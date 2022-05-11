Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) CEO Yuval Dagim on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2022 8:30 AM ET

I am joined by Yuval Dagim, Caesarstone's Chief Executive Officer; and Nahum Trost, Caesarstone's Chief Financial Officer.

Certain statements in today's conference call and responses to various questions may constitute forward-looking statements. We caution you that such statements reflect only the company's current expectations and that actual events or results may differ materially. For more information, please refer to the risk factors contained in the company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F and subsequent filings with the SEC. In addition, on this call, the company will make reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted EBITDA and constant currency. The reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the company's first quarter 2022 earnings release, which is posted on the company's Investor Relations website.

Yuval Dagim

Thank you, Brad, and good morning, everyone. We are thrilled to produce our sixth consecutive quarter of revenue growth as we continue to successfully execute our strategy to transform Caesarstone into a leading premium multi-material countertop company. We achieved record first quarter revenue, increasing 18.5% year-over-year on a constant currency basis to $170 million, led by strong performance by our teams in the U.S. and Canada.

More specifically, we benefited from several factors helping to drive our growth. First, organic growth from the successful integration of our Omicron Granite & Tile business, acquired in the fourth quarter of 2020; second, continued strength in the big box channel; third, expansion of our innovative digital platform, CS Connect, in North America; and fourth, successful execution of our strategic initiatives to capture a growing share of demand in our end markets.

Additionally, in our big box channel, which includes IKEA and other large retailers, our sales during the quarter remained strong overall, with continued recovery in our IKEA business. On the customer engagement side, we are seeing continued positive reception of our digital CS Connect platform, where we now have nearly 900 retail partners and counting, compared to 700 partners 1 quarter ago. The platform has performed exceptionally well and is creating new revenue channels for Caesarstone, while bringing us closer to our customers and business partners by providing an end-to-end solution for our partners that effectively manages their countertop value chain.

Overall, our results for the first quarter were in line with our expectations as we are benefiting from healthy demand for our products, successful integration of our acquired businesses, expansion of our digital platforms, and the focused execution of our multi-material growth strategy. To that point, we are excited to introduce new multi-material product offerings in 2022, starting with an innovative new global porcelain collection under our Caesarstone brand that will be launched in the third quarter. The vast majority of the porcelain products will be produced in India, through our integration of Lioli Ceramica and we could not be more excited to further extend our innovative countertop offerings and penetrate more to our addressable markets.

We are also happy with our recent quad product launches, including 8 new designs in the first quarter of 2022, which have been received well by customers thus far. Our first quarter results also reflect the price increase we previously announced in January to mitigate raising costs. This is also reflected in the gradual gross margin improvement compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. We recently announced an additional price increase in April to further mitigate rising costs related to shipping and raw materials.

In conclusion, we are proud of our entire team’s efforts to capture strong global demand for our best-in-class products, and we are diligently monitoring the volatile global supply chain environment as we work to mitigate higher shipping and raw material costs through our announced pricing actions. We will continue to implement necessary pricing actions to pass through inflation and help us achieve our full year goals. As pricing actions become effective, we expect the positive sequential trajectory of our margins to continue into the following quarters.

Looking to the balance of the year, we believe that our strong brand, cutting-edge multi-material product pipeline and strategic go-to-market initiatives collectively leave us well-situated to deliver on our objectives.

Yuval Dagim

Nahum Trost

Thank you, Yuval, and good morning, everyone. I will start by discussing our first quarter results. Global revenue grew 16.7% to a first quarter record of $170.4 million compared to $146 million in the first quarter of last year. On a constant currency basis, first quarter revenue was higher by 18.5%, compared to the same period last year, primarily due to strong performance in North America.

In the Americas, constant currency sales were up 22.7%, mainly due to growth in Canada and in the U.S. In the U.S., sales were up 20.3% driven by strong organic growth. We experienced solid double-digit growth also in sales of our natural stone products through our Omicron business. In Canada, sales were up 33.5% year-over-year on a constant currency basis, driven by strong performance in all channels, with IKEA sales more than doubling year-over-year.

In the APAC region, constant currency sales were up 6.2%. Australia accounts for the majority of our sales in the region and saw a year-over-year growth despite headwinds from supply chain issues. In the EMEA region, constant currency sales grew 26.4%, primarily reflecting strong performance in the UK, as well as in our indirect markets. In Israel, on a constant currency basis, sales were up 12.9% in the first quarter, reflecting solid core business performance.

Looking at our first quarter P&L performance, our gross margin was 25.3% for the quarter. Adjusted gross margin was 25.4%, compared to 30.1% in the prior year quarter. This year-over-year difference in gross margin was in line with our expectations and primarily reflected higher shipping costs, in addition to continued pressure from raw material prices mainly in polyester. This was partially offset by selling price increases and favorable product mix.

As we have discussed in previous quarters, we continue to experience pressure from rising costs associated with shipping and raw materials, given the ongoing tight supply environment impacting our industry. In the first quarter of 2022, we were impacted mainly from shipping cost increases across our global footprint. We expect the unfavorable impact of higher raw materials and shipping costs to persist. In response, we expect to partially mitigate this impact through an additional price increase that went into effect during April 2022, following our first quarter price increase that went into effect on January 1, 2022.

Operating expenses were 21.2% of revenue, compared to 22.8% in the prior year quarter. Excluding legal settlements and loss contingencies, operating expenses were 21.7% of revenue compared to 22.3% in the prior year quarter, mainly due to the higher revenues. Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter was $15.7 million, representing a margin of 9.2%, compared to $20.3 million or a margin of 13.9% in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year decline primarily reflects the lower gross margins in the current period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the quarter was $0.14 compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same period last year on a similar share count.

Turning to our balance sheet. Caesarstone’s balance sheet as of March 31, 2022, included cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits and short and long-term marketable securities of $64.2 million, with a total debt to financial institutions of $11.8 million, providing us with a solid net cash position of $52.4 million. We used approximately $23 million of cash flow for operations during the quarter. This was primarily due to a $24 million increase to our inventory balance during the quarter to support higher revenues, and also, as global shipping pressures have extended product lead times. With all of this in mind, we believe our balance sheet remains strong, with ample resources in place to execute further on our strategic initiatives.

Moving to our outlook. We are reiterating 2022 guidance for revenue to be in the range of $710 million to $725 million. This implies growth of approximately 11% over 2021 at the midpoint of this range. The drivers of growth are volume and price improvements in our key markets. We continue to expect adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales to remain similar compared to 2021. We anticipate higher sales and selling prices to offset increased costs in connection with raw materials and shipping. Our outlook also includes the investment costs associated with our Global Growth Acceleration Plan.

Yuval Dagim

Yuval Dagim

Thank you, Nahum. In closing, we are pleased with our strong start to 2022 as we continue to transform Caesarstone into a global countertop leader. As we move through this year, we are focused on executing further against our Global Growth Acceleration Plan to gain market share and build additional shareholder value, while carefully monitoring the volatile global supply chain environment.

As I mentioned earlier, we have announced pricing actions that provide us with confidence in our ability to navigate the rising cost environment, and we will look to implement further pricing actions as necessary to achieve our full year objectives. We also remain committed to our long-term goal of becoming a $1 billion global countertop player by 2025 for multiple growth levers. We are driving forward to achieve our long-term goals by leveraging our efforts in technological transformation and augmented go-to-market strategy and premium brand recognition. In combination with our new cutting-edge multi-material product offerings, we believe we are on the right trajectory to accomplish our objectives and drive additional value creation. I look forward to updating you further on our progress in the coming quarters.

Thank you and we are now ready to open the call for questions.

Stanley Elliott

Stanley Elliott

Yuval Dagim

Hi, Stanley, good to hear for you. First, I think it’s great to see that the first quarter is pretty much in line with our expectations and even a bit better. Very promising was to see the improvement on gross margin against Q4 of 2021. Hence, the price increase is stacking up in the market, broadly speaking, accepted this price increase to mitigate the rising costs that we experienced in the last, if you like, two quarters of 2021.

With that in mind, what we see now in Q1 and the beginning of Q2 is some further increase of those costs. So we are expecting to mitigate those with another price increase that we announced in March, effective something like 15th of April to mitigate the further costs or inflation that we experienced in the first quarter of this year, all on the back of the latest global crisis.

Stanley Elliott

Nahum Trost

Yuval Dagim

Pretty much a 50-50 between prices and volume.

Stanley Elliott

Yuval Dagim

We think that during the coming quarters, pricing actions will be more dominant than volume. We are expecting both to contribute to our growth of double digit this year as well. But I think pricing will be a bit more dominant in volume going forward in the coming quarters.

Stanley Elliott

Yuval Dagim

Yuval Dagim

Stanley Elliott

Yuval Dagim

Yuval Dagim

Stanley Elliott

Yuval Dagim

Thank you, Stanley.

Reuben Garner

Reuben Garner

Yuval Dagim

Reuben Garner

Reuben Garner

Yuval Dagim

Reuben Garner

Reuben Garner

Yuval Dagim

Reuben Garner

Reuben Garner

Nahum Trost

Nahum Trost

Yuval Dagim

Yuval Dagim

Reuben Garner

Yuval Dagim

Thank you, Reuben.

Yuval Dagim

Yuval Dagim

Nahum Trost

