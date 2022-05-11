Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction to Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) is a biotech company that is focused on developing vaccines for triple-negative breast cancer and ovarian cancer, treating ovarian cancer (and other solid tumors), and developing an oral pill for Covid.

Program overview (Corporate presentation)

The business model of ANIX is clever and low-cost. Each program is partnered with a respected institute, clinic or company that is leader in the above domains. With data readouts from its vaccine trials, CAR-T and Covid programs all expected this year, 2022 looks to be transformational for Anixa.

ANIX, with a current market cap of about $ 110 million, remains well below its 52-week high of $ 5.87. However, in a month's time, it has moved up from $ 2.55 to $ 3.65, seemingly gaining momentum. Of note, this rise has been happening while all of the market was red, and with the biotech sector ETF's such as the XBI (XBI) trading in very bearish territory.

One sees that, when the XBI has been going down for about a year now…

XBI stock (Ycharts)

… ANIX's price has been dropping with the XBI since October, then seemed to have reached a bottom in March, and has been trading up over the past month, while the XBI has been making further lows.

ANIX stock (Ycharts)

I believe there are good chances it is setting up for a rocket launch in the coming weeks, when the market discovers the potential of its breast cancer vaccine drug candidate, and possibly also its other drug candidates. The current year is also probably the most interesting year for Anixa's developing product line, with further updates to be expected in its other programs.

This is ANIX's pipeline:

ANIXA pipeline (Anixa website)

I will set out each of its programs below, with most focus on the breast cancer vaccine trial, and will give my opinion on each of these.

ANIX's novel vaccine program is being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to prevent breast cancer - specifically triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), the most lethal form of the disease - as well as a vaccine to prevent ovarian cancer. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer.

Anixa Bioscience's Breast Cancer Vaccine - Early June as the First Readout Date

Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) is the most aggressive form of breast cancer. Breast cancer affects about one in eight women in the U.S. at some point in their lives, and the triple-negative form accounts for approximately 10-15% of those diagnoses. TNBC has a high rate of recurrence and the deaths occurring as a result of it are higher than in other cancers.

ANIX's vaccine science, both for its breast cancer vaccine and for its ovarian cancer vaccine, is based on 'retired proteins', i.e. proteins that are expressed only during a certain duration of a woman's life. In the case of breast cancer, the concerned protein is only expressed during lactation and in the majority of triple-negative breast cancers. In the case of ovarian cancer, the concerned protein is only expressed until menopause, and in ovarian cancer cells. It then makes sense to target these patients at times when either they won't be lactating anymore, or from the time of menopause.

In breast cancer, the concerned protein is α-lactalbumin. The vaccine candidate is supposed to activate the immune system against cells expressing this protein, and also contains an adjuvant that activates an innate immune response to that purpose.

In animal testing, the vaccine candidate was remarkably successful, preventing breast cancer in mice bred to develop breast cancer by 100%, with 80% of the unvaccinated mice developing breast cancer. Studies in that regard were published in Nature Medicine and Cancers.

Breast cancer vaccine results in mice (Anixa corporate presentation)

The Phase I trial, in patients who have completed treatment for early-stage, triple-negative breast cancer within the past three years and are currently tumor-free but at high risk for recurrence, will assess dosage and safety. That means, the trial will raise dosage until the toxicity level is reached, to assess which dosage will give the best immune response. However, ANIX does not expect much toxicity as the protein target is not present in women who are not lactating or who don't have cancer.

A total of 18 to 24 patients will be treated. During the course of the study, participants will receive three vaccinations, each two weeks apart, and will be monitored for side effects and antibodies and T-cell immune response, respectively prior to vaccination and during vaccination. That basically means even a partial readout may give a pretty good indication as to where this trial is going, and it's that partial readout that, I assume, we will be seeing soon.

The data will be presented at the American Society for Clinical Oncology conference, which will be held from June 3 to June 7, 2022. ANIX's presentation will be made by the principal investigator of the Cleveland Clinic, will be presented on June 6, and is entitled 'Phase 1 Trial of an alpha-Lactalbumin vaccine in patients with moderate- to high-risk operable triple-negative breast cancer'. That title already makes it appear as if the results will be pretty definite. I understand that it was ANIX's partner here, the well-respected Cleveland Clinic, that wanted to present these data at the conference, also meaning ANIX has seen the data already.

The upcoming readout is obviously the reason why ANIX's shares have been trading up recently. I expect this rise to continue over the next few weeks.

Just like its other programs, but perhaps this program most of all, the breast cancer program is a multi-billion opportunity for ANIX. The market is massive. As a reference, one can refer to Gilead's (GILD) purchase of Immunomedics, where GILD paid $ 21 billion for a breast cancer drug that had only been shown to add some months to a half year to a patient's life. The opportunity for a vaccine is huge, and no doubt, if ANIX shows promising results, big pharma may be eagerly looking to partner here. ANIX has made it no secret that big pharma partnering is on the table for each of its programs.

Enrollment has been going fast, and Anixa plans to finalize the trial in the next quarter, with a final readout soon thereafter.

In light of the above, the coming weeks will be very exciting here. June 6, 2022, could truly turn into a binary event for ANIX.

The CER-T Ovarian Cancer Program

ANIX has a further Phase 1 clinical trial ongoing in ovarian cancer. The trial start here was announced on March 30, 2022. This is not a CAR-T program, but a CER-T program, CER being short for chimeric endocrine receptor. CAR-T programs, as there are many, have been successful in hematological malignancies, mostly targeting B-cells, but have yet to demonstrate success. CAR stands for chimeric antigen receptor, and ANIX explains that most of the CAR's mounted on T-cells are targeting CD-19 which is not a great target in solid tumors.

ANIX's approach is an autologous therapy that engineers the patient's T-cells to target the follicle stimulating hormone receptor (FSHR). That receptor is only found on granulosa cells of the ovaries. As it's only found in that organ, ANIX expects to avoid any off-target effects, the main issue with other solid tumor CAR programs.

CER-T vs. CAR-T overview (Anixa corporate presentation)

Again, ANIX is looking at a multi-billion dollar market here. Existing CAR-T cell therapies target hematological malignancies. The first approved CAR therapies have been the object of multi-billion dollar buy-outs, Kite Therapeutics having been acquired by GILD for $12 billion, and Juno Therapeutics by CELG for $9 billion. With the solid tumor market being multiples larger, a successful effort here has even greater upside.

That said, an investor may be skeptical when it comes to the future of any form of autologous therapies, simply in view of the cost of engineering these cells. Very simply put, T-cells will need to be extracted from the patient, will need to be engineered, and will need to be reinserted into the patient. Obviously, this comes at quite the cost, and that manufacturing cost is also reflected in existing therapies. Furthermore, existing CAR-T therapies have come with quite some toxicity side effects, and science has seemingly accepted those side effects are simply part of these immunotherapies. Lastly, it's possible that ANIX's CER-T program may not be able to overcome problems related to the hypoxic tumor micro-environment. If T-cells, engineered or not, are unable to survive in the tumor micro-environment, then the trial may fail.

Nonetheless, it is correct that the current slate of immunotherapies have not brought good results in solid tumors yet, and that any success there would be fantastic news. Furthermore, the possible lack of off-target effects with the current therapy would allow for dosing to be higher than in most CAR-T trials. Those are elements that may bode for success.

Here also, 2022 is the most relevant year for ANIX. The trial is supposed to enroll 48 patients. The primary endpoint is to establish relevant dosage, and secondary end points will be duration of response, duration of stable disease, and overall survival. ANIX should know soon enough whether there is a positive response to treatment, and expect to present interim results before the end of this year, even though the trial may take longer to be finalized.

Last but not least, as ANIX holds a worldwide and exclusive license to the CER-T technology, if successful results can be achieved, big pharma may be interested in that technology for other trials and other cancers.

Excitingly, the FSHR target also appears to be surface on blood vessels supplying tumors in other types of cancer. If this pans out, Anixa's CER-T program has potential to be a platform technology, which would add tremendous upside to this opportunity.

My opinion here is that any results that may be interpreted as a success here would be fantastic, and could allow for a move up in the share price, but the CER-T trial is not why I'm long ANIX.

The Ovarian Cancer Vaccine Program

The ovarian cancer vaccine program, targeting epithelial ovarian carcinoma, is yet another very promising one to me. The retired protein that ANIX is targeting here is the anti-mullerian hormone receptor 2 or AMHR2-ED. That protein appears in many types of ovarian cancer, but does not appear after menopause.

Epithelial ovarian carcinoma represents about 85% of all ovarian cancer cases. The AMHR2-ED is expressed in 90% of the epithelial ovarian carcinoma. In mice, vaccination led to significant inhibition of epithelial ovarian cancer growth and provided an enhanced overall survival rate.

This program, also run in partnership with Cleveland Clinic, could be worthwhile taking a position in ANIX taking into account the totality of its programs and its low market cap, but as this program is still in a preclinical phase, and as I do not see an immediate catalyst, I will not cover it further at this time.

The Covid-19 Program

Finally, ANIX has a potent oral, room-temperature stable drug candidate against Covid that, in targeting a domain that seems to be free of mutations so far, exhibits very high efficacy against the Covid variants to date. In a collaboration with MolGenie, ANIX has been identifying compounds that could inhibit the main protease of Covid-19, called Mpro. This means the drug candidate doesn't target Covid-19's spike protein, which is the target of many other vaccines, but has been seen to also be the place where most mutations take place, rendering them potentially less efficacious.

ANIX has been comparing its drug candidate to Pfizer's (PFE) Paxlovid, and has recently announced that its own drug candidate appears five times more potent. That sounds extremely promising. Obviously, Covid-19 will stay around, and even though Western countries are suffering from it less for the moment, there remains some adversity towards injected vaccines and in other countries where some vaccines appear to be less effective, there is still a high need for better protection against Covid-19. Lastly, the fact that the drug candidate comes at room temperature may be a huge plus.

ANIX expects its compounds will be effective against all the currently known variants, sees this program move forward well, and expects to apply for an IND before the end of 2022. Possibly, at that point, a partner may step in.

Remarkable Insider Purchases Over the Past Months

I have been tracking ANIX for some time now, and have noted that, even though it still trades well above cash position, its directors have been adding shares on a frequent basis over the past few months. The below shows an overview of those purchases.

Insider trading Anixa (Insider Screener website)

It goes to say, all those purchases bode particularly well for ANIX's future.

Financials

Through its partnerships, among others with the Cleveland Clinic, Moffitt cancer center or MolGenie, ANIX has a particularly low cash burn. It has $ 34.52 million in cash, and while the latest quarterly report states that this will be sufficient to last for at least the next twelve months, the company actually expects not to need additional cash for the coming 3 years. It expects its cash burn to increase to about $6 million per year, which should be enough to reach the current slate of milestones.

Risks

Even though I see the risk/reward ratio as particularly attractive here, like any investment, and most certainly a biotech investment, investing in ANIX comes with a huge risk. This risk lies in the possibility of bad results in any of its trials, and currently particularly in the breast vaccine trial. Furthermore, the FDA may impose a clinical hold for any of its trials, or may finally decide not to approve any drug to market. At last, and this is definitely so for the CER-T trial, the landscape is evolving rapidly, different autologous and allogeneic CAR-T and CAR-NK therapies are being developed, so there is a considerable risk of good results coming from competition in this field.

Conclusion

I believe ANIX may be setting up for a rocket launch over the coming weeks/months. A first readout of its triple-negative breast cancer vaccine trial, the first several multi-billion-dollar opportunities for this overlooked company, is due on June 6, 2022. In pre-clinical trials, the vaccine reached 100% efficacy and there are no counter-indications for such efficacy to play out differently in humans. The upcoming June biomarker data from the cancer vaccine trial may therefore be a game-changer for the stock, and a short-term trade could be profitable here. However, I'm long the stock with the full readout of the trial expected later this year. ANIX has made it no secret it would like a partner this program and the full data set could position the vaccine for a large pharma partner to come in sometime prior to year-end.

The upcoming presentation at ASCO is obviously the reason why the stock has been trading in the opposite direction of the general market and particularly the biotech market in recent weeks. Looking further out, ANIX's 2022 could be transformational for its other drug candidates as well.

The CER-T trial in ovarian cancer has only just started, but, being an open-label study, ANIX should announce a first readout before the end of the year. The CER-T platform technology also appears promising as a platform for a whole range of solid tumors, and may also be picked up by a big pharma partner as the first program to demonstrate efficacy of CAR-T therapies in solid tumors.

ANIX has two other programs in preclinical stage, one of which, its Covid-19 program, is particularly promising as it is to be orally administered, available at room temperature, targets a different part of the virus than most vaccines, and appears to be five times more potent than Pfizer's Paxlovid. The IND for this vaccine candidate should be filed this year still and I won't exclude a big pharma partner knocking on ANIX's door soon enough.

If one were to trust the director purchases over the past months, knowing the directors have intimate knowledge of the program, the readout may very likely bode well for ANIX.