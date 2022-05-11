skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

The U.S.-centered cigarette manufacturers Altria (NYSE:MO) and Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) posted substantial and unexpected declines of 7% and 13%, respectively, on May 10, 2022. Against the backdrop of the current market environment, this development appears incomprehensible, as investors increasingly turn away from richly valued companies with potential future but lacking current earnings, towards long-established companies with strong current earnings.

For those new to this field, Altria is Philip Morris' (PM) U.S. business that remained after the spin-off of the international business in 2008. The company sells brand name cigarettes like Marlboro or Chesterfield in the U.S., but has been increasingly investing in reduced-risk products or other ventures, however, so far with moderate success (e.g., through investments in JUUL and Cronos Group). After a fairly poor 2020, Altria shares managed to recapture the $50 mark in the second quarter of 2021. They briefly fell into the mid-$40 range at the end of 2020, but traded back above $50 for most of 2022.

While most people are familiar with Altria, Vector Group is far less well known. It manufactures and distributes discount cigarettes via Liggett Group LLC and Vector Tobacco Inc. and owns brands such as Eagle 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Eve, and Liggett Select. Vector also operated a real estate business via Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which was spun-off in late-2021 (see my note from that time). Importantly, the relatively high debt load remained with Vector Group, which also transferred around $216 million in cash to DOUG according to its 2021 cashflow statement. After the spin-off, Vector is a tobacco company that still generates a very small portion of its revenue from its remaining real estate business, New Valley LLC (e.g., $3 million in Q1 2022). While the spun-off real estate business has performed miserably so far (i.e., a share price decline of about 50%), Vector's shares continue to hover around the post-spin-off price.

With a market capitalization of over $100 billion, Altria is more than fifty times the size of Vector. So potential investors might rightly wonder if VGR could be a hidden gem offering even better return potential than the universally hated tobacco company Altria - especially now after the sell-off. Please note that this article does not attempt to discuss the ethical specifics of investing in the tobacco sector, and the potential investor is advised to weigh the pros and cons on a personal basis.

What Are The Prospects For The Two Companies?

Clearly, as the number of smokers continues to decline, investors in tobacco companies essentially bet on a dying business. However, tobacco companies, due to their low capital expenditures, continuously improving profitability, increasingly restricted advertising and therefore lower related expenses, and most importantly the elasticity of their products, managed to more than offset declining volumes by price increases. For example, Altria sold 141 billion sticks in 2010 for net revenues (excluding excise taxes) of $16.9 billion whereas in 2021, it sold 33% less sticks but was able to increase its net revenues by 25%, essentially doubling the revenue per stick (Figure 1). Of course, this is just an illustrative example that does not take into account product sales related to reduced-risk products. Vector, in stark contrast to Altria, was actually able to increase its sales volume over the last decade.

Personally, I expect that the number of smokers will continue to decline, but will eventually level off. In the worst case, I could imagine that the development in New Zealand, which is planning to ban smoking for the next generation, could serve as a precedent for the rest of the world. However, an outright ban on cigarettes is extremely difficult to imagine given the black market that would then be expected. Regardless of their market segment, tobacco companies are likely to be able to pass on price increases to consumers even in a persistently inflationary environment, especially as consumers become accustomed to the narrative and actually expect goods to become more expensive, even though input costs for cigarettes are arguably low. Moreover, the price of a pack of cigarettes in the United States is still relatively modest compared to, e.g., Australia, New Zealand, or the United Kingdom.

However, against a backdrop of inflation and declines in consumer disposable income, Vector Group's focus on discount brands may actually drive higher sales growth than Altria, as some consumers are likely to trade down. So far, however, this hypothesized trend cannot be noticed from the recent data collected by Management Science Associates, Inc., according to which the discount cigarettes segment represented 28.3% of the total U.S. cigarette market in 2021, whereas it represented 28.6% and 28.3% in 2020 and 2019, respectively. The same source also states that Liggett's market share was 4.1% in 2021, 4.1% in 2020 and 4.0% in 2019. However, taking into account data from earlier years, Liggett's market share has increased significantly, as it claimed only 2.4% of the total U.S. cigarette market in 2003 (slide 7, Q1 2022 presentation).

Figure 1: Altria's historical net revenues, i.e., excluding excise taxes on products, compared to the number of cigarettes sold; note that the revenue figures include revenues from reduced-risk products (own work, based on the company's 2010 to 2021 10-Ks)

Aside from the fact that consumers may increasingly purchase discount cigarettes as discretionary income declines, also Vector's favorable treatment under the Master Settlement Agreement (MSA) should not be forgotten, as Vector's market share is very small compared to Altria and its other internationally diversified competitors, British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands. The company states that it currently benefits from a cost advantage of $0.88 per pack compared to its larger competitors (slide 5, Q1 2022 presentation). As a result, Vector may be slower to raise its prices than its larger competitors. However, this apparent tailwind should not be overstated, as Altria (and its international competitors) operate with far more pronounced economies of scale.

In terms of reduced-risk products, Altria is much more strongly positioned than Vector, which completely lacks the diversification benefits of such products. Philip Morris' IQOS and IQOS ILUMA will be marketed by Altria in the U.S., however, the company is off to a rough start due to ongoing patent disputes with competitor British American Tobacco. Altria invested boldly in JUUL a few years ago but had to book major impairment charges ($11.2 billion) in the years following the acquisition. In addition to its strong (but certainly overpriced) position in the e-cigarette business, the company has also invested in the cannabinoid space through a minority stake in Cronos Group and it also owns equity investments in Anheuser-Busch InBev. In the category of oral nicotine products, Altria owns well-known brands such as Copenhagen and on!. Compared to Zyn, the tobacco-free nicotine pouches manufactured and marketed by Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAY), on! continues to underperform. Swedish Match estimates the U.S. market for tobacco-free nicotine pouches doubled last year by volume, and that Zyn accounted for more than half the market. News that Philip Morris is in talks to buy Swedish Match sent Altria's stock price plummeting to $51 on May 10, 2022, although the implications for Altria's oral nicotine products are difficult to understand aside from Philip Morris' potentially stronger brand development potential compared to Swedish Match. It has also been hypothesized that Philip Morris International could terminate its agreement with Altria to market IQOS in the U.S., which would certainly have a significant impact on the company. I consider this development highly unlikely and am currently looking for tangible evidence, such as binding agreements between PM and MO, that would quickly invalidate this hypothesis.

The even more significant drop in Vector Group's share price of 13% - back to post-spinoff levels - was due to the company posting its first earnings decline since the spin-off from Douglas Elliman. The earnings miss is in part attributable to unfavorable impacts from the MSA settlement and net interest expenses capitalized to real estate ventures.

Taken together, Vector appears to have a pricing advantage in the current inflationary environment, as it receives favorable treatment under the MSA and has a strong position in the discount cigarette segment. However, I personally think the elasticity of premium cigarettes is very low and would not overstate the price advantage of discount brands, considering that cigarettes in the U.S. are still relatively modestly priced. Unlike Vector, which does not offer reduced-risk products, Altria will benefit from consumers switching to such products, forming a duopoly with its main competitor, British American Tobacco. However, it will likely take time for Altria's reduced-risk product portfolio to match or exceed the profitability of its smoking products business.

Balance Sheet Quality and Profitability

Altria's investments in JUUL and Cronos have significantly increased its leverage. While the $13 billion invested for a 35% stake in JUUL sounds like a lot of money (and it certainly is), it should be considered in the context of Altria's strong free cashflow. Its leverage ratio peaked in 2018 as a consequence of its investments at 3.5x net debt to free cashflow, which has been normalized with respect to working capital movements and stock-based compensations. Over the past three years, Altria has managed to reduce its leverage ratio to less than three times, which is a positive development, especially in light of the fact that the company pays out a very generous dividend, which currently costs the company around 80% of its annual normalized free cashflow. Altria's interest coverage is certainly adequate at 8x pre-interest normalized free cashflow. Before jumping to the conclusion that Altria's balance sheet is in bad shape due to its current negative equity, it is important to remember that the company not only generates very strong and stable free cashflow, but also has hidden assets on its balance sheet. The investment in Anheuser-Busch was recently written down due to a required fair value adjustment, but not to the same extent as the investment in JUUL. Anheuser continues to pay a dividend, albeit a lower one than before the pandemic, and I'll leave it to you to judge whether the current value at which Altria carries Anheuser on its books is representative of its true value. Also, it should not be forgotten that Altria's long-term debt is still rated investment grade and has been assigned a BBB rating by Standard & Poor's.

Vector, with its long-term credit rating of B+, is a very different story, partly because of its smaller size, but mostly because of its - in my opinion reckless - dividend policy. The company has historically paid $1.6 per share, but the dividend was cut in half in early 2020. In my previous article on Vector, I concluded that another dividend cut does not seem unrealistic. It seems worth noting that Vector Group's most recent cash flow statement (found in the 2021 10-K) still includes cash flows related to its real estate business prior to the spin-off. The company's 2021 free cashflow is skewed by strong cash from operations from Douglas Elliman (more than $100 million, p. F-7, 2021 10-K) and it is therefore reasonable to assume that Vector's tobacco business generates approximately $150 million of free cashflow per year. This puts the payout ratio at 90%, indicating that it is sufficiently covered and that a dividend cut is unlikely. While this may be true in the short term, it should be noted that Vector's weighted average interest rate of 7.85% is significantly higher than Altria's 4.0%, and Vector also needs to refinance its senior 10.5% notes in 2026. Potential investors should take a close look at the covenants of the company's indentures, which could limit its ability to pay a dividend (pages 48 and 49 of Vector's 2021 10-K). In the hypothetical case that the company were to suspend its dividend, Vector would need more than nine years to pay off its interest-bearing debt, and its interest coverage ratio of just 2.3x pre-interest normalized free cash flow is also anything but reassuring.

Nevertheless, I would definitely not classify Vector as being at risk of insolvency, as also indicated by Altman's Z-score, weighted by the coefficients proposed by P. J. Waites in 2014, of about 2.9, which is well above the -0.2 threshold that would indicate financial distress. This is primarily due to Vector's significant and reassuring liquidity buffer of $193 million in cash and cash equivalents and $147 million in investment securities carried at fair value.

In terms of profitability, Vector is surprisingly strong for such a small business and its return on invested capital (ROIC) is even higher than that of Altria at 37% versus 20%, respectively. Similar values were obtained when normalized free cashflow was used instead of net operating profit after taxes, indicating strong cash flow conversion at both companies. Vector's higher profitability is particularly surprising in light of its weaker operating margin of around 36%, while Altria's is typically above 50%.

Valuation

Even after recent share price gains, the valuations of major tobacco companies British American Tobacco and Altria are still quite compelling. At the current share price of $51, Altria trades close to its five-year historical average valuations (Table 1), but it should be kept in mind that over the last five years, the shares went through periods of slight overvaluation but mostly significant undervaluation. Altria's free cashflow yield is currently around 9%, which is certainly compelling as well. A discounted cashflow analysis, based on a cost of equity of 10% and an expected terminal growth of 1% yields a fair value of $50. It does not seem unrealistic, in fact it seems conservative, to expect Altria to grow its free cash flow by only 1% in the future, while the company has been able to achieve a compound annual growth rate of 7% over the past decade. The current dividend yield of 7.1% is slightly higher than the five-year average yield of 6.4% but considerably higher than its ten-year average yield of 5.4%. Altria's still favorable valuation is also underlined by the FAST Graphs plot in Figure 2. Altria's operating earnings per share - which have grown very consistently in the past - are expected to increase by about 5 to 7% over the next few years and thus considerably faster than the very conservative assumption underlying my DCF model. I doubt the market will reward Altria's continued strong performance with a higher share price, considering the company's reputation for being outdated, boring, ESG-incompatible and in decline. In my opinion, however, this is not a concern because Altria's investors are primarily income-oriented and seek to increase their cash returns through reinvested dividends. This strategy has produced phenomenal results in the past.

Table 1: Valuation metrics for MO, compared to its five-year average valuations and sector median valuations (taken from Seeking Alpha's premium service website) Figure 2: FAST Graphs chart for MO, based on adjusted operating earnings (obtained with permission from FAST Graphs)

From the perspective of an income-oriented investor, Vector Group shares appear even more compelling with a current yield of 7.4%. However, the company's current financial position must be taken into account and it therefore seems unreasonable to assume that Vector will increase its dividend in the foreseeable future. Understandably, due to the dividend cut in 2020, the shares currently trade well below the five-year average dividend yield of 9.3% according to Seeking Alpha. Based on other metrics (Table 2), Vector appears even cheaper than Altria, but it is cheap for a reason, as discussed above. Its free cashflow yield is on par with that of Altria and a discounted cashflow model with the same assumptions also suggests the shares are currently fairly valued. I have included Vector's FAST Graphs chart as well (Figure 3), but it is important to emphasize that the 2021 profit is likely overstated in the graph as it most certainly includes the profit from discontinued operations (i.e., $72 million after tax).

Table 2: Valuation metrics for VGR, compared to its five-year average valuations and sector median valuations (taken from Seeking Alpha's premium service website) Figure 3: FAST Graphs chart for VGR, based on adjusted operating earnings (obtained with permission from FAST Graphs)

Conclusion

Even though the stocks of most tobacco companies posted gains while the broader market declined, it seems unreasonable to assume that they will shake off their reputation as old-fashioned, immoral and ESG-incompatible. For income-oriented investors, however, this is definitely positive news, as they benefit from a stronger compounding effect when reinvesting the dividends. This is especially true for an investment in Altria, as the company is expected to post healthy dividend growth in the future thanks to its market-leading position, economies of scale, low capital expenditures and stable balance sheet. Conversely, income-oriented investors in Vector are likely to underperform, as the dividend is unlikely to increase due to the company's relatively weak financial position and only marginally higher dividend yield.

Vector, which operates in the discount cigarette segment, could outperform in an environment of continued high inflation and consumers with lower discretionary income. However, given the still-moderate pricing of cigarettes in the U.S. and the fact that consumers increasingly expect goods to become more expensive, I would not overstate this point. Nevertheless, it should be emphasized that Vector has been able to increase its volume over the last decade, while Altria continues to report declining figures. However, while I expect the number of smokers in the U.S. to continue to decline, I am confident that Altria can continue to offset the declining volumes through price increases. Given Vector's strong position in the discount cigarette segments, it does not seem overly concerning that the company is not diversifying its revenue stream away from cigarettes, which would arguably result in significant capital expenditures and a very uncertain outcome given the market-leading positions of Altria and British American Tobacco. In the oral nicotine products segment, Philip Morris International could be seen entering the U.S. market, thereby further strengthening the position of Zyn, now that it will most likely acquire Swedish Match.

Taken together, I view tobacco stocks as purely income-generating assets. Therefore, and taking into account the balance sheet quality and future prospects of both companies, I think Altria is a much more solid investment, even if the yield is slightly lower than Vector. Most likely, this small difference will be more than offset by the upcoming mid-2022 raise.

Thank you very much for taking the time to read my article. In case of any questions or comments, I'm very happy to read from you in the comments section below.