Bear Market Legs Lower

May 11, 2022 12:59 PM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DFAT, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GBGR, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, MIDF, NAPR, NIFE, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PQLC, PQSG, PQSV, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS3 Comments7 Likes
Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
4.42K Followers

Summary

  • The US government alone spent a record 43.2% of GDP on stimulus efforts in 2020 and 2021.
  • On Monday, the S&P 500 broke below 4000 on the daily close.
  • So far, the largest market cap weight and most widely held stock, Apple, is off just 17% from its $185 top on January 3, 2022.

Bear Market

DNY59/iStock via Getty Images

As of yesterday, the 27% year-to-date drop in both the tech-heavy Nasdaq and Russell 2000 is the worst start to a year on record. As shown in the table below, courtesy of Charlie Bilello, the broader-based S&P 500 is -17% from its January 4th high and -16% year-to-date - its second-most negative start to any year since 1932. As the table shows, prices rebounded into year-end in 7 of the 15 worst annual starts. In eight, they continued to decline.

S&P 500: Worst Performance through 88 Trading Days

While 2020 is one of the years where stocks recovered after an initial decline, it’s worth noting that it took zero-interest policy rates, payment deferrals for the masses and trillions of fiscal and monetary support globally. The US government alone spent a record 43.2% of GDP on stimulus efforts in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, these extraordinary efforts are all in reverse.

On Monday, the S&P 500 broke below 4000 on the daily close. As shown below from my partner Cory Venable, a weekly close below 4000 would suggest that 3400 (-15% from here) is next up for retest.

S&P 500 Large Cap Index

So far, the largest market cap weight and most widely held stock, Apple (AAPL), is off just 17% from its $185 top on January 3, 2022. When Apple breaks $150 (as noted in Cory’s April 29 chart below), further downside tests await at the $120 and $85 support levels. Comprising 7% of the S&P 500 market cap, the breakdown in Apple will hit index-tracking funds and portfolios everywhere.

Apple, Inc. - AAPL - Nasdaq

Below is the bear market progress of the thirty most expensive S&P 500 market cap companies so far, courtesy of Bespoke. Coming down nicely…

30 Largest S&P 500 Stocks

Disclosure: No positions

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
4.42K Followers
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.
Follow
3 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.