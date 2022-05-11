The White House, Fed, Inflation, And Flow Of Funds For May 2022

svetikd/E+ via Getty Images

The purpose of this article is to examine the USA sectoral flows for April 2022 and assess the likely impact on markets as we advance into June. This is pertinent, as a change in the fiscal flow rate has an approximately one-month lagged impact on asset markets and is a useful investment forecasting tool. There are other macro-fiscal flows that can point to events many months ahead.

With a war between Russia and Ukraine, it does not matter to a large extent what the fiscal flows do. The negative sentiment and impact of sanctions and counter-sanctions are going to cause a lot of volatility and overmatch any other market movement consideration. That the fiscal flows are negative at the moment makes the market trough much deeper than it would have been without the bad sentiment news events.

The table below shows the sectoral balances for the USA and is produced from the national accounts.

US Treasury and author calculations

From the sectoral balances table above, we see that for April 2022, we have a negative nominal flow of -$217B out of the private sector and a large, negative change rate month over month. For markets, the change rate tends to be more important than the headline number, and in this case, both are large and negative, which is really bad for markets. These can be expected to plunge as they are doing now and as outlined in last month's report.

To be running big surplus budgets at a time of continuing Covid pandemic effects and the Ukrainian war is about the last thing that a responsible federal government should be doing. A tax holiday and continued Covid relief spending would have been a wiser strategy. The same can be said of the Fed, where raising rates and tightening liquidity is also wrong at this time where the opposite is required. It is as though the federal government is deliberately sabotaging itself and undermining its midterm election chances.

The current market plunge is part of a seasonal pattern that occurs at this time caused by the institutionalized spending and taxing pattern. The chart below shows the five-year average of the seasonal stock market patterns for the SPX (SPX), NDX (NDX), Dow (DIA), Russell 2000 (RTY), and Biotech (IBB) market indexes. The black circle shows roughly where we are [trading day 92 at the time of writing and the end of the green line on the chart below] and the seasonal pattern now is for markets to keep falling into about trading day 100 (20th May) and then start to rise and be cut off at the knees in about the middle of June when another large federal tax collection event occurs.

It is this tight sequence of federal tax collections are this time of year that gives credence to the "Sell in May and go Away" stock market axiom.

Robert P Balan

The -$217 billion is made up of a $308+ billion extraction of funds from the federal government, plus an impressive $163+ billion of credit creation from commercial banks and less the -$72+ billion that flowed to foreign bank accounts at the Fed in return for imported goods and services.

The following chart emerges when one graphs the change rate of the information in the USA sectoral balances table above and adjusts for impact time lags.

Robert P Balan

The blue line is the crucial factor and leads by about five quarters and points to a recovery in the next quarter that is now overdue. The end of the orange line is where we are now. One would expect a movement of markets back upwards following the blue line into the rest of the year in the near future. The condition of the markets this time next year is grim indeed.

The table below shows that the overall federal expenditures were a lot smaller than last month and a 22% decrease from last month. When one considers that this weaker spending comes at the same time as a large federal tax collection, it compounds the negative impact on markets. Then on top of this there are Fed rate rises and quantitative tightening to add to the misery.

US Treasury

The change rate in both tables is downward, and this points to much weaker markets over the next month.

The chart below shows graphically the relationship between the federal government (currency creator) and the private sector (currency user) and is from ANG Traders of the Away from the Herd SA Marketplace service. The bottom panel highlights in red and green shows the financial relationship between the currency creator and currency users.

The stock market follows the money. In April, a record tax-take effectively destroyed ~$324B of private-sector savings, while at the same time, the Fed was broadcasting rate hikes and balance sheet reduction. That explains why the market was weak. The market will not break out of the trading-range it is in until the money starts to be spent back into the economy; $900B is sitting uselessly in the Treasury general account. The 20-day average daily net-transfer continues to grow; -$22B/day is being drained from the economy (bottom panel on chart below).

(Source: Mr. Nick Gomez, ANG Traders, Away from the Herd SA Market Service Weekly report).

ANG Traders

The above chart shows the stock of treasuries (AKA national debt) flattening off as liquidity overall dries up. Remember that for all practical purposes the stock of treasuries is the money supply, and a growing economy needs a growing money supply to enable all the transactions that take place within it and to grow financial assets. On the bottom panel note the red boxes where the private sector went into deficit. There was a relatively long deficit period from December to February, and that is largely responsible for the downward-trending markets we have been having since then and that have now been accelerated by the recent April federal tax collection that has just happened.

The series of tax collections since December have set some set of record and is an anomaly when one looks back over federal spending patterns going back to before 2006 as shown in the chart below.

US Treasury

Note the overview line on the bottom of the chart going back to 2006 and how such a large tax collection has never occurred in that time. The zoomed out version of the same chart shown below highlights the anomaly.

US Treasury

One thing that large scale currency deletion does do is make the currency scarcer, and this causes the USD (USD) to rise relative to other currencies. This it has been doing since December last year. The chart below for DXY shows this.

Trading Economics

At the White House, headlines such as that below are being generated and celebrated as an achievement.

Bloomberg

As shown in the newspaper headline above, the Treasury plans to pay down debt this quarter. The sectoral balances and national accounts show that the headline could be re-written to more accurately say, "The money supply will be reduced by $26B this quarter," and then go on to detail how the money is coming out of the private domestic sector and reduced financial assets located there.

The Fed continues to QE (buying bonds off banks in return for cash) now at a reduced rate and has raised the interest rate by 50 basis point at its last meeting. There is an FOMC meeting in mid-June that times with another major federal tax collection month where it is expected that both a rate rise and further QT will be announced.

ANG Traders

The chart above shows the Fed balance sheet juxtaposed with the SPX. The black line shows the end of QE and the red line shows the projected trajectory of the QT that follows it. Note also the falling rate of change of SOMA on the bottom panel. None of these trends are good for markets. Together with the reduced federal spending and large federal tax collections, the actions of the federal government and Fed have combined to undermine both the asset markets and the economy.

These actions have ramifications for other countries as well.

The USD is the world reserve currency. Central banks across the world aim to maintain their FX parity with the USD. When the USA creates more USD is allows the rest of the world to also create more currency so that FX parity is maintained and vice versa.

(Source: Mr. Robert P Balan, PAM chat).

Robert P Balan

U.S. Dollar (DXY) -- U.S. Dollar is already topping out in terms of its lagged covariance with the U.S. Current/Capital Account (8 quarters, see that in chart [above]). And if the Yield declines, the DXY also declines after a short lag from sentiment reasons. DXY fall to accelerate.

(Source: Mr. Robert P Balan, PAM chat, 8th May 2022).

As fiscal and monetary stimulus in the U.S. are reigned back in, and the rest of the world follows, unemployment, plunging markets, and recession result.

What the raising of rates is doing around the world is causing a massive redistribution of income at the macro level. The creditor class are now receiving a larger portion of the gross national income (GNI) at the cost of the debtor class. This is how the income distribution is skewed upwards and widens the gap between the rich and the poor. This process is illustrated in the chart and explanation below from Professor Steve Keen, an expert on the impact of private debt and banking.

Professor Steve Keen

A lot of this income redistribution goes to the banking sector because the banks generate more interest income and thus increase their capital and can lend more. Similarly, the banks can deploy more cash into stocks and bonds that earn even more income.

When one combines the above dynamic with a shrinking workforce, you have the ingredients for a GFC scale recession. The chart below shows how US total population makes a peak in 2025 where upon the sag in aggregate demand afterwards will cause a GFC scale recession in the years following. This will be exacerbated by the greater share of national income flowing to the banking sector in the form of interest and principal payments, the result of a steady series of Fed rate increases between now and then, instead of to real goods and services.

The poor state of economic understanding and governance will ensure that this happens in the same way that 18th century doctors were committed to the use of leeches to cure all forms of illness and had almost no understanding of basic medical hygiene.

Robert P Balan

Interest rate rises to control inflation works in two ways. One is that it removes purchasing power from consumers and directs it to the banking sector in the form of higher interest payments. The other is that by doing the former aggregate demand contracts relieving the pressure on scarce goods and resources until such demand equalizes with the available supply of goods and services. Unemployment and recessions can result from this and is akin to slowing a car by ramming it against the wall.

Inflation is going to fall anyway with or without rate rises and QT, etc., as the chart below shows.

Robert P Balan

The 3-month change rate of Core CPI has been lower since June 2021: the Core CPI YoY may be lower during April 2022. The Core PCE and 5Yr Inflation Comp Swap Rate have peaked; the 10Yr yield follows lower soon.(Source: Mr. Robert P Balan, PAM chat, 8th May 2022).

What inflation does abate the Fed will be heralded for its wise action when in fact it was baked in anyway and all they did was to worsen business conditions for the real economy by making the cost of credit more expensive.

Below is an extract of the daily Treasury statement showing the federal government's bank balance at the Fed.

Federal Reserve

There you have it, $950B+ of QT equivalent. Money that has been taxed out of the private domestic sector and appears on no measure of any money supply until spent back out again.

On the world stage, the chart below shows the expected likely path of asset markets based on the flow of funds at the macro world level.

The chart below comes from Mr. Robert P. Balan of Predictive Analytic Models and is part of his SA Marketplace service information for subscribers. The chart shows the level of money creation by the top five world central banks in a change rate format along with a host of other indexes.

Robert P Balan

The chart shows that weak financial times are ahead and that these are magnified by international trends working in the same direction as the weak national trends with no end in sight as the dotted black line shows. Bad news where ever you look at the moment.

One can take heart that this will turn around and a huge buy the dip opportunity is forming, especially in beaten down tech stocks.