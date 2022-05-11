ThredUp Seeks International Growth Amid Inflation Pressures
Summary
- ThredUp went public in March 2021, raising approximately $168 million in gross proceeds in a U.S. IPO.
- The firm operates online marketplaces for secondhand clothing and accessories.
- TDUP continues to grow topline revenue but hasn't demonstrated a credible path to operating breakeven, so I'm on Hold for the near term.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On ThredUp
ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) went public in March 2021, raising approximately $168 million in gross proceeds in an IPO that priced at $24.00 per share.
The firm operates an online marketplace that enables users to sell their secondhand clothing and accessories.
Until management can actually produce improving financial results that show a credible path to profitability, I'm on Hold for TDUP.
ThredUp Overview
Oakland, California-based ThredUp was founded to develop a marketplace for the sale of secondhand goods provided by consumers, brands and retailers.
Management is headed by co-founder and CEO James Reinhart, who was previously co-founder of the Beacon Education Network.
The company's primary offerings include:
Women's apparel
Kids apparel
Shoes
Accessories
The firm seeks users of its marketplace via online search engine optimization, earned media and word of mouth.
Market & Competition
The global market for selling clothing online is extremely large, in the hundreds of billions of dollars, and has been growing quickly.
The industry has continued to grow during the Covid-19 pandemic, although it has been hampered to some degree from logistical challenges.
According to a 2029 market research report by Digital Commerce 360, online apparel sales represented 38.6% of total U.S. apparel sales in 2019 and accounted for all of the growth in retail clothing sales.
Also, the market share of the industry has grown steadily in recent years, as the report chart below shows:
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
eBay (EBAY)
Mercari (OTCPK:MRCIF)
Poshmark (POSH)
The RealReal (REAL)
Amazon (AMZN)
Kohl's (KSS)
Walmart (WMT)
Burlington Stores (BURL)
Ross Stores (ROST)
TJX Companies (TJX)
ThredUp's Recent Financial Performance
Topline revenue by quarter has grown over the past 5 quarters:
Gross profit by quarter has followed a similar trajectory as that of total revenue:
Operating losses have remained significant since its IPO:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have also remained materially negative:
In the past 12 months, TDUP's stock price has dropped 73.5 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index' fall of 4.3 percent, as the chart below indicates:
Valuation Metrics For ThredUp
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization
|
$619,290,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$432,280,000
|
Price / Sales
|
1.89
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
1.61
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
-9.48
|
Operating Cash Flow [TTM]
|
-$35,020,000
|
Revenue Growth Rate [TTM]
|
35.36%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$1.34
(Source)
As a reference, a relevant public comparable would be Poshmark (POSH); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric
|
Poshmark (POSH)
|
ThredUp (TDUP)
|
Variance
|
Price / Sales
|
2.26
|
1.89
|
-16.4%
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
0.65
|
1.61
|
147.7%
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
-20.11
|
-9.48
|
-52.9%
|
Operating Cash Flow [TTM]
|
$28,570,000
|
-$35,020,000
|
-222.6%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
24.6%
|
35.4%
|
43.6%
(Source)
Commentary On ThredUp
In its last earnings call (transcript), covering FQ1 2022's results, management highlighted the effects of inflation on its freight costs and wages, saying "there is much we cannot control in this environment."
However, co-founder and CEO Reinhart views these inflationary "challenges as transitory" and continues to invest in the business "for the long term."
Notably, Reinhart doesn't see anything in the current environment that "should alter our path towards profitability," although, with worsening operating losses in the most recent quarter, I don't see any start to a path to profitability as of yet.
Management said it was focusing its international efforts on its European Remix fashion resale acquisition as it builds additional processing and storage capacity in the region.
As Europe's economy sputters partially as a result of the war in Ukraine, ThredUp's business may actually expand there as they transition that business to a higher-margin consignment model from the current wholesale supply model.
As to its financial results, topline revenue grew by 31% year-over-year and gross profit rose by 26%, with 69.1% gross margin due to improved order consolidation efforts to reduce logistics costs and to progress with its European segment business.
Operating costs grew 30% year-over-year as the company continued to expand its infrastructure in both the U.S. and Europe.
Looking ahead, management expects to "take a more careful approach to the remainder of the year as a variety of factors are at work on both the consumer and [its] input costs."
The primary risk to the company's outlook is the continued high inflation rate in the U.S., increasing its transportation and wage costs.
While a potential upside catalyst may be worsening economic growth pushing more U.S. users to increase their clothing consignment activities, the potential for "stagflation" resulting in continued inflation amid slow or no economic growth may keep online marketplaces like TDUP in a "no man's land" of sorts.
So, until management can actually produce financial results that show a credible path to profitability, I'm on Hold for TDUP in the near term.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions. Post-IPO investing carries significant volatility and risk of loss.