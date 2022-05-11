robbin0919/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

No Big Beat This Time

Itochu Corp. (OTCPK:ITOCY) (OTCPK:ITOCF) earned a profit of ¥820.269 billion in FY 2022. While this was a record result and more than double FY 2021 profit, it was only just in line with the last forecast of ¥820 billion. This ends a string of big beats and contrasts with other Japanese trading companies that still beat their most recent plans. With these results, the company will proceed with its plan to pay a year-end dividend of ¥67 per share for a FY 2022 total of ¥110.

Itochu 4Q 2022 Earnings Slides

Itochu continues to have the lowest debt of its peers, although strong commodity prices have allowed all five Japanese trading companies to improve their balance sheets. The company grew equity by 26.6% in FY 2022 while reducing net debt by 12.2%. Japan's interest rates are projected to remain low, unlike the rest of the world, but Itochu's financial position should benefit it vs. competitors if rates rise.

Itochu ADRs have been the worst performing of the 5 major Japanese trading companies since the 3Q earnings release in February 2022. The ordinary shares in Tokyo were about flat over that time period, but the weakening yen has impacted the ADRs in dollar terms.

Seeking Alpha

Looking forward, Itochu plans to earn ¥700 billion in FY 2023, a 14.7% decrease from last year's results. This is not as bad as it sounds because FY 2022 results had several extraordinary gains from business sales. On a core basis, resource-based business profit will be down 4.5% in FY 2023 while the non-resource businesses will grow 5.6%. Overall, the plan has core profits up 2.9%, and this is after a ¥30 billion "buffer" to be more conservative. Without the buffer, the core profit forecast would be up 7.2%.

Itochu 4Q 2022 Earnings Slides

I was too optimistic in my last article when I suggested the shares were ready for a breakout. The shares were flat in yen terms and were impacted by worries of economic slowdown in Asia. For long-term owners, Itochu is worth the premium P/E and P/B valuations relative to peers because the non-resource businesses provide less cyclical income and a higher return on equity.

Drivers of FY 2023 Performance

This earnings release is the first time Itochu published its plan for FY 2023, but I attempted to make a forecast in my last article. It was based on backing out the extraordinary gains and losses and then adding simple assumptions about commodity prices and growth in each segment. Overall, I came very close to the company plan, but there are some differences within the segments.

Author Spreadsheet (Data Source: Itochu 4Q 2022 Earnings Slides)

Itochu is not as optimistic as I was on the Energy and Chemical business. One key difference is that there were strong gains from chemicals trading in 2022 which the company expects to be more normal this year. The other difference is a dropoff in owned oil production volume from 37 mboed in 2022 to 33 mboed this year. Itochu diplomatically referred to this as "less production in upstream interests under business environment with the concern of geopolitical risks". This appears to refer to the company's interest in Russian oil production in Sakhalin and Eastern Siberia.

I was also too optimistic on the General Products and Realty segment. Specifically, lumber prices are now not forecasted to be as strong as the earlier estimate, and pulp prices are down as well. Finally, the "Others" segment is lower in the company plan because it incorporates the ¥30 billion buffer.

Most of the non-resource business are now looking stronger for 2023 than I originally forecasted. Textile is showing a bigger rebound from Covid-19 impacts. ICT and Financial is benefitting in IT from 5G and data center projects while the financial side sees strength in retail-related finance and insurance. The 8th Company is now seeing the operational benefits from gaining full control of FamilyMart, including the enhancements it made in product quality and marketing. FamilyMart is also benefitting from reduced Covid-19 impacts.

Overall, there is upside potential to the company forecast if commodity prices stay strong. If they weaken, the ¥30 billion buffer should mitigate the impact to the forecast.

Valuation

Comparing Itochu to the other major trading companies, it has the highest P/E at 7.56 times the FY 2023 earnings estimate. It also has the highest price/book ratio at 1.26. While these would be "deep value" metrics for a US company, they are premium numbers relative to Itochu's Japanese peers. These premiums are warranted however, given Itochu's quality. Itochu has the lowest debt/equity ratio of the five companies at 0.54 and reduced debt last year. After a long stretch of having the highest return on equity, Itochu is now second to Marubeni (OTCPK:MARUY) (OTCPK:MARUF) although still decent at 16.7%. The relatively lower reliance on the commodity-dependent segments should make Itochu shares less volatile than its competitors when the commodity markets weaken.

Author Spreadsheet (Data Source: Company Earnings Releases)

Capital Management

Itochu deleveraged quickly in FY 2022 like all other Japanese trading companies thanks to strong profits from commodities. The 0.54 debt ratio is a decline from the 0.78 at the start of the year and still the best in the group. Equity/Total Assets has improved to 34.6% from 29.7%. The minimum dividend announced for FY 2023 is ¥130 per share. This is an 18.2% increase from the ¥110 total in FY 2022. Sequentially however, the first half 2023 dividend of ¥65 is only 3.2% above the second half 2022 dividend. Itochu now has a forward yield of 3.5% and a payout ratio of 27.3%, close to the stated target of 30% by FY 2024.

Free cash flow by the Japanese definition of operating cash flow minus all investing cash flows was ¥839.8 billion in 2022, above the ¥639.6 billion in FY 2021. Rising commodity prices were a headwind to operating cash flow as cash was needed to build working capital at higher prices. The many asset sales in FY 2022 resulted in positive investing cash flows.

Free cash flow was more than sufficient to cover dividend payments of ¥135 billion. The company also did share buybacks of ¥60 billion, paid down debt of ¥349 billion and paid lease liabilities of ¥267 billion.

Conclusion

Itochu delivered a record performance in FY 2022, although profit was just in line with the last forecast. Shares have underperformed recently, especially in dollar terms, given the weaker yen. The stock is still the highest-valued trading company, but it deserves its premium due to its low debt, high return on equity and lower relative exposure to commodities. Nevertheless, there could be pressure in the short term from continued yen weakness and worries of an economic downturn. If the stock gets knocked down with the other trading companies in the event of commodity price weakness, Itochu would be a buy due to its higher concentration in less cyclical businesses.