onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Last week, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) released its Q1 earnings, comfortably beating expectations. But while pipeline volumes and Y/Y revenue surged, results for operating income, net income, and cash from operations were all flat over Q1 of last year. In this report, I'll review EPD's quarterly results and discuss the reasons why net income is not yet keeping up with revenue growth.

Operating Income

I won't give the usual backgrounder because I previously wrote about Enterprise in February, but any readers new to the firm may want to review the piece to gain a greater understanding of the firm's operations. In that article I recommended EPD as a buy, citing its numerous opportunities for growth given rising energy demand, the favorable weighted average term to maturity of its debt, and the company's ability to pass on inflationary price increases to customers.

Since that time, the macro environment has gotten even better for the firm and EPD's outstanding debt has not changed materially over the last few months. This may lead investors to question why Q1 operating income was practically unchanged from the corresponding period last year, coming in at $1.666 billion this year relative to last year's $1.695 billion.

EPD SEC Filings

This occurred in spite of revenue increasing from just under $9.2 billion in Q1 2021 to over $13 billion in Q1 of this year, while volumes surged relative to those of Q1'21.

EPD SEC Filings EPD SEC Filings

The obvious answer from the exhibit above is that operating income came in flat as a result of increased opex costs. And these increased costs resulted from a tight labor market and inflationary pressures brought about by problems with the global supply chain that are currently affecting most sectors of the economy. Enterprise's earnings were squeezed by inflation.

Inflation's negative impact may surprise some investors who view midstream operators, both MLPs and C-Corps, as hedges against rising prices. In fact, my aforementioned article about EPD was titled Enterprise Products Partners: A Good Hedge Against Inflation. My thesis even led to a debate in the comments section as to how much of a price increase pipeline operators can pass on to their customers. The answer is as follows.

Oil Pipeline Price Index

Section 342.3 of Title 18 of the Code of Federal Regulations outlines the rules by which pipeline operators can adjust rates charged to customers that use interstate oil pipelines. And while the index specifically refers to oil pipelines, it is frequently used more broadly to set rate adjustments for most interstate liquids pipelines. This was alluded to during Enterprise's Q3 earnings call when Randy Fowler, EPD's Co-CEO, said, "On inflation, I want to say over 90% of our revenues have some sort of escalation mechanism in there, which are benchmarked to various indices."

What this means is that while a midstream can adjust a rate at any time, that rate cannot exceed a certain price ceiling. That ceiling is established through the use of the index which is published by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ("FERC") and is based on changes in the Producer Price Index for Finished Goods ("PPI-FG"). The PPI-FG does not equal the change in the tariff ceiling but rather is used to derive it.

FERC reviews the index every five years and establishes a new index level to be used for the next five-year term. Back in December 2020, the index for the five-year period lasting from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2026, was initially set at PPI-FG+0.78%. That means that on July 1 of every year between 2021 and 2026, midstream carriers would have been able to increase price ceilings by the Producer Price Index for Finished Goods plus 0.78%, and this would set the new price ceiling to be used until June 30th of the following year.

However, investors would do well to remember that FERC is a governmental regulatory organization, which means that it'll be influenced by political considerations. That can be seen by the fact that in January of this year, FERC revised the index to PPI-FG-0.21%, meaning that instead of adding 0.78% to the PPI-FG, carriers would now have to subtract 0.21% from it.

The net change was a reduction in the index by 0.99%, which will eventually translate to midstream carriers being able to charge less than would otherwise have been the case had the change not been implemented. I won't delve into the reasons as to why the change was implemented, as that would be beyond the scope of this article; besides, my views on the subject are irrelevant given that I don't sit on the commission.

But in spite of the index changes, midstream carriers will still maintain a good deal of inflation protection even after having lost some coverage. This will eventually help shield net income and cash flows from rising prices. However, the timing element also needs to be understood.

As mentioned, carriers charging indexed rates are permitted to adjust their indexed ceilings annually for periods lasting from July 1st until June 30th of the following year. This means that midstream carriers such as Enterprise have to shoulder all inflationary price increases that occur between July 1st and June 30th, until rates can be adjusted at mid-year. That's the primary reason why EPD's revenue growth didn't flow through to its net income this past quarter. The good news is that this issue will be corrected in a few months' time.

Conclusion

And while this may make EPD an imperfect hedge against inflation, its stock will still provide investors with a good measure of purchasing power protection. Combining this with the factors that I brought up in my first article, makes Enterprise a compelling long-term investment for anyone looking for yield and long-term inflation protection.

Risks

As was briefly discussed in the article, the main risk to this thesis comes from the changes in the regulatory environment. Further reductions in the index could erode the degree to which midstream carriers can pass on inflationary price increases to customers. This would lead to continued margin erosion and, in turn, negatively impact the share price.