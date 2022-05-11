Wallbox N.V.(WBX) CEO Enric Asuncion on Q12022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Wallbox N.V.(NYSE:WBX) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2022 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt Tractenberg - VP, IR

Enric Asuncion - CEO

Jordi Lainz - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Chris Snyder - UBS

Stephen Gengaro - Stifel

Benjamin Kallo - Baird

Brian Dobson - Chardan Capital Markets

Chris Snyder - UBS

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Wallbox's First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. My name is Charlie, and I'll be the operator for today's call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Matt Tractenberg, Wallbox's Vice President of Investor Relations. Matt please go ahead.

Matt Tractenberg

Thank you, Charlie and good morning and good afternoon, to everyone listening in today. Thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Wallbox's first quarter 2022 results.

This call is being broadcasted over the web and can be accessed from the Investors section of our website, at investors.wallbox.com. I'm joined today by Enric Asuncion, Wallbox's CEO; and Jordi Lainz, our CFO.

Earlier today, we issued our press release, announcing results from the first quarter 2022 period ended March 31st, 2022, which can also be found on our website. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made on today's call are forward-looking, that may be subject to risks and uncertainties relating future events and/or the future financial performance of the company. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated.

The risk factors that may affect results are detailed in the company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31st, 2021, which can be found on our website at investors.wallbox.com and on the SEC website, at www.sec.gov. For a more detailed description of certain factors that could cause actual results to differ, please refer to that 20-F and our earnings release issued today.

Please also note that, we will be presenting unaudited financial statements in IFRS format, that reflect management's best assessment of actual results. There is a reconciliation of adjusted to non-adjusted measures in the presentation as well. Also, a copy of these prepared remarks can be obtained from the Investor Relations website, under the Quarterly Results section. So you can more easily follow along with us today.

And finally, I want to point out that all results today are presented in euro. This includes both quarterly figures as well as guidance. So with all that out of the way, I'll turn it over to Enric.

Enric Asuncion

Thank you, Matt, and thanks everyone for joining us today.

In addition to reviewing highlights from the first quarter of 2022, I will also share some updates on key strategic initiatives, provide you with a view of the market, and offer some additional thoughts on Wallbox's key focus areas in 2022. I will then turn the call over to Jordi, who will provide a more detailed review of our financial results, before returning to communicate our guidance for the second quarter of 2022. We will end by taking questions from our covering research analysts.

Despite a complicated geo-political backdrop and continued global supply chain disruptions, Wallbox continues to perform exceptionally well and exceeded expectations in the first quarter of 2022. I'm proud to share our record results which highlight our continued commitment to executing our business plan.

I want to thank our team for their hard work in helping to deliver on our commitments to investors, partners, and customers. We've been busy this year. At CES in January, we introduced Quasar 2, our newest bi-directional DC charger, specifically intended for the U.S. and European markets and compliant with CCS standards, and also expanded into Canada.

We announced strategic partnerships in the U.S. like Napa Auto Parts, City Electric, and Polaris, and expanded existing partnerships with Uber in February and March. We celebrated the opening of our new Barcelona factory in April, and continue to make progress on the Arlington facility today.

Just last week, we announced our commitment to achieve net zero emission of greenhouse gases by 2030, and released our first sustainability report. We are fortunate to have sustainability embedded into the DNA of what we do, but it doesn't end there. We strive not only to be technology leaders, but also in creating best in class ESG practices. We are proud to have already measured our Scope I and Scope II carbon emissions as a new public company and are determined to leverage our global platform to make an international impact.

Looking to the financial results, first quarter revenue of EUR28.3 million was up 192% year-over-year. The outstanding performance was fueled by broad strength across much of Europe, with notable growth in the U.K. of approximately 200%, France of 280% and the Netherlands of more than 330%, all on a year-over-year basis. North America continues to perform very well too, growing 10 times versus the prior year period, already representing approximately 9% of global sales. In LATAM, Brazil is now driving solid results, generating more revenue in the first quarter of 2022, than all of 2021.

Consolidated gross margin in the quarter was 41.4%, driven by improved cost control on key components, even in the face of global shortages. Component costs today are difficult to forecast because prices and availability often vary month-to-month, but I'm very pleased with the current quarter's performance and believe it highlights our ability to navigate the uncertainty very well. Jordi will share more color in a few minutes on this subject.

And finally, we sold more than 51,000 chargers in the quarter, with 84% in Europe, 10% in the U.S., 5% in APAC, and 1% in LATAM. Notable share gains continue to occur in Southern Europe, Sweden, and the U.S., with new markets like Australia, New Zealand and Lithuania ramping up nicely.

EV demand is stronger than anyone imagined, and governmental support, technological advancements, and consumer preferences are all combining to drive unprecedented change in the automotive and energy management space. As you can see, the first quarter of 2022 showed no signs of slowing down, for either the EV market or for Wallbox.

In the first half of 2021, more than 1 million EVs were sold in Europe, making up 17% of all car sales on the continent, up from 11% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2019. According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, more than 200 million EVs are expected to drive the European roads in 2040, consuming a combined 456 terawatt hours of energy. EV sales in Europe are expected to total more than 3 million in 2022, 33% higher than in 2021 and just under 1.4 million by the end of 2022 in the U.S., more than double the figure from 2021. This sea change of an industry occurs once in a generation, and it's incredibly exciting to not only see it happen, but be a driving force behind it.

While charging those vehicles is key today, energy management is equally core to our long-term strategy at Wallbox. Our goal is to be at the center of the most important architecture consumers will manage in the future. An EV, when paired with renewable energy sources, controlled by smart hardware and software, will be critical to ensure we are prepared for a future where energy is less available and more expensive.

Driving this vision is our belief that green energy is not being generated as quickly as is needed, and that energy from all sources, will not meet the demand at peak load times. This presents some challenges to consumers, utilities, businesses and public services in the coming 10 to 20 years. It will require that we, collectively, accelerate the adoption of alternative sources of energy, including solar and wind, and think more holistically about when and how that energy is stored and distributed.

It will require that we use battery storage, leverage the batteries in our EVs to power our homes, and share excess power back to the grid rather than lose it altogether. The amount of energy storage capacity in the global electric vehicle fleet today is about 482 gigawatt hours or 13 times that of installed stationary battery storage, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance. Grid operators are aggressively looking for ways to incentivize and shift charging to off-peak hours. Tariffs applied to EV owners can drastically increase costs.

However, effective use of energy management software can reduce expenses by analyzing the cost per kilowatt and grid loads, shifting to renewables, and even offering a revenue source as energy is sent back to the grid from home and fleet sources.

We are able to provide a solution today, and it is expected to become increasingly important to our strategy going forward. The complex issue is one that is not going to solve itself, but one that we've spent a great deal of time and resources on. You should expect us to talk more about this and what expanded role we intend on playing in this future I've described.

To ensure we are prepared for that future, we need to build the team today, and that's exactly what we have been doing. Becoming a public company has enabled more than just the raising of capital. It has given us tools and visibility to attract world-class talent and accelerated global brand awareness, something that would have otherwise taken much longer to achieve. I'm very excited about the talented business leaders we're attracting, and I'm looking forward to the impact I know they will make.

Any successful, growing business must invest and expand to ensure they are able to meet the future market demand. The EV market is a prime example of a hyper growth market. The opportunities are numerous and our strategy is sound, but it must be driven by talented, experienced, and passionate people. At the end of the day, a company is only as good as its people, and Wallboxers are truly amazing.

In the last two quarters, we've brought on a new CTO, a VP of People and Talent, and Matt, to run IR. We've also recently selected a plant director for our Arlington facility, and brought on a new VP of Service and Aftersales. These additions come to us from leading companies like Tesla, Siemens, Autodesk, Schneider, and Cisco. The business process and rigor we're deploying across the company allow us to operate at a much higher level than many of our peers. You can see it in our results.

They are driving key initiatives, and I'm excited for you to see what they can do here. Aftersales is a great example of a strategic function we're building a team around. The revenue opportunity and customer relationship does not end with the sale of a Wallbox charger. In fact, it's often the beginning. Additional hardware and accessories, services, and support often follows closely and transforms deals from one-off purchases into multi-year contracts with various upselling and cross-selling opportunities.

Ensuring that we have a strategy, team, and offering ready to provide it all is enormously important and one that will contribute materially to revenue in future periods. We've brought on a very talented business leader to lead the charge here, and I'm sure you'll hear more about them on future calls.

The last topic I wanted to hit before Jordi takes over, is that of our global footprint. Operating in more than one hundred countries is challenging, especially as a young company growing at a fast pace. To enable this growth, the combination of engineering, operations, sales, and marketing must work in sync.

Once a product is certified for a market, we first launch through strategic partners who are on the ground reselling, installing, or operating charging infrastructure. This is critical because they both understand specific local market dynamics, and can rapidly scale distribution. We follow a market launch with investments to build brand awareness and accelerate sell-through at the point of sale.

We understand that one of the biggest challenges facing the electrification movement is an educational challenge. If we can train our partners and provide them with the most attractive marketing materials, we convert them into local Wallbox champions, for our brand and for our technologies.

We have seen compelling results with partners with whom we apply this model, improving both conversion times from lead-to-customer, seen by faster growth than accounts lacking this co-marketing strategy. This global footprint is also enabled through new manufacturing facilities in Arlington and Barcelona.

It's enabled by new distribution centers we have in Canada, the U.S., Sweden, and the U.K. Our new centers in Toronto and North Carolina allow us to put inventory closer to the source of demand, which improves delivery times and reduces shipping costs. And, it's enabled by an extensive global network of partners, installers, distributors, and OEMs.

But the global market is really just a collection of local relationships. The local needs, regulations, subsidy requirements, certifications, relationships, and business practices are often what keep local players local. Confined to a home country. That will work for a period of time, but eventually, the customer, distributor, installer, or OEM will want to expand the relationship. What then? Find a second vendor? A third? A 10th? The commercial benefit we offer to these customers and partners to expand with them, to localize product where we need to, while having global capabilities is enormously powerful. It's something that is not easily replicated.

A great example is Uber, with whom we started a pilot project in California to support their ambitious plan to electrify their fleet. A key to working with Uber was not just providing the hardware, but having the capabilities to offer the entire solution: the hardware, software, installation, financing, marketing, and exceptional customer service support. We have since expanded the program throughout the entire U.S., selling and installing chargers for Uber drivers all over the country. The program is now expanded to cover Canada as well.

Iberdrola is another. With operations across Europe, our ability to offer them best-in-class DC fast charging solutions was a game changer. This is why they've recently increased their purchase commitment by 20%, to 10,000 units, which will include Hypernova, our 350 kilowatt public charger that will be available next year.

While the benefits of a diversified footprint to operations and partnerships are clear, the benefit to revenue from a broad global footprint may not be. Individual countries have unique market characteristics, often influenced by subsidies and the amount of EV deliveries.

Sometimes, those subsidies begin and end sharply, which can drive variability in revenue country-by-country and quarter-to-quarter. The fact that we operate in more than 100 countries provides more revenue stability and consistency than would not otherwise occur with a concentrated footprint. Said differently, one country's performance in a period will not whipsaw our consolidated results. This lower volatility should provide comfort to investors seeking high growth with more predictability.

Now, over to Jordi to comment on our financial details.

Jordi Lainz

Thank you Enric. Good morning and good afternoon to everyone.

I'd like to thank our analysts and investors for joining us today. Before I review the financials, I'd like to point out that as a foreign private issuer, we are required to produce a full set of audited financial results on an annual basis. These can be found in our recently filed 20-F. Therefore, our intention is to provide you with key unaudited financial and operational measures as we make our way through the year so you can remain informed of our progress.

Like Enric, I'm very pleased with our record quarterly results. Our revenues, gross margins, number of units sold, geographic footprint and headcount, highlight the scalability of the business model and the strength of the EV market. For the first quarter 2022, revenue was approximately EUR28.3 million, a 192% increase from the year-ago period, driven by strength across all regions and products. Let me share with you some key highlights that allowed us to perform so well in the quarter.

First, our regional mix, now with more than 100 countries, continues to improve upon the benefit of geographic diversification, while providing additional regional and global partnership opportunities that Enric listed earlier.

Second, new products and services like electromaps, continue to perform very well, growing revenue at more than 160% from the same period last year, and highlighting a clear path of increased recurring revenue. And as new vehicles come to market that can take full advantage of the unique benefits of our new DC solutions, we expect those products to contribute meaningfully.

And finally, the investments in our partner ecosystem are beginning to show promising returns. These relationships with installers, distributors, and retailers are key to our efforts of building a strong and profitable system of partners who will help amplify our expansion efforts and build the global Wallbox brand. These committed investments, which represent a fixed percentage of our revenue each period, are put back into the system to improve education and training of these installers, distributors, and retailers, to help them expand and grow their business, and offer marketing support and collateral.

Gross margin was 41.4% for the first quarter, a strong performance given the inflation and supply chain issues we all are experiencing. The ability to quickly adapt to variability to component costs and select alternative sources, redesign product, or negotiate preferred vendor status has allowed us to effectively offset the impact of the inflationary environment we are all working through. I'd like to congratulate the manufacturing team on another amazing quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was EUR15.7 million, which includes the quarterly impact of items such as strategic marketing expenses discussed on our last call. Our balance sheet remains strong, with EUR157 million of cash and equivalents available, which we believe is enough for us to execute our strategic plan.

We ended the quarter with EUR23.5 million of long-term debt. And during the first quarter, we hired an additional 104 employees, with a mix between all functions. As of March 31st, there were almost 1,000 Wallbox employees around the world, almost double the number from one year ago.

With that, I will now turn it back to Enric to provide you with some commentary around Q2 and the full-year.

Enric Asuncion

Thanks Jordi.

Before we provide some insight on the second quarter and full year 2022, I wanted to share some thoughts on the current state of the market, and what we see as both the risks and the opportunities. There is no doubt about the long-term opportunity of electrification and energy management. It's exceptional, and we're well positioned.

In the shorter term, while there is always execution risk, that is not what keeps me up at night. What I am watching closely in the short-term, is the ability of auto manufacturers to keep pace with demand. Appetite for EVs is off the charts, fueled in part by high energy prices, consumer preferences, new technology that is accelerating price parity with ICE vehicles, government subsidies, CO2 emission taxes, and lastly, and perhaps most importantly, improving charging infrastructure. I do not believe these factors are going to diminish with time.

This week, Volkswagen said that they are sold out of EVs for the rest of 2022, and this is not a function of component shortages. But I'm encouraged by their comments and other manufacturers, most of whom are now aggressively shifting investment and resources to prioritize EV production. In the short term, this inserts some uncertainty into the mix, but over a longer period, it's clearly an opportunity. Capacity WILL catch up and that means that deliveries will occur, and that gives us confidence in our business plan.

The second market observation I want to share is the shift between the DC fast charging environment. 150 kilowatt chargers are available today, and Supernova is a compelling investment for customers given its reliability and price point. I expect it to perform well in many markets around the world, and I am encouraged by the significant backlog already in place.

In the U.S., many of the subsidies focus on specific technologies that enable much faster charging in public settings. Products like Hypernova, which will begin at 350 kilowatts of power and increase from there, will meet this demand head on. For this reason, you will see us shift North American manufacturing capacity to prioritize Hypernova, accelerating its time to market and capturing market share. I look forward to sharing more product details and customer wins as we make our way through the year.

I offer you these gives and takes because it's important we share the context around how we arrive at our guidance. Our goal is to provide you with reasonable and achievable targets given the current landscape. We know that it's important for investors to understand the quarterly pattern of revenue and expenses, so we wanted to provide a bit more detail.

As you would expect, at a fast growing company like Wallbox, revenue in the second half of the year is much higher than the first half, often more than double. In 2021, approximately 62% of our annual revenue occurred in the second half of the year, and we would expect the second half of 2022 to follow a similar pattern. Additionally we will closely watch how EV deliveries play out this year and if manufacturers can meet the strong demand we see in the market. We'll share our thoughts on future calls with you.

With that in mind, we expect consolidated revenues in the second quarter of between EUR35 million and EUR38 million, or growth of approximately 100% to 115% year-over-year. For the first half of 2022, this results in a year-over-year growth rate between 132% and 143%. Given the items we've previously mentioned, including new product introductions and continued uncertainty within the supply chain, we expect gross margins of approximately 40% in the second quarter, in-line with our full year expectations. And we remain committed to the full-year 2022 target discussed last quarter of revenue between EUR175 million and EUR205 million, representing an annual growth rate of between 145% and 190%.

That concludes our prepared remarks today. We'll now take questions from our covering analysts.

Matt Tractenberg

Welcome back everyone to our analysts. We ask that you pose one question with a follow-up if needed, and then re-enter the queue if there's more. This will allow each of you to ask question upfront and we'll get to as many additional questions as time allows. Charlie, I think you had some additional instructions for everyone.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Chris Snyder of UBS. Chris, your line is now open.

Chris Snyder

Thank you. Appreciate the question. I was just hoping for some additional color on the gross margin improvement. Q1 came in almost 500 basis points above Q4, so much stronger than we were modeling. It sounds like from Jordi's commentary, this is primarily driven by an improved cost structure. But can you just talk a bit more about some of the moving parts on what the team has done? And then also, why the company is confident, it can hold 40% gross margin in Q2 as the cost environment is still quite challenging?

Enric Asuncion

Thank you, Chris, and thanks for the, for the question, great question. Basically there's two main themes. One is the product mix. When we forecasted Q1 gross margins, we had a product mix that were -- was following on lower gross margin products and we have been able to sell them more so adding value products and these smarter products like Commander 2, has increase in gross -- in product mix and corporate. We also has increase in the product mix. So these are, this is one driver.

And the second is that our manufacturing team and operations team and purchasing team have been able to navigate very well these last months, in the last quarter with suppliers, we are more in the top of the allocations list, we call it. That's when a supplier is deciding who gets a specific electronic component, we are prioritized by them.

Main reason why is because we have been able to show them that we are a huge growth vector for them, so they see us as a huge opportunity, so big chip manufacturers are prioritizing us and we are able to go -- to get the components and the quality it should be, and maybe the last one is, we -- as we discussed in the past, we are always planning and working on achieve and improve our cost for our products.

We have cost saving programs for all of the products we have and we are achieving them at the time we expected, with what at the beginning of this year, just to make sure that gross margin for full 2022 will be around 40%.

Matt Tractenberg

Chris, the only other thing I would want to add is that as you close the books, there are always provisions and allocations that you -- that you go back and allocate to the months and the full quarter and sometimes that changes the finished number, the final number. In this situation, in this case, that was a positive change. And so well, we're happy to provide 41% plus gross margins, sometimes those adjustments do bring up or sometimes bring the number down as we're sort of finishing the accounting, okay?

Chris Snyder

Appreciate that. Thank you. And then I guess for my second question, when we look at the strong revenue ramp implied throughout the year, both into Q3, but then even more so into the back half, but can you talk about what that implies for the DC fast-charging production? I'm assuming that is a tailwinds to that inflection, we're seeing in the back half.

Enric Asuncion

Yes, exactly. You're totally right. So we have geographical growth, we are seeing in the U.S., we are growing in the new markets where we are -- we grow in our AC charging products, but definitely in the second half of the year and also in Q2, we expect fast-charging to be an important part of our revenue and our growth. And it's -- the really positive side of this is, it's not really dependent on car deliveries.

As I commented during the call, we are looking at car deliveries and we hope that can manufacturers can keep with the growing demand that we all expected. If that happens, that will be very positive for the market, but DC charging doesn't depend on that. You install the charter in the street, no matter if there is one car more or 10 more. So we see this as more as -- a more predictable revenue order than additional deliveries of cars that could impact, eventually we will increase our market, but we don't know in the next quarter what will happen.

Chris Snyder

Thank you.

Matt Tractenberg

Yes, Chris, know that every week, more and more of our Supernova comes off of the production line. And so, certainly it's a ramp and it's beginning to contribute materially as we make our way through the second half.

So there is some of that there, but as Enric mentioned in the call, the pattern, the revenue pattern as we make our way through the year is very similar this year to last year. And we didn't have Supernova hitting the streets last year. So the pattern is similar, but certainly the magnitude is different.

Operator

Thank you for your questions, Chris. Our next question comes from Stephen Gengaro of Stifel. Stephen your line is now open.

Stephen Gengaro

Good morning, good afternoon everybody. Thanks for taking the question. So two things from me. One of the things that jumped out of me in the quarter was sort of the average price per unit, and I'm just trying to sort of think about the change versus the fourth quarter. How much of that is mix versus if there is any FX in there? And then, as we think about the rest of the year and the mix evolving, what should that look like as 2022 progresses?

Enric Asuncion

Yes, thank you, Stephen, and thank you, for the call. So as I said, the very positive is that the product mix really improve gross margin. However, as we have new customers or our oldest customers grow in terms of volume per account, that has an impact on average in discount we leave to them. So we are seeing that our customers are growing as the market grows.

Obviously we adapt depending on the market, the discount we leave to them, but this has a slight impact on price. But what we are -- what we focus on especially is or making sure that the gross margin stays at the number we want and we have been able to even increase on our forecast. I don't know if that does answer the question or not.

Matt Tractenberg

I think so, Stephen, it's important to remember that the product mix within countries, especially as those countries are growing faster than the consolidated number, also play a role in price and mix, but -- and so, in some countries where we haven't lost -- launched DC fast-charging solutions, and they're only selling AC, as those countries grow faster, it's going to have sort of a downward pressure on price in the short term, but over the longer term, the entire product portfolio should be sold on a global basis, so that should come back into line.

Stephen Gengaro

Yes, is it -- okay, so when you think -- and so the progression there, that's sort of baked into your guidance expectations, is what?

Matt Tractenberg

I don't think we necessarily look at product mix on a geographic basis and the price per unit on a geographic basis. I think that we talked about global diversification and the broad footprint allows us to have a bit of a more smooth effect to it, but look, I mean, selling one Supernova or one Hypernova that replaces a lot of Pulsar Pluses, or Pulsar Max, our new product, right? And so, as that ramps up, you will definitely see a change in the per unit price. I would say that the product mix is not yet material. But as we enter the end of the year, it's probably going to become more and more noticeable.

Stephen Gengaro

Okay, great, thanks. And then just, the follow-up I wanted to ask you just a point of clarification and a question, the $157 million in cash, is that, is that a dollar or euro number and just the timing on Arlington, is it on track to for completion as well?

Jordi Lainz

Yes. Hi, Stephen, it's Jordi. Thank you for joining us today. Well, let me -- just one comment, EUR157 million, not dollars, okay? And this is existing cash on equivalents in the balance sheet of the company as at March 31. In terms of Arlington --

Stephen Gengaro

Yes, so --

Jordi Lainz

Actually we are continuing with the work, we are paying as certifications are done in our factory and we continue expecting to inaugurate in second half of this year.

Enric Asuncion

Yes, exactly. And we are looking to ways even to accelerate the transition of some of the assembly lines in Arlington. We want to build more resilience in our operations, given all the things we commented before.

So luckily, we have two assembly lines in Barcelona for our UL product. What we are doing is, pretty soon, we're going to shift one of the assembly lines in Arlington. So we will need to wait for the fully automatized assembly line that we ordered in the U.S. to be produced, to start producing in Arlington.

So we are trying to push even accelerate more the assembly lines, with all that assembly lines we have in Barcelona, while we wait for the new assembly line and two, we are also accelerating the supply chain in NAFTA. So we have been meeting and are re-certifying many suppliers in the U.S. and in Mexico. So we are trying to build a fully resilient, very little dependent on Europe assembly line to keep up with the growing demand in the U.S. And also we are really starting to look on Hypernova for the U.S. in terms of manufacturing moving into next year.

Operator

Thank you, Stephen. Our next question comes from Ben Kallo of Baird. Ben, your line is now open.

Benjamin Kallo

Thanks for taking my question. I just wanted to clarify, are you shifting production more to Supernova in the U.S. and is it because of demand you see, is my first question. My second question is just on total visibility. Just because you have such a strong second half, how do we think about your visibility here? And then my third question, sorry for that, is that it sounds like you're doing more on energy services or potentially, I don't know if that's true or are you just talking about your customers being more energy services?

Enric Asuncion

Yes, okay. So, probably, the first, well, thank you and thank you for the call, and thank you for attending. So first of all, we are -- what we are selling today in the U.S., is Pulsar Plus 100%, that's the product, we have available in the U.S. As we discussed in the past, we were planning to launch Supernova at the beginning of next year, to start producing in the -- in our Arlington facility. What we see is that, there is a lot of subsidies coming for higher power charging, although we are already selling Supernova in Europe and we have lots of orders.

We see a very short term advantage of launching Hypernova in the U.S., okay? So the good thing of Hypernova versus Supernova is that, it's the same software, it's the same hardware. The only thing that changes is that, because more power modules and there is a separated power unit compared with the -- there's a separate power unit in Hypernova and a dispenser, whereas Supernova, everything is confined in a single charger.

But in terms of architecture, hardware, software, they're exactly the same and uses the same protocols. So it's mainly for us to launch the product, is more an effort of operations of industrialization and a little bit of certification, which we are not really worried for certification, because again, it's the same architecture and hardware than Supernova.

So what we're saying is that, instead of only prioritizing Supernova for our Arlington facility, we are going to make these assembly lines looking also into Hypernova, and even try to add Hypernova available for some U.S. customers as soon as possible, because we can -- we see a potential upsell with all the high power and big corridors that Arlington run. So we see higher power charging as a good, certain opportunity for the U.S. especially and that's why, in terms of operations, we are going to accelerate Hypernova.

Maybe, the second question for you, Jordi?

Jordi Lainz

Yes, hi, Ben, thank you for joining us today. Well, basically, in terms of visibility for this second half of the year, basically the first of all, as Matt mentioned before, it's our historical pattern, where approximately 60%, 65% from our yearly sales of use in the second half of the year, and this is what we are forecasting. But also not only that, also we are, we are looking at the industry forecast and what we are seeing is that, so as also Enric mentioned, Volkswagen has sold out all of their production for this year, and seen that if there are not significant deliveries in cars industry, we are looking at that in order to achieve our goal, also conversations with customers and partners what we are seeing our forecast for second half.

And luckily also, our backlog including Supernova deliveries for the second half. And then, as a conclusion, we are quite confident to achieve this guidance for the full year in terms of revenue.

Enric Asuncion

So maybe to add to what Jordi said, so -- and to affirm, basically, we are following the same pattern that in last year, but there is a maybe an additional thing which is Supernova deliveries and Pulsar Max new product also. That had two additional ramp-up of products and revenues in the second half of 2022. And going to the third question, I will let you, for what we can see -- a recent clarification about energy management. We see that the world is really changing in this regard. All the energy prices keep going up, especially in Europe, but everywhere in the world, we see that people is starting to think more about not being as dependent on older energy sources and have solar panels at home or even store their own energy.

So it's becoming more and more and more important, provide more value to our energy management functionalities in chargers, in this direction, Quasar 2, we believe is going to be a game changer because it basically converts a car into a battery and as -- and it's connected with solar panels and basically make you independent -- energy as an energy [indiscernible].

So we are -- what we've seen basically is an acceleration of the consumer preferences into energy management. We are seeing also that almost every charger we sell activates some energy management feature. And we're also seeing that some countries like the U.K. are now passing regulations where they by law require energy management features activated in the charges by default.

So for example, in the U.K., starting 30 of June, it's mandatory -- or actually, the 1st of July, it's mandatory that all charges have pre-program schedule to charge when energy is cheaper at night and even having a random timing of start to make sure that grid is not at -- put at stress. So people, energy cost and countries are and governments are pushing for energy management. So we are -- when I focus more and more to have more value to our products regarding energy management.

Operator

Thank you, Ben. Our next question comes from Brian Dobson of Chardan Capital Markets. Brian, your line is now open.

Brian Dobson

Yes, thanks very much for taking my question. So just quickly that your charger -- charging management software solutions, I guess, can you speak to the long-term opportunity there for asset light fees and how you ultimately envision that business evolving?

Enric Asuncion

Yes. Thank you, Ryan. It's a lot of questions actually. So in the -- we all know that installing chargers in people's home is a massive opportunity and we are doing this considering 50,000 more users in the last quarter have, having spillover charges and I -- and that makes us be the first contact they have with energy management.

Our charger, it's perfectly positioned between the home and the car, which is -- which are the two main consumption of energy that anybody has. Actually the car is 50% of the home consumption and the actual home is the other 50%.

So the charger is between these two walls. And we are the ones that can manage both walls. That's then what you know, making sure that this car charges when energy is cheaper, that adapts to the power of installation or even chargers when energy is clean.

And that's the product we are selling. But because we are adding this value to customers, soon they think, well, my energy bill or my energy consumption has doubled, I need to install solar panels at home. So when that happens, they make sure the use our products and they can have inverter that can work with our chargers, with our AC chargers, and also we make sure we connect with inverter and recharge it with solar energy and any excess is managed by our platform by Wallbox.

But then comes the next opportunity which is, vehicle to home. Thanks to Quasar and Quasar 2, you can use in a single product, you can have bidirectional charging, which converts your car into a massive battery. And that means that you can power your home with your EV battery for up to four days.

So it's a storage, it's a backup generator. You can use it to charge when energy is cheaper and discharge when energy is more expensive. And even you can use it as a solar inverter. So that's the card we're playing, but from today, every charger we sell, it's gathering data. It's providing these energy management functionalities.

And you can start -- we can start offering a small fees for activating these functionalities, with a lot of customers to save money that create recurrent revenue for us or even we can create additional revenues with vehicle to grid. So now selling the energy of the car that has in the battery, selling it back to the grid and we actually are doing all these things today. We are partnering with the toppers in the U.K., where we do vehicle to grid, or we do vehicle to home with many of our thousands of customers on new Quasar. And the hundreds of thousands of customers that have Pulsar, also use energy management.

So it's not only converting all the hardware at the home to make it ready for energy transition. It's also all the solar and all the recurrent revenues that will come from managing all this energy at the home.

Operator

We have a follow-up question from Chris Snyder of UBS. Chris, your line is now open.

Chris Snyder

Thank you and thanks for allowing me to hop back in. I just wanted to follow-up for clarification around the update the company provided on the DC fast-charging purchase commitment in Iberdrola. So just the question is, is the 10,000 units the total number of units on order, or only the orders from Iberdrola, and if so, can you provide any color on orders from non-Iberdrola customers?

Enric Asuncion

So, the 10,000 units commitment has been given by the President of Iberdrola, all for Iberdrola and these includes Supernova and Hypernova chargers. We keep having very strong backlog of few thousands of units, around 1,500 units additionally, to we deliver pretty soon, for companies like Copec in Chile, EGAT in Thailand or many CPOs that are placing initial orders to test our products. And once they are happy, which we expect is going to happen pretty soon, we expect to increase their volume for their orders, but that amounts to 1,500 units more.

Operator

Thanks for your question, Chris. At this time, we currently have no further questions. I'll hand back over to Matt for any closing remarks.

Matt Tractenberg

Great. Thank you, Charlie. So thank you everybody for joining us today. We hope you found it a good use of your time today. Our next quarterly earnings call is going to be held in August. So check back with us. Also please note that we have numerous investor events throughout May and June. So if you'd like to spend some time with us, please check the calendar of upcoming events or conferences, which begin as early as tomorrow, as matter of fact. So reach out to us at investors@wallbox.com, let us know, if we can help you in any way. Have a great day, everyone.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's call. You may now disconnect your lines.