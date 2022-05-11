eclipse_images/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: While Ralph Lauren has seen an impressive recovery in revenues and cash flow since the pandemic - a rising cost base could place further downward pressure on the stock.

In a previous article last September, I made the argument that Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was likely trading at fair value and the company would want to see a rebound in cash flow growth to justify further upside going forward.

I also asserted that should growth in the polo market remain vibrant, then further upside is also a possibility.

Since my last article, we have seen the stock decline by just over 16% at the time of writing:

investing.com

The purpose of this article is to assess whether the stock could see an upside from here, taking recent performance into account.

Recent Performance

When looking at Q3 2022 results, we can see that Ralph Lauren has significantly increased its cash to long-term debt ratio - with long-term debt having fallen over the past year:

December 2020 December 2021 Cash and cash equivalents 2621.5 2276.8 Long-term debt 1631.9 1136 Cash to long-term debt 160.64% 200.42%

Source: Ralph Lauren Q3 2022 Financial Results

This is particularly impressive when one considers that operating expenses were up by over 15% on a nine-month ended basis - while net revenue growth far outpaced this at 50%.

Ralph Lauren Q3 2022 Financial Results

Moreover, when looking at revenue growth by geography, we can see that growth in the company's largest market - North America - was particularly impressive, having risen by over 61% from that of December 2020.

Ralph Lauren Q3 2022 Financial Results

Of course, a significant degree of this growth will be down to a recovery in sales from a prior drop in 2020 due to COVID-19 lockdowns. As a result, it is reasonable to expect that we could see more moderate growth rates from here.

From a P/E ratio standpoint, we can see that earnings per share has rebounded to near pre-2020 levels, and the P/E ratio itself is also trading at levels last seen pre-2020.

YCharts.com

In this regard, the stock seems to be trading at a more reasonable valuation on this basis. However, there appear to be two main factors having kept the stock lower in the past eight months. One is generally bearish market sentiment, particularly given inflation concerns, while the second has to do more directly with higher manufacturing and transport costs - which has been exacerbated by the ongoing geopolitical situation in Ukraine.

Looking Forward

One of the major concerns for clothing retailers at this point in time is the rising cost of manufacturing. For Ralph Lauren specifically, 40% of the company's products were sourced from China and Vietnam alone as of November 2021 - in contrast with many of its European competitors who manufacture most of their products domestically.

This makes Ralph Lauren more prone to experiencing supply chain issues due to delays - which is likely to prove a big issue in upcoming quarters due to ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns in China. Additionally, the rising cost of fuel means that transport costs are also becoming more expensive.

From this standpoint, while Ralph Lauren has seen a strong recovery in earnings and cash flow - there is significant risk that this could be undermined going forward by a combination of 1) slowing revenues as the post-COVID rebound starts to dissipate and 2) rising manufacturing costs.

With Ralph Lauren set to announce Q4 2022 results on May 24 - any signs that growth in revenue and cash flow might be slowing could lead to further downward pressure on the stock. Specifically, I take the view that the stock might see some potential for a rebound in an upside if revenue growth continues to significantly outpace cost growth. However, the reverse scenario would likely lead the stock into more bearish territory.

Conclusion

To conclude, Ralph Lauren has shown an impressive recovery after 2020 - both in terms of revenue and cash growth.

However, a rising cost base is likely to place pressure on the company - at least in the short to medium term. Therefore, the upcoming earnings quarter will be a significant telling point as to whether the stock has further room for upside going forward.