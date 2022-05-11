Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment

I have covered Amyris previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Six months ago, I advised investors to sell shares of emerging specialty renewable products developer Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) after an abysmal Q3/2021 with SG&A expenses and cash usage apparently out of control.

Fast forward to today. Shares are down almost 80% from the time the article was published due to a combination of poor market sentiment and another set of disappointing quarterly results reported on Tuesday:

While the company's consumer business continues to show good year-over-year growth, cash usage has increased even further with almost $200 million in cash used in operating and investing activities for the quarter:

Keep in mind that the company just raised $670.5 million in net proceeds from a convertible note offering in November. While Amyris used $145.7 million for the purchase of a capped call option ($81.1 million) and the repayment of legacy debt ($64.6 million), the company has already burned a good chunk of the remaining $524.8 million within just a little over four months.

Even when assuming cash usage to trend down for the remainder of the year, the company would likely run out of funds towards the end of Q4 at the latest point.

Given this issue, it is hardly a surprise that management is looking for ways to reduce costs and raise additional capital, as stated on the conference call (emphasis added by author):

Combined with our new manufacturing and supply chain footprint, we are taking important actions to reduce our operating costs and unlock cash from our asset base. As we stated at the start of the year, we expected heavy heavier investment in the first half of the year with a reduced cash burn in the second half. This is what we continue to expect including positive cash from operations in the fourth quarter, when you exclude CapEx and investment in new brands. We plan to further optimize our portfolio and are in active discussions for the licensing of marketing rights of two ingredients, which we expect to deliver over $250 million of proceeds by the end of this year.

Depending on operating losses and required investments in capex and new brands, the additional capital should carry the company into at least H2/2023.

On the conference call, management stated that the company's leading brands Biossance and JVN Hair alone are having "a current estimated asset value of around $1.5 billion based on their current revenue run rates, channel and margin structure," which would exceed Amyris' enterprise value by almost $500 million.

Unfortunately, managements assertions and projections need to be taken with a huge grain of salt, so investors would be well-served to apply a sizeable discount to these numbers.

That said, the company's ingredients business apparently carries meaningful value, too, as evidenced by the new $250+ million licensing agreement expected to be signed in the second half of the year.

Management also reiterated its previously issued financial outlook for 2022:

Bottom Line

Apparently, Amyris isn't exactly "overfunded" as asserted by fellow contributor and long-term Amyris bull Graham Tanaka after last year's successful convertible note offering. This shouldn't really come as a surprise to investors who have followed management's constant pattern of over-promise and under-deliver in recent years.

But even when discounting the valuation claimed by management for the company's leading brands, the company now seems to trade well below its sum of the parts valuation.

Market participants are clearly suspecting elevated cash burn to continue well beyond management's stated expectations, but at least for the next couple of quarters Amyris seems to have ample levers to raise additional cash if required.

While I reiterate my grave concerns regarding management's ability to execute on its stated targets, I am upgrading the shares from "sell" to "hold" based on discounted valuation and very limited near-term liquidity concerns.

