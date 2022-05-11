Redwoods Acquisition Targets Carbon Neutral Or Energy Storage Merger

Dzmitry Dzemidovich/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Redwoods Acquisition

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD) has raised $100 million from an IPO at a price of $10.00 per unit, according to the terms of its most recent S-1/A regulatory filing.

The SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) intends to pursue a merger with a company in the sectors of carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

Given the lack of prior operating experience in the proposed industries and no previous successful SPAC investor return record, my opinion on the RWOD SPAC is Hold.

Redwoods Acquisition Sponsor Background

Redwoods Acquisition's sponsor, Redwoods Capital LLC, is controlled by Mr. Min Gan and Chardan, an underwriter of the IPO.

The SPAC is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Jiande Chen, who is a non-executive director at IMAX China and is an independent director at Beijing Cultural Investment Development Group. He was previously SVP of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The SPAC is the first vehicle by this executive group.

Redwoods Acquisition's Market

According to a 2022 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for energy storage systems was an estimated 211 Gigawatts in 2021 and is forecast to reach 540 Gigawatts by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are growing demand for efficient, clean, and renewable energy sources to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Also, below is a chart showing the historical and projected future growth trajectory of the energy storage systems market in the U.S.:

U.S. Energy Storage Systems Market (Grand View Research)

Redwoods Acquisition's SPAC IPO Terms

New York, NY-based Redwoods Acquisition sold 10 million units of common stock, warrants and rights at a price of $10.00 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $100 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

The IPO also provided for one redeemable warrant and one right to receive 1/10th of a share warrant per share, exercisable at $11.50 per share on the consummation of an initial business combination and expiring 5 years after completion of the initial business combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation.

The SPAC has 12 months to complete a merger (initial business combination). If it fails to do so, shareholders will be able to redeem their shares/units for the remaining proceeds from the IPO held in trust.

Stock trading symbols include:

Units (RWODU)

Warrants (RWODW)

Rights (RWODR)

Common Stock (RWOD)

Founder shares are 20% of the total shares and consist of common stock.

The SPAC sponsor also purchased 377,500 units at $10.00 per unit in a private placement. The private placement units are similar to the public units but are not redeemable and may be exercised on a cashless basis. They are subject to transfer restrictions until completion of the initial business combination.

Conditions to the SPAC completing an initial business combination include a requirement to purchase one or more businesses equal to 80% of the net assets of the SPAC and a majority of voting interests voting for the proposed combination.

The SPAC may issue additional stock/units to effect a contemplated merger. If it does, then the Class B shares would be increased to retain the sponsor's 20%% equity ownership position.

Commentary About Redwoods Acquisition

The SPAC is interesting because underwriter Chardan has also purchased private placement units and is a controlling shareholder of the sponsor.

Major banks have begun pulling back from the SPAC IPO market due to changing liability exposure due to financial projections and other terms in IPOs.

The CEO of the SPAC, Mr. Jiande Chen, appears to have significant media experience in his background, but no carbon neutral or storage industry experience.

Additionally, Mr. Chen lacks a successful SPAC track record, which is a negative.

The energy storage space is expected to grow substantially in capacity in the coming years as utilities and other entities seek additional energy storage solutions as part of a transition to non-base-load energy sources.

Investing in a SPAC before a proposed business combination is announced is essentially investing in the senior executives of the SPAC, their ability to create value and their previous SPAC track record of returns to shareholders.

So, in a sense, investing in a SPAC can be likened to investing in a venture capital firm as a limited partner.

The cost of that investment is roughly the same, 20% of the upside to the SPAC sponsor, but the time frame for realizing a significant gain can be far faster, a 1- to 3-year time period for a SPAC versus 10 or more years for a typical venture capital fund.

However, given the lack of prior operating experience in the proposed industries and no previous successful SPAC investor return record, my opinion the RWOD SPAC is a Hold.