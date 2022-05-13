sanfel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The pandemic was especially brutal for shopping center REITs, and Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) was no exception. As stores across the country were forced to shut down brick-and-mortar locations for lack of foot traffic, REG's share price plummeted in just one month from $62.06 on March 4, 2020, to $32.27 on April 3, a plunge of nearly 48%. However, in the 18 months from November 2020 to May 2022, shares have risen nearly 100%, from $34.05 to its recent level of $66.21. This company is back in business.

Meet the company

Regency Centers Corporation

The second-largest of the shopping center REITs, with a market cap of $11.3 billion, Regency Centers is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The company was founded in 1963 and went public in 1993. Their 400+ properties, 80% of which are grocery-anchored shopping centers, stretch across 21 U.S. states, more concentrated along the east and west coasts. ABR (annual base rent) stands at $23.18 per square foot, with 27% of total ABR coming from California, 22% from Florida, and 14% from the Northeast. The company's properties rank somewhat above average on the quality scale, with 43% classified as Premier, and 34% as Premier Plus.

The tenant roster is well diversified. The top tenant accounts for only 3.4% of ABR, and the top 10 combined account for only 20.4%. The grocery brands REG relies on most, to anchor their shopping centers, are Publix, Kroger, Safeway, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's.

The company reported same-store NOI (net operating income) growth of 7.8% for Q1, and FFO (funds from operations) per diluted share of $1.03. Comparisons to previous periods are complicated considerably by the rent deferrals from the pandemic, but they are guiding for $3.87 per diluted share for the full year, which would represent a 3.8% drop-off from 2021.

REG reports $41 million in Q1 acquisitions at a weighted cap rate of 4.9%, plus $88.5 million in buyouts of 4 properties from joint venture partners, versus $137 million in dispositions at 2.2%.

President and Chief Executive Officer Lisa Palmer said this on the recent earnings call:

Our operating trends are healthy, our investment pipelines are active, and our balance sheet is strong... Our centers continue to benefit from positive structural tailwinds, including the strength of first-ring suburban trade areas, the greater amounts of time that people are spending near their homes as hybrid work becomes more permanent, and the growing emphasis among retailers on the importance of brick and mortar locations as a key component to last mile distribution.

Free cash flow is expected to reach over $140 million in 2022, after dividend payments and capital expenditures. After adding debt to remain leverage-neutral, Regency management expects to raise about $200 million this year for investments.

The company has about $350 million worth of redevelopment projects in process. They also have a ground-up development in North Florida, already nearly 100% leased, with an expected stabilized yield above 7%, and another underway in New Jersey, with a similar expected yield.

Regency raised full year 2022 acquisition guidance to $170 million. Competition for these properties is brisk, and cap rates are expected to remain in the low-to-mid 4% range. As Palmer added:

We've continued to see significant capital chasing grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers... there remains a sizable disconnect between public and private market values for our asset class.

The company began the year with a $59 million backlog of COVID-deferred rents. They expected to collect $13 million for the year, but have collected $9.278 million already, so now expect to collect $18 million this year. Of the remaining $41 million, about half is considered "normal course of business." Of the remaining $20 million or so, Regency management expects to collect $9 million this year and has signed agreements with tenants deferring $5 million to 2023. That leaves about $6 million (10% of the backlog on January 1) in more difficult collections.

The best news is the leasing demand the company is experiencing. Chief Operating Officer Jim Thompson (who is retiring at the end of 2022), said:

We continue to see healthy foot traffic and strong tenant sales trends, particularly among our grocers and restaurants. New leasing volumes in the quarter were nearly 40% above the historical first quarter averages and we are seeing terrific demand across all unit sizes, both shop and anchor space and across our portfolio geographically with a flight to quality being the driver... The combination of both our occupancy and rent growth trends is embedded in our same-property base rent growth, which will be the most meaningful contributor to same-property NOI growth in 2022 and going forward.

Same-property occupancy held firm at 94.3%, and management thinks it is realistic to shoot for 96% by the end of 2023. Year-over-year, Regency's percent lease rate is up 170 basis points and the percent commenced rate is up 120 bps. Blended rent spreads in the first quarter averaged a healthy 6.5%, with 8% being attributed to new leases.

Noting the difficulty in providing meaningful comps due to accounting issues created by the pandemic, Chief Financial Officer Mike Mas said:

Given this comparability issue, the best indicator of what is truly driving our business this year is same property base rent growth... We wish our classic metrics could be less complicated, but the reality of the accounting impacts resulting from the pandemic, will continue to affect year-over-year comparisons through year end.

The company raised guidance, primarily because of higher percentage rents in the first quarter (mainly from grocery and restaurant tenants), and also due to expectations for higher average new occupancy for the year, based on more favorable lease up progress in Q1 and lower move-outs than previously expected.

Growth metrics

Here are the 3-year growth figures for FFO (funds from operations), TCFO (total cash from operations), and market cap.

Metric 2018 2019 2020 2021 3-year CAGR FFO (millions) $653 $654 $502 $689 -- FFO Growth % -- 0.0 (-23.2) 37.3 1.80 TCFO (millions) $610 $621 $499 $659 -- TCFO Growth % -- 1.8 (-19.6) 32.1 2.61 Market Cap (billions) $9.82 $10.54 $7.73 $12.90 -- Market Cap Growth % -- 7.3 (26.7) 66.9 9.52

Source: TD Ameritrade, CompaniesMarketCap.com, and author calculations

As you can see, the company was mostly stagnant in 2019, before the pandemic gut punch. But they came back strong in 2021, and appear to be operating at about the same level as before COVID. Meanwhile, market cap has grown at a healthy 9.5% per annum.

Balance sheet metrics

Regency has an excellent investment-grade balance sheet, with diamond-hard liquidity, debt, and debt/EBITDA ratios.

Company Liquidity Ratio Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Bond Rating REG 2.30 23% 4.8 BBB+ Shopping Center REITs -- 32% 7.2 -- Overall REIT avg 1.90 25% 6.4 --

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations

Of Regency's capitalization, 94% is equity (74%) and bonds (20%). The weighted average interest rate on the company's debt is 3.8%.

Regency Centers Business Update May 3

Maturities on the company's $4.3 billion debt are low over the next two years, and then about $350 million per year for 2024 - 2026. Unless the company restructures its debt, there is a day of reckoning coming in 2027, with $677 million due, and again in 2030, with $672 million.

Regency Centers Business Update, May 3

Dividend metrics

REG is a sturdy dividend payer. It was one of the few Shopping Center REITs to survive COVID without a major dividend cut.

Company Div. Yield Div. Growth Div. Score Payout Ratio Div. Safety REG 3.79% 2.2% 4.05 70% B

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, Seeking Alpha Premium

Dividend Score projects the Yield three years from now, on shares bought today, assuming the Dividend Growth rate remains unchanged. Looked at this way, REG stands out from the crowd even more.

Valuation metrics

Regency Centers is "cheaper" than the average REIT, but right in line with other Shopping Center companies, and can be considered a small bargain, from a value investor's perspective.

Company Div. Score Price/FFO Premium to NAV REG 4.05 16.4 (-9.5)%

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations

What could go wrong?

Regency Centers, like all Shopping Center REITs, faces three stiff headwinds:

Inflation

Supply chain challenges

Labor shortages

The company is better situated than most to weather these problems. As Palmer notes:

our properties are located in trade areas with really compelling demographics... in recessionary environments, there's often a case where consumers want to trade down. And instead of going to higher end more luxury, whether it's department stores or even restaurants, they go to their neighborhood community shopping centers for more value, convenience, and still want to spend money, but back to close to their homes. . . Most of our tenants have largely been able to pass increased costs through to consumers, so we have not seen a meaningful impact yet from the tenant perspective.

Of course, there is the possibility of another pandemic in this globalized age, particularly since China is having indifferent success containing the latest COVID wave, and the U.S. government is forecasting 100 million COVID cases in the coming fall and winter. Hopefully, with such a high percentage of the population vaccinated and boosted, the fatality rate will be much lower than 2020, and lockdowns may not be necessary. But new pandemics can start anywhere, any time.

Investor's bottom line

Everything about Regency Centers says "stability." It is big, it is back to pre-pandemic levels of revenue and share price, and it is considerably bigger than it was 3 years ago. The headwinds of inflation, supply chain problems, and labor shortages pretty much cancel out the tailwinds of first-ring suburban locations, work-from-home, and last-mile distribution. This is not an exciting company for a growth investor. For a value investor, it is only a mild bargain, but one that offers an above-average and very stable dividend. I rate Regency Centers a Hold, especially since I think the REIT market overall is due for a bit more of a sell-off.

Quant Ratings guru Steven Cress, who in December rated Regency Centers one of the Top 5 REITs for 2022, now rates it a Hold also, as do Zacks and Ford Equity Research.

On the other hand, TipRanks rates it a Strong Outperform and The Street rates it a Buy, with price targets ranging from $67.50 to $84.00, implying an upside anywhere from 2% to 27%. What do you think?