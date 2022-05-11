naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Predicting Future Fair Values for the S&P500 Index

The premise on which this article is based is that the S&P500 Index varies exponentially over time. If this is true, then the logarithm of the value over time will be a straight line, y=ax+b, where y is log (S&P500) at year x. Values a and b are determined by performing a linear regression (l.r.) calculation which fits the best straight line to the data. The value of a is the slope of the line where an antilog calculation, 10^a, will yield the yearly compounding rate (for example), 1.072 is 7.2%. The antilog of y (10^y) at year x will be the predicted S&P500 Index fair value. Predictions are made by extending the straight line into the future. Sounds complicated, but this article will do the heavy lifting.

Figure 1 is a chart of log (S&P500) from 1928 to 2021 (values at end of year (EOY) from macro trends.net). The l.r. (calculated by Keisan.casio.com) used 42 yearly values from 1931 to 2021 (compounding rate of 7.1%). Looks pretty good, showing that the premise has merit. Notice that the actual Index value can be above or below its fair value for years. But how do we know if this will hold in the future? The answer is: we don't. This will work until it doesn't. The indication will be that the S&P500 Index will assume a different compounding rate and this will become obvious over time, may take several years before a new trend can be established.

Has this happened in the past? Once since 1871. The macrotrend.net data started at EOY1928, but another data source (multpl.com) has values back to 1871. The multpl data are closing values on 1 January of the indicated year, so we need to not mix them. I might point out here that the real S&P500 Index was formulated in 1957, so any previous data are back-testing values calculated using the formulas and rules that determine the Index. The Index consists of 500 U.S. companies with primary emphasis on market capitalization. It is float weighted, i.e., market caps are adjusted by the number of publicly traded shares (Investopedia).

Figure 2 depicts log (S&P500) in decade steps from (beginning of year) 1872 to 2022. It clearly shows a major change in compounding rates before 1950. To gain more clarity, Figure 3 adds more data points in years of interest. The red is log (S&P500), green an eyeball l.r. for the early years (compounding rate 1.8%) and blue is a 10yr l.r. from 1942 to 2022 (compounding rate 7.6%). Crossover point between green and blue is mid-1946.

So what caused the shift in compounding rates? I don't know. The 1.8% rate survived both the depression and WWII, so it had to be something powerful. The new higher rate change could be due to one thing or a combination of several. Possibilities: a) the transistor was invented in 1947, a widely used MOSFET version in 1959, b) Integrated circuits (the chip) came about 1960, c) in 1969 1/3 of the Index was from the Industrial Sector. In 2019 this had fallen to 14% (qad.com). Currently (Mar 2022), 8%. Just after WWII, it was probably much higher. Growth potential in the Industrial sector is limited. The current top 10 companies in the Index are: Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Tesla (TSLA), Alphabet A (GOOGL), Alphabet C (GOOG), NVIDIA (NVDA), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), Meta Platforms A (FB) (Facebook), UnitedHealth (UNH). Many of these companies have not been around long and would not exist sans le chip. Imagine a company going public, rapidly rising in market cap to qualify for the Index and as it rises in market cap gets a higher weighting (hoisted with its own petard), d) Moore's Law was postulated in 1965 which predicts the number of transistors on a chip will double every two years, which it basically has. This has resulted in more 'power' per dollar. Trade your cell phone for a WWII walkie-talkie? Global chip sales in 2021 were $556B (1.15T units). Is there something out there (better or worse) that we can't see? Time will tell.

It is tempting to perform l.r. calculations for shorter time periods. These would fit the data better, but that is not the point. You would lose predicting capability and be faced with trying to determine a new compounding rate before it changed again. Let the current trend play out.

I propose using Index data from EOY (end of year) 1957 to 2021 for the l.r. calculation. Figure 4 does that. All 65 data points were used in the calculation, a solid number. The linear equation is y=0.030461x-58.0359 with a correlation coefficient r of 0.976. Any r above 0.7 is considered good correlation with 1.0 perfect. This equation represents a compounding rate of 7.27% (10^0.03046=1.0727). Using the equation for EOY x=2021, y=3.5258, the predicted S&P500 Index value for that year is 10^3.5258=3356. Predicted future values can be calculated by multiplying each year by 1.0727 (2021: 3356; 2022: 3356*1.073=3600) or use the table at the end of the article which provides 20 years of predictions (2021 to 2040).

Figure 4 shows the Index was overbought at the end of 2021, ending at 4,766 with a predicted value of 3,356. Figure 5 shows end of month values for the Index (through April) and the prediction for the year. A 'reversion to the mean' is underway, not to worry. It is 'predicted'.

So how can these predictions be used? I wouldn't use it to trade options. You would be using a short-term tactic on a long-term strategy, not too swift. If you are adding money to a portfolio over the years, building a retirement portfolio (for example) and have control over timing, you can hold off buying until the market is trading below the prediction (buy low). Or if you are in retirement and using a 'bucket' type withdrawal from the portfolio, you could sell assets when the market is above the prediction (sell high) to fill the short-term buckets. At the least, you can use it to better understand where the market is headed (or should be headed) and not worry so much about where it is. Timing your investments (buy and sell) will get you better returns, the further the prediction is from the real value, the better the deal. I hope this helps as a guide.

So what should you do next? Update Figure 5 monthly for this year and see how close the Index comes to the prediction fair value. Remember the Index spends time on both sides of the fair value line. If you are satisfied that this scheme has merit, you can use the values in the table to compare ongoing S&P500 values each year with the prediction and base your actions on the result. You can extend the table by multiplying the previous year's S&P500 value by 1.0727.

