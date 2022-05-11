jasonbennee/iStock via Getty Images

We're nearly halfway through the Q1 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the most recent companies to report its results is Kinross (NYSE:KGC). Overall, the company had a mediocre start to 2022, with production down 6%. However, the mediocre report looks more than priced into the stock, and Kinross is the most attractively valued it has been in years. Given Kinross' relatively attractive dividend yield (~2.65%) and deep discount to net asset value, I see this pullback as a buying opportunity.

Kinross Gold - Tasiast Operations (Company Website)

This week, Kinross Gold released its Q1 results, reporting attributable quarterly production of ~505,700 gold-equivalent ounces (~410,000 ounces from continuing operations). This translated to a 6% decline in production on a continuing basis, with lower production at nearly all of its operations, partially offset by a massive quarter from Tasiast. Let's take a closer look below:

Production

As the chart below shows, Kinross has seen a steady decline in production over the past several years, with production falling from a high of ~660,000 ounces in Q1 2014 to just ~505,700 gold-equivalent ounces (GEOs) in the most recent quarter when including operations from Kupol. However, this figure is much lower after excluding the Russian asset, which is currently in the process of being sold, with production coming in just above the 400,000-ounce mark. This trend partially explains why the stock has performed so poorly over the past decade vs. sector leaders like Agnico Eagle (AEM).

Kinross Gold - Quarterly Attributable Gold Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

The numbers aren't much better on a full-year basis, with annual production having been revised to ~2.15 million GEOs following the pending sale of Kupol and Chirano. This would translate to only a slight improvement in annual production despite being up against easy year-over-year comps following the mill fire at Tasiast. As the chart below of production from each operation shows, Paracatu had a softer quarter with just ~108,000 ounces produced (Q1 2021: ~126,500 ounces). Meanwhile, the Nevada operations combined for barely 81,000 ounces vs. 125,000 ounces combined in the same period last year.

Kinross - Quarterly Production by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

The lower production at Paracatu was due to lower grades and throughput related to mine sequencing and temporary mill downtime, with just ~13.6 million tonnes processed at 0.33 grams per tonne of gold, a double-digit grade decline from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, at Round Mountain, fewer ounces were recovered from the heap leach pads, while Bald Mountain also saw fewer ounces recovered. As noted by Kinross, Bald Mountain will see production pick up in the second half due to higher heap leach recoveries.

Fortunately, while operations at these three assets were much lower year-over-year, as was production at Fort Knox, Tasiast bounced back strongly after a weak year in 2021. This was evidenced by record quarterly production of ~133,700 ounces, a more than 50% increase year-over-year helped by higher throughput and grades, despite temporary downtime (tie-ins related to the 24k TPD Project).

Kinross noted that the initial target of 21,000 tonnes per day rate was regularly achieved during the quarter, and the 24k TPD target should be reached by mid-next year. It's also worth noting that grades should improve meaningfully over the remainder of the year at Tasiast and track above the 2.54 gram per tonne feed grade in Q1. This sets the asset up for a 600,000-ounce year and should be able to partially offset the lack of contribution from the company's high-grade Russian asset that has now left the portfolio, Kupol.

La Coipa Operations (Kinross World)

Finally, the first gold was poured at the company's La Coipa Mine in Chile, with the mine restart being completed on time and under budget. This was a solid accomplishment given the difficult backdrop (supply chain headwinds, inflationary pressures). While not a large contributor in the grand scheme of things, La Coipa will provide a moderate boost to Kinross' production profile at industry-leading costs. The asset is expected to produce over 200,000 GEOs per annum at sub $650/oz all-in sustaining costs [AISC].

Costs & Margins

Moving over to costs, few producers were sheltered from the inflationary storm, and Kinross was no different. The company reported all-in sustaining costs of $1,245/oz, which was up from $1,051/oz in the year-ago period. This was related to higher contractor, consumables, fuel, and labor costs plus additional impacts from supply chain headwinds. However, given the lower sales in the period which are set to pick up in the second half and also impacted unit costs (lower denominator), investors should not extrapolate this figure over the remainder of the year.

This is because Kinross has guided for all-in sustaining costs of $1,150/oz, which would translate to only a slight increase from FY2021 levels (~$1,120/oz). It's important to note that the lack of cost creep on a year-over-year basis is due to being up against very easy year-over-year comps after a rough year for Tasiast. Still, assuming Kinross can keep costs below $1,150/oz, its costs would remain below the industry average, which could come in as high as $1,180/oz this year if inflationary pressures and supply chain headwinds persist.

Kinross Gold - All-in Sustaining Costs & Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Fortunately, Kinross did get some help from the gold price in Q1, with its average realized gold price coming in at $1,875/oz, a nearly $90/oz improvement over the year-ago period. This partially offset the margin compression on a year-over-year basis, with AISC margins declining from $812/oz to $630/oz. Based on a quarter-to-date average realized gold price of $1,915/oz, and even assuming the gold price stays below $1,875/oz until quarter-end, Kinross should get a little more help from the gold price on a sequential basis.

Financial Results

Looking at the chart below, we can see that Kinross reported revenue of $768 million in Q1 2022, a marginal decline from the year-ago period. This was due to fewer ounces sold offset by a higher average realized gold price. Unfortunately, due to the lower production and higher costs, net cash flow from operations was much lower at $105.2 million (Q1 2021: ~$145 million), and free cash flow came in slightly negative ($1.1 million) despite very modest capital expenditures in the period ($106.3 million from continuing operations).

Kinross Gold - Quarterly Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Overall, this was a mediocre quarter at best for Kinross, both operationally and financially, but the company did make two key transactions. The first was relatively non-core (Chirano), and the other (Russian assets) was necessary given that it was receiving little value within Kinross' portfolio, with the value being ascribed even lower following the invasion of Ukraine. While these sales are still pending, I believe Kinross got an excellent price for Chirano ($225 million) with most of the deal to be paid in cash and a mediocre price for its Russian assets, but not bad considering the circumstances.

A Revamped Portfolio

While the tumble in the share price would imply that the market doesn't care for these divestitures or doesn't believe the Russian sale will go through, I believe these deals are a significant step in the right direction. In fact, it's similar to Newmont's (NEM) rationalization of its portfolio following its transformative acquisition of Goldcorp, with the company shedding KCGM and Red Lake and focusing on buying back shares that were heavily undervalued, returning capital to shareholders through dividends, and looking to invest in its best assets.

Kinross took a different path by acquiring Great Bear, a pre-resource stage company vs. Newmont's phenomenal acquisition of Goldcorp, but there's the path for a similar playbook here. This is based on the fact that Kinross has begun to pay a dividend ($0.03 quarterly), it could look at buying back another million shares this year to reduce the increased float from the Great acquisition, and it has a solid pipeline of assets with projected operating costs well below its current cost profile (Manh Choh, Dixie, Lobo Marte). Hence, the Kinross of 2027/2028 should look very different from the Kinross of yesteryear.

For investors looking at Kinross' portfolio today, it's understandable that they may prefer names like Agnico Eagle and Barrick Gold (GOLD), which have a higher proportion of production from Tier-1 jurisdictions and more attractive cost profiles. However, Kinross' portfolio has changed dramatically over the past few months (assuming the closing of recent asset sales) and has seen a significant upgrade from the acquisition of Great Bear. Based on the sale of two Tier-2/Tier-3 jurisdiction assets (Chirano, Kupol), and the potential addition of Dixie by 2028, Kinross could see its percentage of production coming from Tier-1 operations improve to closer to 50% later this decade.

This significant improvement in the jurisdictional profile is based on my view that Dixie looks like it has the potential to be a top-10 mine in Canada from a production standpoint and arguably a top-10 mine globally from a production/margin standpoint. That view is based on the assumption that Kinross could produce north of 400,000 ounces per annum even with a relatively small mill (compared to Malartic/Detour Lake) at all-in sustaining costs below $800/oz. This would provide a significant boost to its Tier-1 production, and it would favorably impact Kinross' margins, with these costs being well below the company average.

Kinross - LP Fault Mineralization (Company Presentation)

It's worth noting that the ~400,000-ounce per annum potential for this asset assumes a processing rate of 5.5 million tonnes per annum and an average grade of 2.50 grams per tonne of gold. However, in Kinross' presentation discussing the acquisition, it was discussed that open-pit grades could come in at the "3 to 4 gram per tonne range." I have chosen to use a 2.50 gram per tonne feed grade to be more conservative, but if we pulled this higher to the low end of the range discussed (3.0 grams per tonne gold), the production profile could come in just shy of 500,000 ounces per annum, with costs likely to be below $750/oz.

There's a dearth of assets sector-wide with these attributes, especially adjusting for only Tier-1 jurisdictions. Hence, if Kinross is correct on grades and can get this asset into production, I would expect to see a further increase in its P/NAV multiple down the road to 1.30 - 1.35. This figure is substantially higher than the 1.20 multiple I'm currently using for my fair value of US$6.77. Therefore, assuming Kinross can execute successfully, there is the potential for multiple expansion toward the end of this decade, given its cleaner portfolio of more Tier-1 focused assets and the potential to add a 3rd Tier-1 asset from a size standpoint (Dixie, in addition to Paracatu and Tasiast).

Valuation

Based on ~1,300 million shares outstanding and a share price of US$4.40, Kinross trades at a market cap of ~$5.7 billion or an enterprise value of ~$7.8 billion. If we compare this figure with an estimated NPV (5%) of ~$8.9 billion (Dixie Project included), Kinross trades at a large discount to NPV (5%), and this assumes a multiple of 1.0x P/NAV. Based on what I would argue to be a fair multiple of 1.20x P/NAV with a solid development pipeline (Lobo Marte, Dixie, Manh Choh, Maricunga) and a better jurisdictional profile, this translates to a fair value of Kinross near US$6.80.

This price target assumes the company buys back 20 million shares over the next 18 months with this price target based on ~1,280 million shares and assumes all proceeds come to Kinross from its recent asset sales ($800+ million in cash).

Kinross Gold Operations (Company Presentation)

Kinross may not be a top-10 producer given that it has slightly higher costs than its peers and a lack of production growth over the next few years given the recent divestments. However, at a share price of US$4.40, the stock looks like a steal for investors with a long-term horizon. This is because the Kinross of the future, with three Tier-1 assets, a ~2.5 million-ounce production profile, and costs below $1,100/oz could command a market cap of ~$11 billion, translating to a share price of US$8.60, assuming no further buybacks., and a similar gold price

It's important to note that we are years away from this transformation occurring, which is why my 18-month target price is much lower at US$6.80. Still, I believe investors buying Kinross today are essentially getting the Dixie Project for free, which is quite the bonus to the investment thesis, given that I think this asset has 8+ million-ounce potential and could potentially support a 20-year mine life with an average production profile of 400,000 ounces per annum when looking at the open-pit and underground opportunities. In summary, I see Kinross as a Buy at current levels, and I would use further weakness in the stock to add to my position.