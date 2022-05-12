z1b/iStock via Getty Images

One of our worst-performing investments in the past weeks has been Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). After rising from $19 to $24 in late 2021, it has now dropped back down to $17.

What caused this recent drop?

Three things:

Firstly, WSJ published a negative article on the company.

Secondly, Hedgeye picked MPW as a new short idea.

Finally, Jefferies downgraded MPW to a Hold rating.

It seems that everyone is suddenly turning bearish on the company, and it is in large parts because of WSJ's multi-article campaign that put MPW and some of its biggest tenants in a negative light. This year alone, WSJ has published three such articles, and they are gathering a lot of attention.

Even then, we remain bullish.

We think that the company is undervalued and misunderstood, and now is a good time to buy more shares while they are discounted.

In what follows, we give a quick recap of our investment thesis, and we then attempt to debunk the main points made by WSJ, Hedgeye, and Jeffries.

A Recap of Our Investment Thesis

In previous articles, we have explained that the strategy of a REIT is the number #1 factor for predicting its long-term performance.

You can only expect to get average results if you follow an average strategy, and so to stand out, you need to have a unique strategy with superior economics.

Two great examples from our portfolio are VICI Properties (VICI) and Medical Properties Trust (MPW). They have historically earned market-beating returns because they each have a unique approach to net lease investing that creates more value for shareholders.

Instead of buying traditional net lease properties such as Walgreens pharmacies (WBA) and 7-Eleven convenience stores (OTCPK:SVNDY), they are targeting net lease properties that most investors would never consider, namely casinos (VICI) and hospitals (MPW).

Hospital owned by MPW:

Hospital property as an investment (Medical Properties Trust)

At first, it may seem that casinos and hospitals have nothing in common, but in reality, they share many similarities. They are high-ticket investments that require specialized expertise, and because of that, there is a lack of buyers for these properties. It allows these REITs to get much better deals than your average investor:

Hospital/Casino Net Lease Property Walgreen Net Lease Property Cap rate ~6-8% ~5% Rent escalations ~2% or CPI ~1-1.5% Lease Length 15 + 5 10-15 + 5 Normalized Rent Coverage ~3x ~2x Occupancy Rate ~100% 97-98% NOI Margin 95-100% 90-95% Capex Need Very low Low Barrier-to-Entry High Low Lease Renewal Likelihood Very high High Technology Risk Below average Depends Master Lease Protection Yes Occasional Mission Critical Real Estate Yes Yes, but to a lesser extent Lease expiration in next 5 years 1-2% per year on average 3-5% per year on average Competition for Investments Low High Investment Spreads Above average Average

With that in mind, it is not surprising that a REIT like MPW has consistently outperformed the broader REIT market since its inception:

Medical Properties Trust track record (Medical Properties Trust)

It is the only pure-play hospital REIT, and its strategy results in superior risk-adjusted returns.

Its current portfolio generates consistent and predictable cash flow...

Its rents are rising faster than usual for a net lease REIT...

It has little competition for new acquisitions...

It is getting unusually lucrative deals...

It has a large pipeline of opportunities...

And therefore, as long as it can keep consolidating the hospital market, we would expect its outperformance to continue.

We believe that this warrants a superior valuation, but surprisingly, the market fails to see it that way. As a result, it is today priced as if it was a low-quality REIT with poor prospects.

At the current share price, MPW is offered at 9.5x FFO, 12.5x AFFO, and a 6.5% dividend yield, which is more typical of a troubled REIT with flat or negative growth.

Even ignoring any upside from multiple expansion, we think that MPW should be able to deliver double-digit annual total returns from its 6.5% dividend yield and its 5-8% growth; but we think that it has another 30%+ upside as it returns to fair value, which makes its risk-to-reward particularly compelling.

Debunking The Bear Thesis

I have followed MPW for close to a decade now and have consistently seen bearish investors make similar arguments. They argue that:

The company is poorly managed,

Its tenants are at great risk,

Steward specifically is at great risk,

Insiders are selling,

And more recently that there is a lack of transparency.

When I wrote my first article in 2018, these were already the main talking points, but despite that, it nearly doubled in value in the next two years leading up to the pandemic:

Medical Properties Trust track record (YCharts)

Today, short-sellers are back with a vengeance. They are again making the same arguments that we have heard for years: the management is conflicted and its biggest tenant, Steward, is at great risk.

We continue to think that they miss the forest for the trees, highlighting a few specific problems/risks, but ignore the bigger picture, which is that MPW's investment strategy has been hugely successful overall.

In what follows, we first discuss the claim that the management is conflicted. We then look at the financial health of its biggest tenant. And finally, we discuss why now could be a particularly good time to invest in the company.

Management Quality and Alignment

Bears argue that MPW is poorly managed and that its management team is conflicted. They base this opinion on a few things:

They have had some bad deals in the past;

They occasionally invest in the equity of their tenants;

They have used 3 corporate jets;

They have an unusually large gap between FFO and AFFO;

Insiders are selling shares.

What's my rebuttal?

Well, the best rebuttal is to simply look at the management's achievements. Numbers don't lie, and, as we have highlighted previously, MPW has been a huge outperformer since it went public:

Medical Properties Trust track record (YCharts)

It has compounded investors' capital at a nearly 2x higher rate of return than the broader REIT market. A REIT simply cannot achieve such results if it is poorly managed or conflicted.

But putting that aside, we can also go one-by-one over the arguments laid out by the bears:

1) They have had some bad deals in the past.

Some of the WSJ articles cover MPW's deals that have gone bad. I think that it is very disingenuous, because it is perfectly normal for some of their deals to suffer losses.

You need to take risks to earn returns, and when you take risks, you occasionally suffer setbacks which are inevitable. But overall, MPW's portfolio of hospitals is performing very well and has generated substantial alpha for its shareholders.

2) They occasionally invest in the equity of their tenants.

This is often used as an argument to presumably explain that they are conflicted. They assume that if you are the landlord of a company, you shouldn't own an equity interest in it.

They present this as some sort of "red flag", ignoring that a bunch of other REITs invest in their tenants. In fact, some of the world's most successful REITs, like Alexandria Real Estate (ARE), invest heavily in their tenants, and it is a great source of alpha for them. Simon Property Group (SPG) is another good example.

These REITs are in a preferential position that allows them to identify opportunities and provide various forms of capital to their tenants.

Why wouldn't they take advantage of that opportunity?

MPW often partners with their tenants and takes an equity interest in them in addition to buying their real estate and leasing it back to them. In a recent conference call, the CEO explained that they recently sold one of those stakes for €42 million and that "virtually all of it is gains."

3) They have used 3 corporate jets.

I think it was one of the WSJ articles that said that MPW's management uses 3 corporate jets. This led many to think that they are wasting shareholders' money.

But the reality is that MPW is the 2nd biggest non-governmental hospital owner in the world with $20+ billion in assets, and it is targeting billions worth of new acquisitions every year worldwide. It is not just buying hospitals in the USA, but also all over Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

This requires a lot of traveling, and when you are paid millions to do your job, your time and energy have a lot of value. Do you want to put the CEO in economy or do you want to put him on a jet to maximize his productivity?

Once again, I think that it all comes down to results. If MPW was doing poorly, sure, you could blame them for spending too much on travel. But when they perform so phenomenally well, what's the issue? They are simply executing their strategy.

4) They have an unusually large gap between FFO and AFFO.

Some investors have pointed out that the real cash flow earned by the REIT, also known as its AFFO, is materially lower than its reported FFO.

That's correct. GAAP rules require the straight-lining of rent. What this essentially means is that if you sign a 20-year lease with 2% annual rent increases, you will report the average annual rent earned over these 20 years, which will overstate your FFO in the first 10 years and understate it in the next 10.

This is common reporting practice and nothing unusual for REITs. However, in the case of MPW, the impact of straight-lining is substantial because it has long leases, high minimum rent escalation, and has undertaken a huge volume of acquisitions in the last years.

MPW is required to report FFO. It also reports AFFO, which is a better reflection of current cash flow. But FFO also matters because it shows the embedded growth that it has in its leases. These leases have substantial value and cannot be ignored. They overstate FFO in the early years, but also understate FFO in the later years. Both, FFO and AFFO matter since MPW isn't just buying buildings. It is also buying the leases that comes with them.

5) Insiders are selling shares.

Finally, insiders are selling shares, which presumably means that something bad is coming for shareholders.

In reality, there are many reasons why insiders would want to sell shares. The main one is concentration risk. They already have a lot on the line with their careers and, therefore, it makes sense to seek some diversification.

It is true that insiders have been selling shares for years, but that has not prevented them from outperforming. The same is true for a number of REITs, including some of the most reputable ones like Realty Income Corporation (O).

Moreover, even despite all the selling, the CEO still has nearly $50 million of his skin in the game. The COO has another $30 million invested. The CFO also has nearly $30 million on the line. That's quite substantial.

------

I want to conclude the topic of management quality and alignment by getting back to the results, because that's what really matters.

We can all speculate on whether the company is managed in the shareholder's best interest or not, but the results speak louder than words, and historically, the management has done a terrific job. You just don't achieve 15+ years of outperformance by accident.

The Health Of Its Tenants

Beyond the criticisms of the management, there are a lot of concerns about the health of MPW's tenants, and Steward in particular.

That's a fair concern given that the healthcare business is tough, margins are generally low, and the pandemic hurt hospitals by increasing costs and canceling/delaying some revenues.

However, the fears have been greatly exaggerated, and the perception of one tenant in particular, Steward, has been negatively impacted by the recent articles posted on WSJ.

Those articles make it sound as if MPW's tenants were near bankrupt when in reality, they enjoy a ~3x rent coverage ratio on average, which is materially better than what most other healthcare REITs are operating on. As an example, Ventas (VTR) had a ~1.1x rent coverage on its senior housing assets in the last quarter.

Medical Properties Trust tenant health (Medical Properties Trust)

Steward has been painted as a particularly weak tenant, which worries the market since it represents 19% of MPW's revenue.

In reality, Steward is a very average tenant, boasting a near 3x rent coverage ratio. It is not particularly weak or strong. It is average.

Importantly, it did not miss a single rent payment in 2020 or 2021, and, since then, its business has recovered. This leaves us confident that it will also pay its rent in 2022.

That's not just our opinion. The CEO noted in a recent conference call that they entering 2022 with "tremendous confidence in their operators."

These are strong words. He added that: "Steward, which represents 19% of our portfolio on a pro forma basis, continues to perform well with coverage near 3x."

Now, if you don't trust the management, consider that an outside private equity firm called Macquarie Infrastructure Partners recently agreed to purchase an interest in a portfolio of 8 Steward-operated hospitals from MPW at a 5.6% cap rate. If they thought that there was a high risk of an imminent lease default, the cap rate would have been materially higher than that.

This is not to say that there is no risk, but the perception that Steward is at high risk of bankruptcy appears misguided.

Moreover, MPW is now much better diversified than any time before, with no Steward regional market representing more than 6% of its total portfolio, and no single Steward property representing more than 2% of the portfolio. MPW has in the past dealt with tenant defaults and has been able to release the properties at fairly favorable deals. So, even if you expected the worse, which we don't, it wouldn't be a catastrophe.

Finally, the management recently hiked its dividend by another 4%. If there was high risk of a major tenant default in the near term, do you really think that they would have hiked the dividend?

If that was the case, they would have retained every dollar they could to prepare for the chaos. Hiking the dividend signals strength, not weakness.

Why Invest Today

We believe that the market currently underestimates MPW's resilience and ability to grow. As a result, it is now undervalued and investors are given excessive risk premiums.

This could change rapidly as MPW continues to earn steady rent checks in 2022 and keeps reducing its exposure to Steward just like it has been doing over the past years.

Moreover, something that's often forgotten is that MPW has CPI adjustment in its leases, which should result in above-average organic growth this year.

Medical Properties Trust rent growth is accelerating (Medical Properties Trust)

4.3% rent growth is significant when you are 50% leveraged. And when you already pay a 6.5% dividend yield, not much growth is needed to reach double-digit annual total returns.

If and when the market recognizes that MPW's resilience and growth are underestimated, we expect it to reprice at closer to $25 per year, which is where it was just a few months ago. This would unlock another 30% upside.

Final Note

This update may sound like MPW is risk-free, but that's not the case. I don't mean to discredit all the points made by WSJ or short-sellers.

Just like every investment, MPW has risks and you shouldn't be surprised if it suffers setbacks along the way.

But given all the information that we have today, we like the risk-to-reward that MPW presents at its current share price.

Over long periods of time, it has been a very rewarding investment to its shareholders and we expect more of the same in the long run.