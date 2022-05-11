Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPNX) CEO Brian Moore on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (OTCPK:SPNX) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2022 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Wendell York - Vice President of Investor Relations, Corporate Development and Treasury

Brian Moore - Chief Executive Officer

Jamie Spexarth - Chief Financial Officer

Wendell York

Good morning. And thank you for joining Superior Energy’s first quarter 2022 conference call. Joining me today is Superior's Chief Executive Officer, Brian Moore; and our CFO, Jaime Spexarth.

Management will refer to non-GAAP financial measures during this call. In accordance with Regulation G, the company provides a reconciliation of these measures on its website superiorenergy.com.

With that, I will turn the call over to Brian Moore.

Brian Moore

Thanks, Wendell. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call. We are pleased to report that company generated net income in the first quarter with margin improvements in both our Rentals and Well Services segments, showcasing the strength of our brands, their leaders and teams. The continued execution of our strategic transformation initiatives and our Business Unit Review in 2021 has successfully defined our operational focus to businesses with strong market positions, particularly in our Rentals segment, and significantly reduced our cost structure, which has had a meaningful impact on margin expansion in these times of labor and supply chain cost inflation.

The transformation in 2021 weighted our product offerings toward businesses critical to our customers' oil and gas operations. These businesses have limited competition with the three largest global oil field service companies; require deep technical expertise, specifically in premium drill pipe and bottom hole assembly rentals; and have strong cash flow generating capacity as was delivered in our first quarter results. Our rentals businesses especially saw increased customer demand in Q1, and our substantial tool inventories were at near full utilization. We remain encouraged by our prospects for near-term and longer-term market opportunities and will continue to increase pricing as market capacity is absorbed, while remaining disciplined in our capital expenditures and market participation decisions.

With that, I will turn the call over to Jamie who will discuss our financial results.

Jamie Spexarth

Thank you, Brian, and good morning to all. Today, we will be comparing our results for the first quarter 2022 to fourth quarter 2021. The company reported net income from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2022 of $24 million or $1.20 per share on revenue of $197.9 million. This compares to a net loss from continuing operations of $23.2 million or $1.16 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021 on revenues of $198.4 million. Net income from continuing operations in Q1 2022 includes $13.9 million of other income, primarily related to favorable foreign exchange rate changes during the quarter totaling $5.6 million and both realized and unrealized gains of $8.2 million on the value of our stock holdings in Select Energy Services.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $53 million, an increase of 32% from fourth quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $40.1 million. First quarter adjusted EBITDA margin was 27%, up from 20% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Now let's move to discuss segment results. The Rentals segment revenue in the first quarter of 2022 was $88.8 million, a 7% increase compared to revenue of $82.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. U.S. land operations drove the increase as both our premium drill pipe and downhole assemblies businesses benefited from the increase in the U.S. land rig count. Adjusted EBITDA for the Rentals segment in the first quarter was $49.7 million for a margin of 56%. This is versus a fourth quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $44.2 million with a margin of 53%. The Rentals segment benefited from both increased pricing and higher utilization primarily on U.S. land. Finally, this segment contributed 75% of the company's total adjusted EBITDA before corporate costs.

Now let's discuss the Well Services segment. Well Services segment revenue in the first quarter of 2022 was $109.2 million, a 6% decrease compared to revenue of $115.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The revenue drop was primarily related to seasonal declines in our international businesses. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $16.5 million for an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15%. This is versus a fourth quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $9.5 million with an 8% margin. Although revenues were lower sequentially, our margins increased primarily due to revenue mix in our hydraulic workover and snubbing business with higher margin service revenue, replacing mobilization revenue and pass-through work with lower margins. Also the strategic shift of our more labor-intensive service businesses to U.S. offshore and international operations has reduced our exposure to the most significant wage inflation pressures as a result of our lower U.S. land headcount.

Now let's move to discuss capital expenditures and liquidity. Capital expenditures in the first quarter were $11.3 million. The company now expects total capital expenditure for 2022 to be approximately $75 million to $85 million with substantially all of the remaining spend occurring in the second and third quarters. Approximately 65% of total 2022 capital expenditures are targeted for the replacement of existing assets. Of the total capital spend, over 60% will be invested in the Rentals segment.

Our Board of Directors has recently approved capital expenditure orders for long lead items primarily within our Rentals segment that are expected to be delivered in early 2023. These commitments will result in approximately $45 million of capital expenditures in 2023 in recognition of our leadership's understanding of our business-specific supply chain dynamics and the added benefit of longstanding relationships with key suppliers. Additional 2023 capital expenditures will be evaluated during the annual budgeting cycle later this year, and the company will continue to be disciplined in capital expenditures that generate acceptable returns through the cycle.

Finally, related to 2023 and beyond, the company is moving forward with its financial system upgrade project with a goal of moving to a single ERP platform to better support our operations and improve efficiencies.

Free cash flow, cash from operations, less capital expenditures for the three months ended March 31 was $23.8 million. As noted above, we expect the majority of our capital expenditures to hit in the second and third quarter, which will impact free cash flow in those quarters.

As of March 31, 2022, the company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of approximately $439.1 million with the availability under our ABL credit facility was approximately $84.4 million. The Board of Directors continues to evaluate optimal uses of cash on hand, including potential returns of capital to shareholders. Total cash proceeds received from the sale of noncore assets during the quarter were $13.4 million. Additionally at March 31, 2022, the company owned 3.1 million shares of Select Energy Services Class A common stock.

In closing, I would like to provide some guidance ranges for 2022. Based on our strong results in Q1 and our increasing confidence in how the year is shaping up, we now expect revenue for 2022 to come in between $775 million and $825 million. Full year EBITDA is now expected to be in a range of $200 million to $225 million. Further, we believe potential supply chain disruptions have been anticipated, reasonably mitigated to the extent practical and have been contemplated in our guidance estimates for the full year 2022. If there are any follow up questions, please email IR at superiorenergy.com.

That concludes my prepared remarks. Brian, I'll turn it over to you for final comments.

Brian Moore

Thanks, Jamie. Our favorable Q1 results show that Superior is well situated in the right market and now has functioning management teams in place to take advantage of the favorable market conditions we see in the industry. As we continue a disciplined but opportunistic approach to capital allocation, our confidence in key business' ability to execute and generate acceptable returns through cycles is evident in the approved capital expenditures for both the remainder of 2022 and early 2023 deliveries on long lead time orders.

Our businesses will also benefit from improved operations and efficiencies as we move to a single ERP platform this year, consistent with our commitment to data-driven decision making.

In our earnings release last week, we announced the company has engaged Evercore to review potential strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value. As our results this quarter indicate, the key decisions made as the company emerged from bankruptcy last spring, not the least of which was emerging with no debt, has positioned Superior to benefit from the current market outlook. Our Board intends to be deliberate and thoughtfully considered the best way to maximize the value of our brands. I believe our industry will benefit from further consolidation. Superior has a product line mix and attractive balance sheet that provides several alternative strategic paths. Our balance sheet flexibility provides opportunities to either be the consolidator or consolidatee depending on the strategic partner.

Among our important considerations are how best to utilize our cash balance. As Jamie mentioned, our Board continues to review potential cash distribution strategies, while also noting that our cash on hand increases our optionality related to the structure of certain transactions we might consider. While we consider our strategic future, I would like to acknowledge and sincerely thank our dedicated leadership teams and our employees for their contributions to our execution and performance, particularly during the past two quarters. As a functioning management team, we remain committed to providing desirable outcomes through an opportunistic and disciplined approach to growth and margin enhancement. We will continue to focus on consolidating and controlling cost, while balancing utilization and price across our leading products and services.

We are confident our positive momentum is sustainable, led through shared core values to empower our business units, so they can focus on maintaining market leadership, top tier safety performance, operational excellence, and financial performance. We look forward to reporting our Q2 results on our next call expected to be in early August, coinciding with the filing of our 10-Q.

Thank your operator. That concludes our call.

