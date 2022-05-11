Agrify Corporation (AGFY) CEO Raymond Chang on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) Q1 2021 Results Conference Call March 11, 2022 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Anna Kate Heller - Investor Relations

Raymond Chang - Chief Executive Officer

Timothy Oakes - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Grey - Alliance Global Partners

Scott Fortune - Roth Capital Partners

Eric Des Lauriers - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Anthony Vendetti - Maxim Group

Stanley Harrison Vivas - Cowen

After the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Anna Kate Heller

Good morning, and welcome to Agrify's first quarter 2022 earnings call. With us on today's call are Raymond Chang, Chief Executive Officer; and Timothy Oakes, Chief Financial Officer. Today, management will review the highlights and financial results for the first quarter and provide a business and operational update. Following management's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

A reminder that today's conference call is being recorded and a replay will be available on Agrify's Investor Relations website at ir.agrify.com. Please note that we will be referring to information that is contained within our press release and slides, which can be accessed on the website as well.

Before we begin, we would like to remind everyone that management's remarks contain Forward-Looking Statements, and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control that could cause its future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks detailed in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as mentioned in the earnings release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking or other statements therein whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Raymond Chang

Thanks, Anna Kate. Just want to thank you all for joining us on the call today. I’m going to begin by highlighting our overall performance in Q1 and providing some recent updates on our business and then our Chief Financial Officer Tim Oakes is going to discuss our Q1 financial results in greater detail. After that, we will go over our outlook for 2022 and then we will open up for questions.

We are pleased to report our revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was slightly higher than our guidance of 25.5 million. Revenue for the quarter was 26 million, an increase of 271% from the prior period. We generated over 43 million in new bookings during the quarter of which our extraction division had record quarterly bookings of 20 million.

We currently have a total pipeline of over 375 million. As a reminder, when it comes to our bookings and pipeline numbers, Agrify reports the total value of our extraction solutions and non-TTK cash base VFU purchases.

Before our TTK engagements, we only include the first three years of the expected revenue. Even though the partnership is typically 10-years, from the bookings and pipeline perspective, we only include the upfront facility construction costs and the first two years of the SaaS an estimated production success fee, which is based on the assumption that each of our VFU use will produce 35 pounds of dry-flower per year.

I would like to first share with you the significant progress we are making with our extraction division. In the last seven-months, we have strategically propelled ourselves to the top of the rapidly growing cannabis extraction industry, becoming the formidable leader in this space through the intentional acquisition of the four leading extraction brands.

We have successfully integrated finance, legal, HR, IT and marketing. We have consolidated a sales team and established territories with targeted accounts. We have 19 employees that are part of our extraction division’s sales team. The team is focused on upselling and cross selling all of our high quality extraction solution, as well as our services related to lab design, installation and training.

In addition, we are seeing our VFU customers buying extraction solutions and our extraction customer wanting to learn more about VFUs. As mentioned in a prior call once integrated we plan to expand our TTK program into the extraction site.

Last week, our extraction division announced the launch of the PX5, the most events and scalable passive hydrocarbon extractor in the industry. The PX5’s unique passive recovery design offers immediate economic benefits to cannabis operators of any size by increasing the daily production, up to 33% savings of up to 40% annually in energy costs and increasing hourly extractive production by over 200%.

Yesterday, our extraction division announced a multimillion dollar sale to Boone Labs that will offer a new production facility with a complete range of Agrify offerings, including 72 of our Vertical Farming Units, VFUs, Solidness Extraction, Hydrocarbon Extraction and Ice Water Hash Solution. This is our cultivation and extraction coming together for a complete Agrify sales to a single customer.

As mentioned earlier, our extraction division had a record quarterly new bookings in Q1 of 20 million. We continue to expect our extraction division to be accretive and produce revenue of between 62 million to 65 million for fiscal year of 2022 with gross profit margin of 30% or greater.

Now, I would turn to the cultivation side of our business and of course, our total turnkey solution. In April, we announced our first New Jersey TTK with Loud Wellness. Loud Wellness is one of the only 18 licensed cultivation and manufacturing operators in New Jersey. This 500 hundred VFUs partnership is expected to generate approximately 180 million of high margin production success and SaaS fees over the next 10-years.

We estimate the commissioning of the VFUs for this project to be in Q2 of 2023 with the first harvest happening in Q3 of 2023. On the MSO front, we also were very excited to announce our second agreement with a prominent multi state operator. This time with Greenlight Cannabis. Greenlight is a rapidly growing MSO in the United States with 28 locations across five states.

Under the agreement with Greenlight, we will be installing VFUs that will enable Greenlight to increase its grow canopy in order to achieve rapid business growth and geographic expansion under one standard.

Internationally, we are pleased that in April we consummated our first VFU agreement with a European customer. BioCann Pharmaceutical, which is based in Portugal, will be deploying 190 VFUs at its 25,000 square feet state-of-the-art cultivation facility.

The engagement with BioCann will help Agrify begin to pave the path for success on a global scale. As we continue to put in place the ability to manufacture our VFUs locally and provide quality VFU installation and support for future European based customers.

As of today, Agrify has contractual commitments of 4569 VFUs that will be powered by the Agrify Insights, cultivation and production software. 3783 of these VFUs were committed to as part of the TTK program, which required customers to pay both production and SaaS fees for up to 10-year.

And they also typically include Agrify providing a variety of other value added services. The remaining 786 VFUs were sold to customers through one time equipment sales, but still require these customers to pay monthly SaaS fees on a per VFU basis.

Assuming 35 pounds of production per year per VFU, cumulatively order the VFUs under Agrify TTK Solutions, or just SaaS agreements will produce an estimated 923 million in total revenue over the course of next 10-years.

Of which 674 million is anticipated high margin production success, 129 millions in anticipated high margin SaaS and approximately 95 million is in construction related fees. It is important to reiterate once more that our TTK business assumes that each [aggrified] (Ph) VFU produces 35 pounds of cannabis flowers per year or on average, seven pounds per harvest with five harvests per year.

We are extremely pleased to share with you that one of our VFU customers in Nevada has consistently produced over nine pounds per harvest over the last two months, with certain strains hitting as high as 11 plus pounds, and with THC concentration as high as 34%. And a productivity rate of 5.2 turns per year, this customer is on-track to produce close to 50 pounds of dry flowers per VFU on an annual basis. This is a strong validation of the robust capabilities and performance of our VFUs.

I would also like to update you on our progress with various customer facilities. As this is tied to win our anticipated high margin recurring revenue from our TTK customers and non-TTK VFU customers will begin to formalize. In the state of Nevada, we will begin to charge our non-TTK VFU customer WhiteCloud SaaS fees this quarter.

Next week, we will begin VFU conditioning with our Las Vegas base TTK customer True House and will begin charging both SaaS and production success team next quarter. In Washington and Colorado, we expect to go live with Hannah and Greenstone in early July, and will begin to charge SaaS fees in the third quarter with anticipated production success fees coming in, in the fourth quarter of this year.

Furthermore, we expected begin commissioning our VFUs for the Massachusetts space TTK partner Bud & Mary’s before the end of 2022 and charging SaaS and production fees in the first quarter of 2023. We have also moved ahead with the AMD and several plans with a Florida TTK customer Gold Leaf and our Arizona partner.

I’m also pleased to inform you that El Mirage officially received their license through the social equity lottery on April 8, under the name of Woodstock 1. El Mirage is our Arizona TTK partner. As you can see, we are making excellent headwind with our customer deployment schedules and we expect to start generating high margin, recurring SaaS and production fees sooner than initially planned.

Now, let’s spend a minute to talk about our future TTK financing. We plan to finance our future cultivation facility construction requirements with debt based investment partners, which include REITs, among other types of investors. We expect our debt based investment partners to finance in average 60% to 80% of the construction, while Agrify contribute to remaining capital.

Today, we are pleased to announce that we have recently entered into a term seat with our first debt based construction financing partner. And we expect to finalize that partnership alone with a new TTK project in near future. The combination of our current balance sheet in this leverage financing structure should give Agrify the ability to scale significantly, while maximizing shareholder value.

In summary, we are very pleased with the accomplishment achieved for the first four months of the year and we look forward to generating high margin recurring revenues in the second half of 2022.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Tim to talk about the results from the quarter.

Timothy Oakes

Thank you, Raymond and good morning everyone. And thank you for joining us on today’s earnings call. Similar to our last earnings call. I will speak to our first quarter 2022 financial results, and then I will pass the call back to Raymond for closing remarks.

Overall our first quarter 2022 financial performance is in line with our expectations. Revenue in the first quarter of 2022 was 26 million, compared to revenue of seven million in the first quarter of 2021. This represents a 271% year-over-year increase in comparative quarterly revenue.

The comparative increase in our first quarter of 2022 revenue is attributable to incremental revenue from our extraction division of approximately 12.4 million combined with an increase and TTK related design and build work.

Organically excluding the extraction revenue contribution, which was not part of our revenue mix in the first quarter of 2021, first quarter cultivation related revenue increased by 94%. Non-cannabis and related party revenues declined from 5.5 million or 79% of total revenue in the year-ago first quarter period to 1.3 million or 4.9% of total revenue in the first quarter of 2022.

Bookings in the first quarter of 2022 were approximately 43 million of which as Raymond mentioned, 20 million was related to extraction products. The bookings amount includes TTK related bookings, which consists of construction and recurring SaaS and production success fees, as well as product bookings, including both cultivation and extraction equipment amounts.

We enter the second quarter of fiscal 2022 with approximately 923 million in backlog, compared to 82 million in backlog entering the second quarter of fiscal 2021. A significant portion of our reported backlog amount is derived from the future TTK related recurring revenue streams associated with both our SaaS and production success fees.

Total gross profit and the associated gross profit margin in the first quarter of 2022 was 4.2 million or 16% of total revenue, compared to a negative gross margin of 540,000 or 8% of total revenue in the year-ago quarter.

Gross profit and gross margin improvements in the comparative year-over-year quarterly periods is solely related to the incremental profit and margin contributions provided by the Company’s extraction product sales.

Extraction related revenues achieved a gross margin of approximately 33% in the first quarter of 2022, with cultivation associated revenue, including TTK related revenues, which in the current quarter consisted primarily of design and build revenue, contributing a gross margin of approximately 1%.

Moving on to operating expenses, first quarter of 2022 general and administrative expenses increased by 5.3 million, or 118% to 9.8 million, compared to 4.5 million in the year-ago quarter. The comparative increase in G&A expense in 2022, is related to overall growth in the scale of the business, including incremental G&A assumed in connection with our recent acquisitions.

Plus increases in depreciation, amortization expense associated with the intangible assets, and one time charges related to direct acquisition costs, investment banker termination fees, and restructuring charges. These increases were offset by a decrease in stock based compensation expense.

The Company recorded a significant amount of stock based compensation during the first quarter of 2021 in connection with its initial public offering, which triggered the accelerated vesting of outstanding unvested stock options granted to employees.

Sales and marketing expenses totaled 2.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 600,000 in the first quarter of 2021. The comparative increase is also related to the Company increasing the scale of its business, and strategically focusing on investments in sales and marketing activities, such as headcount, trade shows, marketing programs, et cetera, necessary to drive our rapid growth.

Research and Development expense in the first quarter of 2022 totaled 2.1 million compared to 900,000. In the year-ago quarter, the increase in research and development expenses essentially reflective of the Company’s need to improve and upgrade the Agrify Insight SaaS software, as well as the hardware features and functionality of its vertical farming units.

The Company as of March 31 2022, is currently monitoring two separate contingent earnout consideration arrangements associated with the acquisition of PurePressure and Lab Society. Each of the arrangements contains two consecutive 12-months earn out periods.

The potential additional consideration that can be earned to each of the two earnouts is capped at 1.5 million per year under the appropriate PurePressure earner arrangement and 1.7 5 million per year under the Lab Society earnout arrangement.

The Company has made initial estimates with respect to the probability of achievement of the additional consideration and recorded it as part of our initial purchase price accounting associated with each acquisition. We will continue to evaluate on a routine periodic basis, future performance against our initial assumptions and estimates on a quarterly basis.

Any identified changes to our original assumptions that generate a change to our initial fair value estimates of the probable earnout achievement will result in either an increase to or a reduction to our future periodic operating expenses.

Lightly touching upon other income and expenses. The Company’s reporting total other income of 662,000 for the first quarter of 2022, compared to total other expense of 32,000 in the first quarter of 2021. The increase in other income is directly related to the interest accrued on the outstanding loan receivable balances associated with our TTK related construction advances.

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company recognized the gain on the extinguishment of the convertible promissory notes in the amount of 2.7 million in connection with the de-recognition of the net carrying amount of the extinguished debt.

As it relates to our reported income tax benefit, the benefit from income taxes in the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a discrete income tax benefit of 200,000 attributable to a non-recurring partial release of the Company’s U.S. valuation allowance as a result of the Lab Society acquisition.

No provision or benefit for income taxes was reported in the first quarter of 2021. We consolidate the results of operations of less than wholly-owned entities in our consolidated results of operations.

Specifically Agrify Valiant LLC, which is a joint venture Limited Liability Company and which we are 60% majority owner and Valiant America LLC owns the remaining 40%. The reported net income or loss in each of the presented quarterly periods ended March 31, 2022, and 2021 represents the portion of the periodic income or loss attributable to non-controlling parties.

Finally, the net result of the previously discussed changes in revenue gross margin and operating expenses resulted in a net loss of $8.9 million or $0.36 per diluted share during the first quarter of 2022, compared to a loss of 3.8 million or $0.33 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to a loss of 6.1 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of 4.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Additional information regarding our use of non-GAAP measures, including a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures can be found in the Press Release we issued earlier this morning, which is also available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.agrify.com.

Finally, providing an update on our cash, restricted cash and marketable securities balances, we enter the second quarter of 2022 with a combined amount of cash restricted cash and marketable securities of 93.4 million, compared to a balance of 56.5 million as of December 31, 2021.

The net increase in our cash related balances is largely due to the two capital raising activities completed by the Company during the first quarter of 2022. As discussed during our fourth quarter full-year 2021 earnings call.

We noted that in January 2022, we announced the closing of 27.3 million private placement and additionally, in March 2022, we announced the finalization of a debt facility arrangement, which enabled the Company subject to certain performance requirements to access up to approximately 135 million in debt financing.

Upon closing, the Company made an initial draw of $65 million against the debt facility. Offsetting the increase in cash provided from our two first quarter transactions or outflows of cash associated with our current quarter loss from operations.

Approximately 16.4 million in inventory bill, proximately 12.5 million in TTK related construction payments 3.7 million in purchases of property and equipment 3.5 million in purchase price consideration paid in connection with the Lab Society acquisition and approximately 2.7 million in debt issuance costs associated with the debt facility.

With that, I would now like to turn the call back to Raymond for final comments.

Raymond Chang

Thank you, Tim. I would like to turn to our guidance for fiscal year 2022. Given our strong performance to date, we are reiterating our revenue expectation of between 140 million and 142 million with 2022.

Reflecting an increase of approximately 134%, when compared to the 59.9 million generated in fiscal year of 2021. To give you a little bit more color on cadence for the year, we expect that more than 60% of our projected revenue for the year will be achieved in the second half.

In summary, we are thrilled to carry our strong momentum into 2022, we continue to make tremendous progress on the successful execution of our business and growth strategies in a number of ways.

We have expanded our customer base across our cultivation and extraction divisions. We have entered new markets with our VFUs, including Europe, New Jersey, and we continue to sign agreements with prominent MSOs across both our cultivation and extraction divisions. We also continue to push forward on all of our TTK projects and further innovate and improve our product offerings.

We are especially excited to have new customer facilities coming online this quarter and more in the second half of 2022 and first half of 2023 which will be a crucial inflection point for our business model as more and more of our high margin recurring revenue streams begin to flow in.

I look forward to providing you with further exciting updates on our progress over the next several quarters. I would like to now open up the call to questions from our audience. Operator, please go ahead.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Aaron Grey with Alliance Global Partners.

Aaron Grey

Hi good morning and thanks for the questions. So first question for me, just want to think a little bit longer term with the TTK program and the performance based fees. More specifically just on the floor pricing. I know you guys have announced for some of them, the $500 just. in terms of certain markets where you might see you know more pricing pressure, you know over time, particularly because Massachusetts is obviously a key market for you guys for TTK programs. How do you think about potentially adjusting that over the long-term? Obviously, it is mostly margin for you guys, so not too big of an impact, just a lot less revenue maybe dropping down, but just to make sure your partner is able to succeed over the long-term, and maybe you could provide some content of what you are doing in some of the more mature markets, like a Colorado and Washington that could provide certain line of sight in terms of how that could change over time in other markets? Thank you.

Raymond Chang

Sure Aaron, great questions. Obviously, we understand very clearly that our success hinges on our customer’s success. So I think it is very - we always encourage our customers to basically go beyond just per-pound fee. You really need to look at basically the overall return on investment out of that the facility that it operates.

And with Agrify’s solution, we have the ability to help them to basically have the maximum yield and more importantly, is to have the lowest cost of production, and also be able to produce premium flowers, so, they can basically sell it with premium pricing in any market that they operate in. And which in return, they will get the highest return on investments.

So, with that in mind, first of all, we do get much better higher yields, if you actually triple stack, then you get as much as 90 to 100 grams per square foot. And then on top of it, basically per-pound fee on the operating costs, our customers are seeing somewhere in those threes, versus the industry at $400 to $500 per-pound.

So, it is basically convincing them that working with us, they will have the highest return on investment, to be able to protect themselves to be able to have the most - be able to compete in any market that they operate in, that is basically how they are going to win in the long run.

Obviously, we will look at our per-pound fee on the market-by-market basis. And, right now, the new TTK programs are only being rolled out in selective markets where the premium flower pricing is still relatively high.

The Colorado, Washington and Nevada projects are basically our legacy projects that we converted them over to TTK. And they are benefiting by enjoying our lower production fees, slightly lower production fees, to basically help them to be able to compete in those markets. But for now, we are only offering the new TTK programs to selective new markets, where the premium pricing is still high.

But we understand that overall, at the end of the day, we need to basically help our customers to be the most competitive - cost competitive operator in each of the markets they operate in and also to be able to enjoy the highest revenue, because the premium quality of flowers that they produce.

I mean, right now, for example, the customer that we mentioned, in Nevada WhiteCloud, because they are consistently producing very high THC products, I mean, as high as 34%. Their products are completely sold out and still be able to command a premium pricing in that market. And I think that is basically where the market is going. It is really bifurcating, you know, either you go for really, really dirt cheap, or you have to basically go for the premium.

Aaron Grey

Okay, thanks for that color guys. I really appreciate it. So second question for me. Last month, you guys announced the VFU rapid deployment pack. I know, still very early days, but just want to talk about maybe, how the conversations are going, especially with some of the larger MSOs. Because now it is a little bit less capital intensive for them to try VFUs not to change the infrastructure of their own facilities now more of a plug and play, if you will. So, just wondering, in terms of that initiative and how it is kind of spurred maybe more R&D type initiatives, some of the larger players? Thank you.

Raymond Chang

Yes, Aaron, we understand that we have to listen to our customers. And in the early conversation with the MSOs, everybody was interested in trying our VFUs, because obviously, why wouldn’t you want to look at a new technology that could help you to improve yield consistency and be able to operate at a lower cost.

But obviously having to go in and retrofits and have to go through renovation, and all kinds of biosecurity risks, that was a major turnoff for a lot of the MSOs. So, it wasn’t - the interest wasn’t there. It was, basically people not wanting to bother with all these retrofitting issues.

So, basically, we have to kind of be there at the right time, and only looking at new facilities, and even then, they question whether or not our units will perform and et cetera. So it was difficult sale.

But we developed this rapid deployment program, and I can tell you as a result of that the conversations have just basically gone out the roof. We have - basically have so many MSO interests, and we will be announcing several more additional rapid deployment programs with MSOs in the very near future.

Our next question comes from Scott Fortune with ROTH Capital Partners.

Scott Fortune

Good morning and thanks for the question. Can you provide a little more color on adjusting the build out, timings on the TTK facilities in light of we have seen inflation headwinds here costs and labor issues and delays and licensing with Massachusetts in some of the other states within industry. But just provide an update on the TTK deals in the pipeline or that you find in the timing to generate cash flow, kind of make sure that is still on-track here for a second half?

Raymond Chang

Sure, Scott. So let me start with True House in Nevada. As I mentioned earlier, True House we are beginning commissioning of VFUs actually as early as next week. So we can expect both SaaS and production revenues coming out of that facility next quarter.

Our two TTK projects, Washington and Colorado, so Hannah and Greenstone we are also will begin commissioning the VFUs before the end of this quarter and we are also expecting both production and SaaS revenue coming out of both of those facilities in Q3.

Bud & Mary’s which is obviously the larger TTK project in Massachusetts, we will begin commissioning of our VFUs, before the end of this year, with expected SaaS and production revenues in first quarter of 2023.

And lastly, the two big ones, El Mirage and Florida, Gold Leaf. Those two projects, we have kicked off the architectural and engineering design plan with those guys. And we are expecting that both of these projects probably will have commissioning of our VFUs, sometimes towards the end of Q2 or beginning of Q3 of 2023 with expected production and SaaS fees coming in Q4 of 2023.

Scott Fortune

Perfect. So around those projects that you are building our remaining on-track, and despite some of the challenges for - work with [indiscernible]?

Raymond Chang

That is correct. In fact, based on the timing of the shared, as you can see the production and SaaS fees, it is actually going to start kicking in Q3 of this year, which is earlier than expected. And, in fact, this quarter, we will start to collect SaaS fees from our customer WhiteCloud in Nevada. As you know, that is a non-TTK customer, but the SaaS fee will begin to kick in, actually this quarter.

Our next question comes from Eric Des Lauriers with Craig-Hallum.

Eric Des Lauriers

Great. Thanks for taking my question here. So first question on the REIT or kind of depth partnership that you touched on in your prepared remarks. I just wanted to clarify if this was for one or more specific projects or if this is an enterprise level partnership? Thanks.

Timothy Oakes

Hi Eric good morning. So, it is very similar to kind of my TTK approach. We want to make sure that our we set a nice template of how we want to work with REITs. And so this first deal that I talked about today, it is only at the enterprise level, but we want to make sure that the terms are reasonable. And also that obviously the market will react favorably, it also gives us the maximum leverage to be able to scale that overtime.

However, we are continuing to have conversations with multiple REITs beyond just kind of at the enterprise level, but we want to basically kick off with this particular one, just to kind of set the framework and set the expectation. And just to make sure that we structure everything correctly.

So we don’t want to basically jump the gun and we credit overtime, so we are doing this very carefully, because we know that our shareholders desire us to be able to maximize their values, and we want to make sure that we bring in the right partner under the right terms.

Eric Des Lauriers

Okay. So I suppose just to clarify here, it sounds like that it is sort of for one or more specific projects at first and then kind of proceeding from there?

Timothy Oakes

Yes. The term sheet that we sign is for one project, did you have capacity to go beyond one. But we want to start with one. And then while at the same time, we are also having conversation with bigger REITs that basically talks about multiple projects. But, again, we want to do it carefully, just to make sure we have all the terms and then structure the deal correctly.

Eric Des Lauriers

Yes, no, that makes sense. Second question here. So there is a big inventory investment in the quarter. I mean, obviously, there is supply chain stuff going on. So, certainly could be reasonable here, could you just kind of flush that out a bit more, what kind of inventories were involved, there is just kind of extraction or on the VFU side of things? And then overall, any kind of indication on how to think of working capital flows for the rest of 2022 would be really helpful. And maybe you can remind us how to think of the construction loans and how those impacts working capital? Thank you.

Raymond Chang

Tim, would you like to take this, please.

Timothy Oakes

Yes, I will, Raymond. Thank you. Alright Eric, so first question related to inventory. Inventory, the built in inventory of 16.4 is really related to the investment in the VFU production. As Raman talked about, we have a lot of deliveries on the VFU in terms of commissioning, they are going to start to come up in the back half of the year in the early part of 2023.

So that investment right now is investment in sort of the longer lead items, as you mentioned to defeat supply chain issues, as well as we have got about 2.5 million in inventory prepayment, in connection with our trying to bring online two additional contract manufacturers, in order to offset and give us better leverage, not only from a manufacturing capacity point of view, but also from a price point of view, as opposed to relying on a single source CM. So that really counts for the drive and inventory.

In terms of addressing the second part of your question, I think is really working capital needs. We have heavily invested at this point in time, obviously, in the inventory. We have invested heavily in acquisitions. And we have also heavily invested in the TTK on the construction piece that upfront cost in terms of the outlay of the financing.

As we move through the rest of the year, a lot of those legacy initial legacy contracts, as Raymond mentioned, are coming to conclusion that will start to lessen a bit on the construction revenue side on the construction financing side.

So you will start to see sort of - or would expect to see sort of a reduced outlay of capital on the TTK construction front until the newer engagements that we have recently announced start to complete their design build in their A&E studies. We will then towards the back half of the year start to recycle on construction.

So the capital needs for the company really are going to be in the inventory production side. You will see that manifests in the increase in inventory as we move through time. And then ultimately, you will see that inventory slip into a fixed asset because of the SaaS - excuse me, because of the lease base model on the VFUs contributed to those TTK arrangements.

So that you would expect to see that and you would expect to see as we have shown in the recent past quarters continued investment in sort of what we described on the balance sheet as loans receivable.

In terms of when does the construction start to flip, as these constructions start to come to completion, those outstanding finance amounts will start to pay down over a 12-months to 24-months period. And you would start to see a reduction in the loan receivable amount and an increase in cash from the repayments of principal and interest on those outstanding finance balances.

Our next question comes from Anthony Vendetti with Maxim Group.

Anthony Vendetti

Just a couple of questions on the backlog. So backlog increased by 77 million. What is the total backlog now? And you expect most of that backlog to be recognized over what timeframe?

Raymond Chang

Tim, would you like to take that?

Timothy Oakes

Yes, certainly. So Anthony right now, as we enter the quarter, we are looking at a backlog of about 923 million. That obviously, I think, as Raymond went through his comments, plays out over time, because the larger chunk of that is related to the future SaaS software fees, as well as the production fees. So that backlog converts to revenue in our world, comfortably over a six to eight year period.

Anthony Vendetti

Six to eight years, okay. And I know some of it is over 10 years, but most of it over six to eight, okay.

Timothy Oakes

Let me just tell, you just need to also consider that some of that front loaded piece is construction related. And as we talked about our legacy contracts, those legacy construction pieces are starting to come to conclusion.

So Raymond highlighted that as we look at towards the end of the second quarter of this year, and enter the third and fourth quarter, we will start to recognize the leading edge of that pent up backlog related to the SaaS fees and the production fees.

Raymond Chang

So Anthony, if I may. Out of that 900 plus million, good 80% plus, it is really production and SaaS fees. And most of that will be over 10-year period. But as you know, we do get involved with the construction side of things, and that is basically kind of a book and burn over 12-months period.

So kind of the six to seven is sort of like what the average, if you kind of look at that entire 900 million, but the high margin, SaaS and production fees, typically are 10 years, and they all kind of come in on the back end of that revenue streams.

Anthony Vendetti

Sure, understood. And then the rapid VFUs, which are attracted to the MSOs. You said you are having some - I guess, multiple conversations with MSOs about that. Can you give us an update on Curaleaf. I know, that was one that was sort of that signed up for like a test run and just give us an update of where that project is and what the opportunity is with Curaleaf at this point?

Timothy Oakes

Sure. I’m happy to. So they have officially submitted to the town of Newton, that is where their R&D facility is, basically, the application for construction. So everything is up, we are proceeding forward, A&E plan is not done and they are moving forward with the construction.

This is one of the reasons why we basically developed the RDP, the Rapid Deployment Program, because what we realize is that it is really hassle basically, for them to have to basically go back in and retrofit and apply for construction permits and all that stuff.

And it was a big lesson learned. It took us - it did take us a long time to kind of get this up. They are moving forward, so we are very excited about that. But at the same time, it also reminded us that we really do need to have this RDP program. So that basically they can have 10 units, they can have 20 units and it is a plug and play and this will help them to accelerate and be able to put our equipment to test.

Now, one of the other things that Anthony, I really want to reiterate is I’m most excited about the fact that what is happening at our customers sites today. You know, as you guys all know, we estimate 35 pounds of VFU production per VFU on an annual basis. I just share with you guys this morning WhiteCloud is hitting somewhere close to 50 pounds production.

That is an extremely exciting development, it really validates our business and we expect that number to continue to grow up. And it is not only on the yield side, which obviously, people only talk about that by hitting as high as 34% THC.

So, this is this very strong validation and I would say probably is one of the most important piece of information I share today. And we expect to continue to see progress on the advantage of our technologies and we are super excited about that.

Our next question comes from Harrison Vivas with Cowen.

Stanley Harrison Vivas

Great. Thanks so much for taking the question. Just wanted to double back on lead partnerships. So I understand it is still early days and you are establishing a framework for how you are structuring deals. But once you do, sort of kind of establish repeatable framework, does this accelerate your ability to execute against your existing pipeline or does it sort of expand your pipeline? Can you kind of discuss the opportunities that once you have established a repeatable deal structure with? Thanks.

Timothy Oakes

Harrison, thank you, and thank you for joining the call today. Here is a thing. Industry headwinds and people seeing slow down, et cetera, et cetera. But I can tell you that the interests, the amount of people wanting to engage with us, we are continuously turning the way deals, because we are just way too busy.

And right now, we have been super selective as to the partners that, we want to team up with. And obviously, one of the challenges is how are we going to finance all of these TTK projects, because obviously, we don’t want to do it just completely 100% of all my own balances.

So setting the right framework for real partnership, will allow us to be able to incredibly scale up that business. But at the same time, even though, we are in multiple engagement and they have basically like term sheets from people, but I want to make sure that we structured this correctly, because you only - really only - you allow one test to do it.

And we want to make sure the first deal is done right. So, that is sets the expectation, it sets a template and basically we can scale from there. But once we can put the V partnership in place, then I see a tremendous leverage out of our business because - Harrison, right now for every TTK deal that we do about 60% of the upfront costs is related to construction. And the 40% is basically related to the additional equipment that we have to put in.

So if we can actually have a REIT partnership to take away 50% of their upfront then we only have to worry about financing the 40% and I believe once we start showing these recurring revenues which we will begin to do starting from next quarter, then we will be able to find maybe some partners on the equipment financing side for VFUs, then under that scenario, then this model becomes extremely scalable. So that is kind of what we are putting in place [medical pruning] (Ph).

Stanley Harrison Vivas

That is super helpful. And then kind of just a clarifier in response to an earlier question, you talked about prioritizing markets, where premium prices for final holding in the most. Can you kind of specify what markets you are referencing and kind of how you see your state mix evolving over the next several years? Thank you.

Raymond Chang

Yes. So, obviously, the new TTK market that we are focusing on or primarily all limited license states, East Coast. So for example, we have heavily investment here in Massachusetts and that is our backyard, and we have to own that backyard for sure.

Florida, that is also a limited license states. And the premium pricing still holding up very nicely there. We are obviously entering into New Jersey, obviously that is a very exciting market, predicted to be probably New York, New Jersey, the second largest market outside of California.

I know that it is going to be difficult there. But I think initially, there may be a supply and demand sort of imbalance because people are just trying to figure out how to bring supply into that market. But I think the premium market might still be able to hold nicely there.

And then there are other smallest states that actually again, limit the license primarily for medicinal use that we are looking at right now. But we are being very selective and looking only at kind of the high premium pricing market for the moment.

Our next question comes from Pablo Zuanic with Cantor Fitzgerald.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi and this is [Matthew] (Ph) for Pablo. Can you talk about the balance sheet cash burn and your funding means over the next 12-months?

Raymond Chang

Tim, please take that.

Timothy Oakes

Yes. Absolutely Raymond, thank you Matthew. So at the end of the quarter, we end with cash and cash equivalents, ballpark 93 million, we have got 30 million of that restricted as part of the debt agreement we entered into in latter part of March. So that gives us ballpark 64 million of cash as we look at moving through the year.

Right now, where we sit, as Raymond talked about signing the term sheet with a potential investor or financier for some of our other TTK arrangements. We feel that we have enough to get through the rest of this year.

It will be tight getting through the year. As we have done in the past, we will always look to find ways to strengthen the balance sheet as we move through time, giving us again continued leverage on that balance sheet to continue to look at the expansion or investment in the growth of our top-line.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay thanks for the color there. Just for our second question from like a value proposition point of view. What is the average cost per pound that your vertical farm units produced compared to the average cost of indoor cultivation? And then also on how does this compare in terms of potency?

Raymond Chang

Yes, great question. So right now, our customer is seeing an average around $320 OpEx per pound. And that is basically comparison to roughly 450 to 500 industry average. So as you can see, it is significantly lower. And I believe that number in fact will go even further down with scale.

The 320, a number that I kind of referenced earlier, is for a 200 plus VFU facility. And it actually does have tremendous sort of scalability. So you can expect that number to go even lower with higher volume of production. So, that is the first question.

In terms of the second question, as I mentioned earlier today, our customers have seen as high as 34% THC, in one of their strains, 34%. And it is not just the THC, it is the other cannabinoids and also terpene. And as those are not just, you know the other cannabinoid terpene being higher, but it is also the consistency.

I mean, the best thing about our solution is once you figure out the optimal growth recipe, you just continue to use that operate at a curtain down, completely controlled environment, and you have the ability to repeat the same process over and over and over.

And that is really what gives us you know the maximum advantage. It is not only being able to push something out once, but it is the ability to basically repeat that process over and over. And that is really what sets us apart.

I’m showing no further questions in queue at this time. I would like to turn the call back to Raymond Chang, for closing remarks.

Raymond Chang

Gentlemen, I really want to thank you all for joining the call today. And one of the other thing as a closing remark, I do want to say is that you know just based on our backlog with 4569 VFUs currently under contracts.

Starting from 2023 and onward, once we commissioned all of these VFUs, we would be expected to generate $84 million of high recurring revenue on an annual basis. That is really the power of the business model that we have.

And we are executing against that and we are very happy to see a lot of our facilities coming into fruition and the team is 100% focused and we will look forward to updating you with more positive developments in quarters to come.

Again, thank you for joining the call today, and look forward to updating you all in the next quarter. Thank you.

