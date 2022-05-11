Wustrow-K/iStock via Getty Images

Panic in an obscure corner of the cryptocurrency world has investors in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and stocks on edge. TerraUSD Coin (UST-USD) a stablecoin that had roughly $18 billion in liabilities last week, is teetering on the brink of collapse after a bailout attempt failed to hold the peg to $1.00. Led by a charismatic founder and with high-profile critics as well, Terra has always been controversial and is largely used for depositing into the "anchor protocol," which is a decentralized finance program (DeFi) that pays roughly 20% interest to investors.

The panic has rocked the crypto world, sending Bitcoin down about 20% over the past few days to below $30,000. But the real questions remain about larger stablecoins Tether (USDT-USD), USD Coin (USDC-USD), and Binance Coin (BNB-USD) which collectively have around $150 billion in liabilities. Tether in particular has swirled with controversy about whether they have the reserves to cover investor withdrawals. Tether has $83 billion in liabilities at the last count.

TerraUSD: What We Know

TerraUSD is an algorithmic stablecoin. TerraUSD is a stablecoin, and is linked to its sister coin Luna (LUNA-USD) to ensure its value. However, Luna has crashed over 95 percent, making a further run on TerraUSD look inevitable. Algorithmic stablecoins have attracted critics for their inherent fragility, and past projects have failed in similar fashion.

TerraUSD trades for roughly 40 cents on the dollar as of my writing this. It appears to have the same issues as a classic bank run due to the arbitrage mechanism in that some people are getting out for a dollar by pulling their money early and some will get zero if they're too late.

The founder of Terra has announced a plan to attempt to rescue the coin. Whether this is too little too late is not clear.

The prices of other altcoins are under an immense amount of pressure after the run on TerraUSD, with one-day declines mostly ranging from 20% to 40%.

TerraUSD: What We Don't Know

The run so far has been confined to TerraUSD, but as the 2008 financial crisis and past crises showed, damage at one financial institution can quickly spread to others. The crypto world is largely offshore and unregulated, making this dynamic more problematic.

If one takes money from investors, promises to hold it for them, pays them interest, and invests the money for their own gain, that sounds like a bank to me and something that should probably be regulated. "You don't get it!" say the cryptocurrency founders, "this is called DeFi!?" It's unclear whether regulators will take action against other stablecoins in the event of a TerraUSD collapse, or whether they have the jurisdiction to with many of them being offshore, but it's worth noting.

Tether has caught tons of criticism for its holdings (or potential lack thereof) but has seen no serious deviation from the $1 peg. Tether is big enough ($83 billion in liabilities) that it's the one stablecoin that can not only affect Bitcoin but also could affect stocks negatively for some period of time if it were to fail.

Implications For Bitcoin & Stocks

Bitcoin

The obvious implication regarding the collapse of one or more stablecoins is that it would drain a lot of liquidity from the crypto world. This would almost certainly put additional pressure on the price of Bitcoin, which could represent a buying opportunity for those who are long-term believers.

How much pressure could this put on Bitcoin? Potentially a lot. Terra's parent company held about $3.5 billion in Bitcoin that they're using to defend the peg. If they are in the process of selling this Bitcoin to defend the peg, BTC could see some liquidation pressure. Analysts have noted that the Luna Foundation Guard bitcoin wallet is nearly empty. If the governments of the United States, England, and Switzerland have all previously failed at one point or another at defending currency pegs, I don't love the chances for a crypto consortium to defend theirs.

I will note that there was a well-known paper done by a University of Texas professor that argued that Tether was used to manipulate the price of Bitcoin- it's worth reading even though I don't necessarily agree with the conclusion. I think Bitcoin has truly powerful long-term value, but it's hard to pin down the exact amount. Hence, the high level of volatility. I really would buy Bitcoin off a huge decline, although investors might consider letting the momentum run for a week or two before pulling the trigger.

Stocks

The impact on stocks would likely be more muted, and there's only one stablecoin large enough to present a risk to the stock market in my opinion-that coin is Tether. There's still an ample amount of liquidity in the mainstream financial system, so I would anticipate a one-day decline of perhaps 2% for stocks in the event Tether partially or fully blows up. Remember that Bear Stearns had nearly $400 billion in liabilities when it was bailed out in 2008 (Lehman had nearly $700 billion) and the financial system was highly levered, requiring the Fed to intervene. The crypto world is fairly self-contained and the U.S. banking system is well-capitalized, so I don't see a huge threat to markets outside of short-term liquidations.

Bottom Line

The TerraUSD saga is not over, but it appears that the coin is in a significant amount of trouble, and is more likely than not to fail outright based on the lack of collateral, investors pulling money, and the price being nowhere near $1.00. The risks to stocks appear limited, but the risk to the short-run price of Bitcoin may be higher. In the end, we may mainly just see some of the shadowy fortunes built in the crypto world evaporate.