so I don't expect much upside from current levels. We're not here to find "growth." We're here to find discrepancies between expectations embedded in stock price and subsequent growth. At the moment, the market is quite optimistic about these shares, so I think the smart play is to avoid them at the moment. That said, we can earn a small return from puts, so I would recommend selling those if you're comfortable doing such things. If you're not, I think it makes sense to wait for the inevitable price drop before buying in.