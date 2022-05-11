AscentXmedia/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Fortum (OTCPK:FOJCF) is a Finnish electric utility that generates and sells power and heat in addition to adjacent services in the energy sector. Fortum Group operates under five different segments:

Generation includes power generation in the Nordics (excluding Uniper's power generation in the Nordics)

includes power generation in Russia includes power generation in Russia (excluding Uniper's Russian operations)

includes power generation in Russia (excluding Uniper's Russian operations) City Solutions includes district heating, waste treatment and other sales

includes district heating, waste treatment and other sales Consumer Solutions includes retail power and gas sales

includes retail power and gas sales Uniper is Fortum's majority owned (78% ownership) separately listed company. Uniper has three different segments: European Generation includes power generation in Europe Global Commodities includes commodities trading (mostly gas) Russian Generation includes power generation in Russia

is Fortum's majority owned (78% ownership) separately listed company. Uniper has three different segments:

As we can see, Fortum is a diverse company with many business lines tied together by their energy aspect. The largest segments are Generation and Uniper.

Fortum generates almost half of its power by natural gas while nuclear and hydropower together contribute about 38%. Nuclear generation will increase in the near term as Fortum owns a 25% stake in Olkiluoto-3 nuclear power plant, which will start producing power in the fall of 2022. Coal and lignite still account for approximately 13% although it will be reduced due to Fortum's commitment to close down most of its coal fired power plants in Europe by the year 2030. The Other segment is very small and includes mostly CO2 free-power generation such as wind and solar.

Power generation by energy source, % (Fortum Sustainability Report 2021, Author's calculations)

The Business Model

Fortum generates revenues by selling, trading and distributing power and heat in the form of electricity and gas. Electricity and gas prices are based on supply and demand in open markets which means that Fortum is in essence a price taker and is not able to affect market prices. However, Fortum's cost base is mostly variable as it buys coal, gas and nuclear fuels to produce power and heat. This raw material is also dependent on market prices which mitigates the impact on Fortum's margins when prices fluctuate. However, normally I do not like business models where revenues are directly dependent on market prices as it means the absolute earnings will fluctuate with the market price. To make matters worse, electricity and gas prices can be volatile as we have seen in the recent twelve months. What I like about Fortum is that they have strategically decided to hedge most of their exposure to power prices, leading to a somewhat stable achieved power price from year to year which can be seen in the graph below.

Achieved power price vs. market price (Fortum Financial Statements, Author's calculations)

The hedging has effectively led to a relatively stable achieved power price throughout the years with a 4.4% CAGR. The COVID-19 induced low power price environment in 2020 barely showed up in the achieved power price which is a testament to the hedging strategy's effectiveness. However, there are always two sides to the same coin. The significant increase in power prices in 2021 couldn't be fully captured by Fortum due to their hedges. All in all, I believe the hedging of the power price to be a good strategic decision as it makes Fortum's earnings more stable and thus more predictable.

Seasonality

The energy markets in Europe are also seasonal. As the Nordics and Central Europe consume most electricity and gas during winter for heating purposes, Fortum's best quarters are the first and fourth quarter of the year. In the below graph you can see adjusted EBITDA for the winter quarters Q1/Q4 and the summer quarters Q2/Q3 summed together. Uniper was consolidated as of Q1 2020 which is why there is a big increase in earnings power in winter 2020/21.

Seasonality (Fortum Financial Statements, Author's calculations)

The Market

The European energy markets have been going through unusual times over the recent years. First, we had the low energy prices in 2020 induced by COVID-19. As economic activity dropped, demand for energy fell which in turn led to price declines. In 2021 prices rebounded and have been record high for various reasons such as uncertainties regarding Russia and lower precipitation in the Nordics. Q4 2021 was already a record quarter when it comes to power prices in Europe, and that's before the Ukraine-Russian war started. When Russia attacked Ukraine, it had the effect of increasing already high natural gas prices as a lot of the natural gas that Europe consumes comes from Russia. Russian gas has been flowing into Europe ever since the war started, although there has been a lot of talk around shutting the pipes down altogether, which should increase prices further as supply would decrease while demand would remain the same (absent gas rationing). Going into the summer months, demand will naturally subside as Russian gas is mostly used for heating purposes in the winter although it's also used in industrial production. How does this all affect an energy company like Fortum? The answer is: a lot!

Strong Financial Development

I like to look at Fortum through its different segments but let's first take a look at the consolidated figures to set the scene. In Fortum's case, it's not at all helpful to look at consolidated sales because of Uniper's Global Commodities segment. The segment derives a majority of its sales from trading gas and other commodities which inflates its sales to the point that it's of no intellectual value to look at consolidated sales. In Fortum's case, I like to look at comparable EBIT which has been adjusted for certain non-cash items. As a sanity check, I have free cash flow next to it to see how well it actually converts to cash received by the company.

Financial development (Fortum Financial Statements, Author's calculations)

As we can see the trend in comparable EBIT has been steadily upward and it has converted well to Free Cash Flow except for the years 2016 - 2018. The reason for 2018 is fairly straightforward as there's a large non-cash adjustment on the cash flow statement although Fortum doesn't open up what it is related to. 2016 and 2017 are a combination of smaller items that adds up to a large difference between EBIT and FCF. I do not believe that the recent year's higher FCF compared to EBIT is sustainable due to the fact that there have been large positive non-cash adjustments which I believe are non-recurring. A cash conversion of about 70-90% compared to EBIT could well be a sustainable level for a business like Fortum and would take into account interest costs, taxes and expansion capex.

Segments

Looking at the different segments and how they have developed we see that especially Generation has developed very well over the years. City Solutions and Consumer Solutions are fairly small parts of the whole and there have been divestments in the City Solutions segment over the past years. This makes sense to me as the ROIC of the district heating businesses has been in the 5% range while energy generation has ROICs of above 10%. Consumer Solutions was under strategic review and up for a potential sale which was, however, put on hold due to lack of interest. Russia has been fairly steady over the years although its future is very uncertain. Uniper was consolidated in 2020 and has increased Fortum's earning potential significantly. Uniper actually contributed the most to Fortum's comparable EBIT across the segments in 2021. Generation and Uniper combined account for slightly above 80% of total comparable EBIT. City Solutions and Consumer Solutions account for approximately 7% combined while Russia accounted for 10%.

Comparable EBIT by segment (Fortum Financial Statements, Author's calculation)

Strong Financial Position

Looking at the balance sheet, we see that Fortum is in a strong position financially although there are some risks inherent in some of their line items. Fortum's financial net debt decreased from €7.0 billion to €0.8 billion in 2021. A large chunk of the decrease, €3.9 billion, came from the sale of subsidiaries in the City Solutions segment. The largest sale was a district energy company in Sweden, Stockholm Exergi, that Fortum owned a 50% stake of. However, the rest of the decrease came from very good operational performance. Fortum's comparable EBITDA was €3.8 billion in 2021. This gives us net debt-to-EBITDA of 0.2x. Fortum's target financial net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is less than 2x so they are well within their target range. Even if they wouldn't have sold any subsidiaries in 2021 the ratio would still have been 1.2x so well within the target range.

Some cause for concern is Fortum's bloated long- and short-term derivatives positions. The net position is -€6.1 billion i.e. derivative liabilities exceed derivative assets by that amount. The reason for the increase has been the volatile and rising gas and other commodity prices that Fortum is trading under Uniper's Global Commodities segment. These contracts are marked-to-market each day even though the contractual cash amounts at contract expiration don't change over the course of the contract. The bloated balance sheet and significant gain/loss items on the income statement are therefore strictly for accounting purposes. The best sanity check of this in my opinion is to compare comparable EBIT to free cash flow from operations which should be in sync with each other. As we saw earlier this is usually the case.

Another concern was the significant increase in collateral (called margin receivables on the balance sheet) that Fortum was required to post under their gas contracts when gas prices rose at the end of 2021. Margin receivables increased from €1.1 billion to €9.2 billion during 2021. Fortum's CEO, Markus Rauramo, explained during Q&A with an analyst that after year-end, and I'm paraphrasing here, Fortum has switched some of their gas contracts to contracts that do not require a cash collateral and that the liquidity needs are not as large as before. Uniper's revolving credit facility that was opened around this time wasn't used even once in Q1 2022 which lends some credibility to Rauramo's statement.

Valuation and Russian Risks

Fortum's market capitalization is currently around €13.4 billion. The shares are trading at around €15 and with a comparable EPS of €2.00 the TTM P/E is around 7.7x. That's significantly below the multiple Fortum has been trading at for the last couple of years which has been around 10 - 14x. Looking at comparable utilities in Europe we can see that Fortum and Uniper are trading well below their European peers. No business is exactly the same and the same holds true for these companies. For example, Örsted is a growing renewable energy company.

TTM P/E (Companies' Financial Statements, Author's calculations)

The steep discount is most likely due to Fortum's and Uniper's significant business involvement in Russia. About 20% of Fortum's EBITDA is generated from Russia. If one would assume that the whole Russian business will be run down or nationalized by the Russian government and therefore deduct 20% from Fortum's earnings, one would end up with a multiple of around 9x. There is of course also the reputational risk that Fortum may suffer as it has continued to operate in Russia during the crisis. The argument from Fortum is that they have an obligation to produce energy to the Russian people. If they would stop, Russia could simply seize the assets and produce the energy themselves. Fortum is therefore between a rock and a hard place, and as a shareholder, you can only hope that this situation will resolve itself for the better.

Better To Hold (For Me)

At these prices, I wouldn't buy more of Fortum due to the uncertainties related to Russia but also due to Uniper's somewhat opaque Global Commodities segment. If I didn't have a stake in Fortum already I would probably buy a small stake due to the low valuation. If the uncertainties resolve themselves for the better Fortum's share price will probably climb quite fast but I don't expect this to happen in the short term. Until then, shareholders can at least expect a somewhat good (forward) dividend yield of above 7% assuming Fortum doesn't have to cut it next year (low-to-medium risk). I believe that will be decided by the numbers on Thursday when Fortum releases its Q1 2022 report which is its strongest quarter.