The U.S. Economy May Be Heading Toward A Hard Landing

Samuel Corum/Getty Images News

The consumer price index is not showing any sign of slowing. Worse, prices are rising as wage earnings are falling further beneath on a relative basis, which started in the spring of 2021. Real Average Hourly Earnings on a y/y basis were negative for the 13th month.

At this pace, whatever benefits wager earnings received from the initial phase of the pandemic have been wiped out. With weekly and hourly earnings nearly back to levels last seen in 2019.

Bloomberg

The more significant issue is if the course of the actual CPI changed its trend. A regression analysis shows that the CPI has steadily claimed since the mid-1940s. But more importantly, over those years, the index has weaved its way over and under the historical mean. Over the past few months, CPI has now started to turn higher in a near parabolic turn with its eyes set on returning to that historical average trend rate.

Bloomberg

So not only has the wage earner started to fall behind, it may be that this process of higher inflation becomes a long-lasting problem, one that the Fed may not be able to control as quickly or easily as investors hoped.

But more importantly, how does this high inflation impact the economy? If inflation rates on the CPI remain this high for the next two months, it will be tough to print a positive real-GDP quarter. The first quarter was a prime example, with GDP rising by 6.5% in nominal terms but contracting by 1.4% in real terms, as the GDP price index increased by 8%.

Bloomberg

Historically speaking, the GDP price index follows the CPI pretty closely. If inflation rates do not start to come down, the real GDP in the second quarter may be negative again because the GDP price index may very well be at 8% again. So unless nominal GDP growth accelerates from 6.5% to more than 8%, we are looking at a recession in the US in "real" technical terms.

This probably means that for the Fed to begin to control inflation, it will need nominal GDP growth to turn negative, which will be very painful. Since the pandemic, real GDP has grown from $19.2 trillion in 4Q'19 to $19.7 trillion in 1Q'22, increasing 2.6%. But nominal GDP has risen from $21.8 trillion to $24.4 trillion, nearly 11.9%.

Bloomberg

It leaves the Fed with the job of slowing the economy in the nominal GDP, which means that there could even be a few quarters of negative real-GDP growth ahead for the US economy as high inflation rates eat away at the real GDP growth rates.

If there has been a structural shift in inflation, and the course of inflation and the pace has indeed changed, then there will be a period of negative real GDP prints, then there may be a period where interest rates go much higher than current levels.

An actual contraction in nominal GDP should lead to a decline in earnings and revenue outlook for the S&P 500. This is what makes this current period so critical and why inflation rates have become such a key concern. After all, revenue and earnings rise in nominal terms, not in real terms, which is why earnings and revenue have grown so strongly throughout the pandemic because nominal GDP was exploding higher. With earnings climbing nearly 29% over the same time as real GDP flounder.

Bloomberg

From a real GDP standpoint, the probability of the US technically already being in a recession seems pretty high, in my opinion. If inflation doesn't come down quickly, it's likely to stay in a recession for some time longer, which turns the Fed's hopes for a soft landing into a potential for a hard landing.