twinsterphoto/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On ThredUp

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) went public in March 2021, raising approximately $168 million in gross proceeds in an IPO that priced at $24.00 per share.

The firm operates an online marketplace that enables users to sell their secondhand clothing and accessories.

Until management can actually produce improving financial results that show a credible path to profitability, I'm on Hold for TDUP.

ThredUp Overview

Oakland, California-based ThredUp was founded to develop a marketplace for the sale of secondhand goods provided by consumers, brands and retailers.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO James Reinhart, who was previously co-founder of the Beacon Education Network.

The company's primary offerings include:

Women's apparel

Kids apparel

Shoes

Accessories

The firm seeks users of its marketplace via online search engine optimization, earned media and word of mouth.

Market & Competition

The global market for selling clothing online is extremely large, in the hundreds of billions of dollars, and has been growing quickly.

The industry has continued to grow during the Covid-19 pandemic, although it has been hampered to some degree from logistical challenges.

According to a 2029 market research report by Digital Commerce 360, online apparel sales represented 38.6% of total U.S. apparel sales in 2019 and accounted for all of the growth in retail clothing sales.

Also, the market share of the industry has grown steadily in recent years, as the report chart below shows:

U.S. Apparel Ecommerce (Digital Commerce 360)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

eBay (EBAY)

Mercari (OTCPK:MRCIF)

Poshmark (POSH)

The RealReal (REAL)

Amazon (AMZN)

Kohl's (KSS)

Walmart (WMT)

Burlington Stores (BURL)

Ross Stores (ROST)

TJX Companies (TJX)

ThredUp's Recent Financial Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has grown over the past 5 quarters:

5-Quarter Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Gross profit by quarter has followed a similar trajectory as that of total revenue:

5-Quarter Gross Profit (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Operating losses have remained significant since its IPO:

5-Quarter Operating Income (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have also remained materially negative:

5-Quarter Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

In the past 12 months, TDUP's stock price has dropped 73.5 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index' fall of 4.3 percent, as the chart below indicates:

52-Week Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation Metrics For ThredUp

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $619,290,000 Enterprise Value $432,280,000 Price / Sales 1.89 Enterprise Value / Sales 1.61 Enterprise Value / EBITDA -9.48 Operating Cash Flow [TTM] -$35,020,000 Revenue Growth Rate [TTM] 35.36% Earnings Per Share -$1.34

(Source)

As a reference, a relevant public comparable would be Poshmark (POSH); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Poshmark (POSH) ThredUp (TDUP) Variance Price / Sales 2.26 1.89 -16.4% Enterprise Value / Sales 0.65 1.61 147.7% Enterprise Value / EBITDA -20.11 -9.48 -52.9% Operating Cash Flow [TTM] $28,570,000 -$35,020,000 -222.6% Revenue Growth Rate 24.6% 35.4% 43.6%

(Source)

Commentary On ThredUp

In its last earnings call (transcript), covering FQ1 2022's results, management highlighted the effects of inflation on its freight costs and wages, saying "there is much we cannot control in this environment."

However, co-founder and CEO Reinhart views these inflationary "challenges as transitory" and continues to invest in the business "for the long term."

Notably, Reinhart doesn't see anything in the current environment that "should alter our path towards profitability," although, with worsening operating losses in the most recent quarter, I don't see any start to a path to profitability as of yet.

Management said it was focusing its international efforts on its European Remix fashion resale acquisition as it builds additional processing and storage capacity in the region.

As Europe's economy sputters partially as a result of the war in Ukraine, ThredUp's business may actually expand there as they transition that business to a higher-margin consignment model from the current wholesale supply model.

As to its financial results, topline revenue grew by 31% year-over-year and gross profit rose by 26%, with 69.1% gross margin due to improved order consolidation efforts to reduce logistics costs and to progress with its European segment business.

Operating costs grew 30% year-over-year as the company continued to expand its infrastructure in both the U.S. and Europe.

Looking ahead, management expects to "take a more careful approach to the remainder of the year as a variety of factors are at work on both the consumer and [its] input costs."

The primary risk to the company's outlook is the continued high inflation rate in the U.S., increasing its transportation and wage costs.

While a potential upside catalyst may be worsening economic growth pushing more U.S. users to increase their clothing consignment activities, the potential for "stagflation" resulting in continued inflation amid slow or no economic growth may keep online marketplaces like TDUP in a "no man's land" of sorts.

So, until management can actually produce financial results that show a credible path to profitability, I'm on Hold for TDUP in the near term.